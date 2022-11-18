SCBOE approves new assistant principal for Helena High School, elects new Board president Published 6:46 pm Friday, November 18, 2022

1 of 7

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

COLUMBIANA – The Shelby County Board of Education elected a new president and vice president, honored longtime members of the Board and appointed a new assistant principal for Helena High School during a regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, Nov. 17.

David Bobo was elected as the new Board president and Peg Hill was elected as the vice president during the meeting.

“Congratulations to those who have been elected to the office positions of the Board of Education of Shelby County,” current Board president Aubrey Miller said. “Congratulations to you. It is an honor and privilege for all of us to serve and we’re grateful.”

Aubrey Miller and Jane Hampton were both recognized by Superintendent Dr. Lewis Brooks with Journey Shapers Awards.

“Tonight, is the night that we want to recognize two of our board members for their service to the Shelby County Board of Education,” Brooks said. “It is, as I said to Mr. Miller earlier, a bittersweet moment and he reminded me that it was (actually) a sweet moment. Certainly, Mrs. Jane Hampton, Mr. Aubrey Miller, we appreciate the work that you’ve done.”

Awards were also given out to winners of the Shelby County Digital Citizenship Poster Content. The winners are as follows: Vandi Jackson of Calera Elementary, Aria Murphy of Clear Intermediate, Holden Kellis of Columbiana Middle and Leah Slaughter of Shelby County High School.

The Board of Education also approved Brent McCaleb to serve as the next assistant principal for Helena High School. McCaleb has more than 26 years of experience in education and currently is the assistant principal at Chelsea High School.

“I enjoyed my time at Chelsea High School and will miss the students and the faculty and the community of Chelsea,” McCaleb said,” but I’m very excited about this opportunity to get to know the students, faculty and staff there at Helena and to work with the community there at the High School. I am just excited, I am ready to get started (and) excited for this opportunity to be the 12-month assistant principal there.”

In other news, the Board of Education:

– Approved a day program agreement.

– Approved out of state field trips.

– Approved a meal policy change.

– Approved termination of a tenured employee.

– Heard a construction report from Barbara Snyder.

The next Board of Education meeting will be held on Thursday, Dec. 8.