Pelham Civic Complex to host Steel City Shootout hockey tournament Published 10:06 am Friday, November 18, 2022

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Pelham Civic Complex & Ice Arena will host a Steel City Shootout hockey tournament on Saturday, Dec 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4.

The annual “mite” tournament is for eight-year-old children. Teams from Tennessee, Mississippi, Georgia and Florida will be present. Mites are youth players that participate in the tournament.

“We have 14 teams coming in to play,” Director of Pelham Civic Complex Josh Harris said. “Kids love the experience and have a great time on the ice playing in as many as 4 games a day. Hallways are flooded with smiling kids.”

Harris said that in the five years he has been in Pelham, the event has been held every year.

“It’s a great event for the community,” Harris said. “Drawing folks from out of state provides local business an opportunity to profit. We also go to schools and perform demonstrations hoping we peak kids interests to go home and tell mommy or daddy, ‘I want to play hockey,’ mites are not league bound by USA Hockey rules so, tournaments are hosted all over the states for the kids to play in a competitive atmosphere.”

More information on the Steel City Shootout hockey tournament can be found on the Pelham Civic Complex & Ice Arena website at Pelhamciviccomplex.com.