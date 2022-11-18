First Baptist Church of Pelham to hold Christmas concert featuring Charles Billingsley Published 12:52 pm Friday, November 18, 2022

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The holiday cheer is making its way to Pelham as First Baptist Pelham holds a Christmas concert featuring artist Charles Billingsley.

First Baptist Church of Pelham will hold its Christmas concert event on Wednesday, December 14. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the program will begin at 6:30. Admission is free, and all seats are general seating.

Worship Pastor Brett Fuller said that Charles Billingsley is a good friend of his and no stranger to the First Baptist Church of Pelham. Billingsley is a recording artist and Samford graduate.

“Hearts are softened at Christmas time,” Fuller said. “Especially these past couple of few, walking through this pandemic, I think people continue to seek hope and answers. We believe the true hope and answers are in Christ. The redemption story of Christ begins with His birth. I think Christmas is a time of reflection and encouragement. I think concerts like this encourage those that come and really give them a sense of hope during the Christmas season. There is something about the Christmas season that people are really drawn to.”

Fuller said he hopes to spread the message and gospel to those who are in attendance of the concert.

“Being able to get them inside the church, present the gospel and present the true meaning of Christmas, which is the birth of Christ, allows us to engage people who come,” Fuller said. “We are excited to have that opportunity.”

Fuller said he also hopes to see new faces all who can be potential members of the First Baptist Church of Pelham.

“(This is) an investment into the community and telling them that First Baptist Pelham is a church that wants to be here with their family and walk with them through life,” he said. “If someone is looking for a church home, we would love to be able to introduce them to First Baptist Pelham.”

Fuller said that this Christmas concert event is an anticipated one and that members of First Baptist Church of Pelham often look forward to the holiday season every year.

“It encourages and edifies our own church body,” he said. “Long time members who have been a part of First Baptist Pelham for decades, this is something that our church body looks forward to, so we do our very best to give them our best to encourage them.”

More information about the Christmas concert event can be found at the First Baptist Pelham website at FBC.pelham.org or through the official Facebook page Facebook.com/FirstBaptistPelham.