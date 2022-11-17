Boat giveaway raises money for King’s Home for 12th year Published 8:40 am Thursday, November 17, 2022

By EMILY SPARACINO | Special to the Reporter

CHELSEA – A skilled fisherman and his top-of-the-line boat once again helped to bring in much-needed donations for King’s Home this year.

The 12th Annual Randy Howell Boat Giveaway raised another wave of funds for King’s Home, which operates 21 residential group homes on six campuses in four Alabama counties, including Shelby County, and serves all 67 counties.

“King’s Home’s purpose is to serve Christ by serving youth, women and mothers with children,” said Trinda Gage with King’s Home Development. “King’s Home is dedicated to providing safe, loving homes in a nurturing, Christian environment to those who desperately need help. Last year, King’s Home cared for 257 youth, women and adult moms with kids fleeing domestic violence, homelessness, neglect and other horrific situations.”

This year’s boat giveaway culminated in a celebration on the King’s Home campus in Chelsea on Saturday, Nov. 12.

“This year, festivities began with the 3rd Annual Cornhole Tournament and the Randy Howell Fishing Rodeo beginning at 10 a.m.,” Gage said. “Other family activities included horseback rides, face-painting, hayrides, inflatables, fishing and more. Additionally, there was inspirational music for all to enjoy.”

Food, drinks and snacks were available for purchase from local food trucks, Ellie B’s Barbeque and Smoked Magic.

Capping off the celebration was the drawing of the winner of Howell’s 2022 Tournament Triton/Mercury Rig, “Hope XII,” valued at more than $100,000.

“The winner this year was from Atlanta, Georgia,” Gage said. “All funding will go right back into our program, providing 21 safe and loving homes for youth, women and children fleeing domestic violence, homelessness, neglect and other horrible situations.”

Howell is a 2014 Bassmaster Classic champion and a 27-year veteran of tour-level competition.

His annual boat giveaway has raised more than $2.1 million over the last 12 years.

“Once again, the Randy Howell Hope Festival exceeded all expectations,” King’s Home President Lew Burdette said. “Randy and Robin Howell have such giving hearts to help abused youth find hope and opportunity by giving away Randy’s $100K tournament boat. Money raised from this event benefits young people at King’s Home and is enough to operate two youth homes for a year. To God be the glory for their amazing support.”

King’s Home is now gearing up to begin taking donations for an opportunity for donors to win Howell’s boat next year, in November 2023.

For more information, visit Kingshome.com or the King’s Home (formerly The King’s Ranch and Hannah Homes) Facebook page.