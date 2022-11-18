Desaree Jackson selected as finalist for state Middle School Principal of the Year Published 6:09 pm Friday, November 18, 2022

FROM STAFF REPORTS

CALERA – Desaree Jackson, principal of Calera Middle School, has been selected as a finalist for the Alabama Middle School Principal of the Year award.

Jackson was selected as the District V Middle School Principal of the Year last month, according to an official release by Shelby County Schools. She is the third middle school principal from Shelby County to be named District V winner and as a finalist for the state award.

Former Chelsea Middle School principal, Caroline Obert, won the award in 2020 and was followed by Oak Mountain Middle School principal, Dr. Larry Haynes, in 2021. Both Obert and Haynes went on to win the state Principal of the Year recognition.

Jackson was interviewed by the selection committee at the 2022 Alabama Association of Secondary School Principals and Alabama Association of Middle School Principals Fall Conference on Tuesday, Nov. 8 for consideration for the state Principal of the Year award.

Jackson is one of three finalists for the state award. She stands alongside Tony Bonds, principal of Russellville Middle School and Kyle Pinckard, principal of Boaz Middle School.

Jackson has more than 14 years of experience in education and was previously employed as an assistant principal at Thompson Middle School in Alabaster and as ninth grade coordinator at Northview High School in Dothan. She was a former biology teacher at Thompson High School and an anatomy and physiology teacher at Jeff State University.

Jackson obtained a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Montevallo, a master’s degree from the University of Alabama in Birmingham, a master’s degree in instructional leadership from the University of Montevallo and an educational specialist degree in instructional leadership from the University of Montevallo.

Those interested in keeping up to date with Shelby County Schools may follow its Facebook page at Facebook.com/shelbyalschools.