Kelley Elizabeth Bristow Smith, 45 Published 9:04 am Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Kelley Elizabeth Bristow Smith, age 45, of Nolensville, Tennessee passed away unexpectedly on November 2, 2022.

Kelley is survived by her husband, William (Will) Smith, and her three children, Bristow Smith, Elizabeth Smith and Anna Smith. She is also survived by her father, Sam Bristow, her sister Samantha (Andy) Rush and niece, Hunter Rush, as well as her extended family and an abundance of friends. Kelley was preceded in death by her mother, Shannon Bristow, and her loving grandparents. We will all miss her more than words can say.

Following her graduation from Shelby County High School, Kelley attended the University of Montevallo graduating with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

Kelley worked for years at her family’s business before dedicating her time fully to her husband and three (3) children, whom she adored. Through the years, Kelley enjoyed caring for her family, reading and substitute teaching. Kelley found great purpose sharing in the successes, joys, and challenges of those around her. Kelley was authentically and wholeheartedly there for those in her life.

There will be a Celebration of Life and Memorial Service on December 3, 2022 at First Baptist Church of Columbiana located at 208 North Main Street, Columbiana, Alabama 35051. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and the service at 11:00 a.m.