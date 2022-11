Video: Thompson downs Hoover in Class 7A semifinals Published 12:10 am Saturday, November 19, 2022

Thompson beat Hoover 40-10 in the semifinals of the Class 7A playoffs on Friday, Nov. 18. It marks the fifth year in a row the Warriors have won the matchup. They’ll now square off against Auburn in Jordan-Hare Stadium looking for their fourth state chamionship in a row on Nov. 30.