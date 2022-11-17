Shelby County Sheriff’s Office hires three veterans as deputies Published 11:23 am Thursday, November 17, 2022

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

COLUMBIANA – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office recently welcomed three veterans as new patrol deputies to the agency.

The addition of the new officers was announced in an official Facebook post by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Nov. 10 in anticipation of Veterans Day.

“We are very proud to be able to hire three new veterans that we featured during that post,” Captain Mark Bishop said. “Sheriff Samaniego sees the value in hiring the military, the leadership experience that they bring to the citizens of Shelby County and to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.”

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office also hired two other veterans during the last couple of months, Bishop said.

“They have already demonstrated a commitment to serving others, whether it’s the country or whether it’s the citizens of Shelby County,” Bishop said. “Through their service, they are provided a lot of skills that translate to the role of law enforcement and being able to (turn around and) take those skills though and be able to use it in a service role to the citizens of Shelby County.”

The following deputies were welcomed to the agency, Deputy David Bace of the United States Air Force, Deputy Case Kuehner of the U.S. Marine Corps and Deputy Joseph Nichols of the National Guard.

“Although there is no one perfect personality type for a deputy, those with the military experience have proved to be very successful for us here in Shelby County,” Bishop said. “We are looking for those with military experience or anybody that has in interest in serving the citizens of Shelby County.”

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office offers 168 hours of paid military leave per year with state retirement, fitness incentives, paid vacations and a competitive family health insurance plan.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office also recently welcomed a new jail deputy.

“Jail Deputy Gavin Hardin was sworn in, and we look forward (to) him being part of the Sheriff’s Office family,” read an official Facebook post by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is currently accepting applications for a Jail Deputy and a Deputy Sheriff. For more information visit Shelbyso.com/165/Career-Opportunities.