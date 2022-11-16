Spain Park wins back to back games Published 4:13 pm Wednesday, November 16, 2022

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

HOOVER – Spain Park continues their winning streak with nonstop back-to-back wins early on in the season with Jacksonville being their latest victim.

The Spain Park Jaguars proved in their first three games of their season that they are ready to finish what they started in the Elite Eight last season.

Zach Gray returned to the court after his successful last-second shot the night before totaling nine points in the quarter. Gray was back-to-back at the basket with a single outside the three-point line and three two-pointers.

Jared Smith went two for two at the free-throw line along with his two additional points. Korbin Long and Sam Wright had a combined four points, and Joshua Fonbah gained two.

Spain Park’s defense continued to hold off Jacksonville throughout the first half. Jacksonville only managed to slip in 14 points in the first quarter and 10 points in the second.

The Jaguars’ endurance did not waver.

Smith gained another four points in the second quarter, and Wright had two successful free throws.

Building off of that Chapman Belvins, Fonbah, Long and Gray totaled a combined eight points to extend Spain Park’s double-digit. The Jaguars’ 37-24 lead bleed into the second half.

Wright commanded the court in the third quarter after picking up 10 points. Wright was four for four at the free-throw line along with scoring six additional points.

Gray returned with another five points and Long gained two more.

Spain Park finished the final quarter again with Gray leading the Jaguars with six points. Gray gained four of the six points from his free throw attempts.

Wright followed Gray with four Points and Long and Belvins had a combined five points.

Spain Park took down Jacksonville 69-55 for their third straight win of the season.

Now 3-0 from the season, Spain Park will take on Helena on Friday, Nov. 18.