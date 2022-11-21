Arrest reports for Oct. 1 through Nov. 14
Published 4:45 pm Monday, November 21, 2022
The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Oct. 1 through Nov. 14.
Alabaster
Nov. 7
-Christie Michelle Parker Mondragon, 47, of Maylene, driving while suspended, revoked or cancelled, disorderly conduct and attempting to elude a police officer.
Nov. 8
-Jennifer Dell Brown, 46, of Jemison, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
Nov. 9
-Patricia N. Smith, 35, of Antioch, Tenn., receiving stolen property first degree (greater than $2,500), attempting to elude a police officer, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Ashley Marie Wise, 35, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
Nov. 10
-Joseph Edward Cockrell, 26, of Annison, burglary third degree.
-Paul Jackie Sanders, 63, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
-James Leslie Morrison, 51, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
-Christopher Carl Baker, 49, of Clanton, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500.
-Flemming Louise Schneider, 36, of Pelham, capias warrant.
-Joshua Ray Simpson, 31, of Alabaster, capias warrant – probation violation.
Nov. 11
-Kashawn Dominic Hicks, 26, of Montgomery, possession of marijuana second degree and attempting to elude a police officer.
-Jack Abundis Portillo, 19, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree.
-Tamika MIchelle Nealey, 51, of Birmingham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less and capias warrant.
-Austin Lakeith Green, 38, of Calera, domestic violence – third degree harassment and violation of a domestic violence protection order.
Nov. 12
-Benjamin Wade Epperson, 44, of Brierfield, public intoxication.
-Lynlee Anne Grisham, 27, of Pelham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
Nov. 13
-Antonio Mondaca Rojo, 33, of Pelham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
Columbiana
Oct. 1
-Anthony Tyrone Mallory, 55, PI appears in public place under influence and DC disorderly conduct/disturbing peace/affray.
Oct. 4
-Michael Shane Bright, 34, FTA – fail to register vehicle and FTA – driving while suspended.
Oct. 6
-Aspen Rose, 29, FTA – seatbelt violation and FTA – texting while driving.
Oct. 12
-Jonathon Chance Merrell, 21, FTA – no seat belt, FTA operating vehicle without insurance and FTA – expired tag.
Oct. 14
-Dana Charlene Hodges, 47, FTA driving while revoked.
-Jonathan Almazan Hernandez, 22, FTA reckless driving, FTA switched tag and FTA attempting to elude.
Oct. 15
-Sean Douglas Argo, 21, FTA – reckless driving.
Oct. 27
-Dakota Machelle Coleman, 30, driving while suspended, revoked or cancelled – FTA.
Oct. 30
-Joseph Michael Guzik, 39, failure to appear/comply/pay – possession, failure to appear/comply/pay – expired tag, failure to appear/comply/pay – unlawful possession and failure to appear/comply/pay – driving while revoked.
Helena
Oct. 7
-Keith Prentice, 50, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Oct. 8
-Toni Cruz Josafat, 27, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Adam Jeremy Smith, 29, failure to appear (unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd).
Oct. 10
-Jeffrey Allen Chaney, 43, public intoxication.
Oct. 12
-John Andrew McGuire, 39, failing to appear (traffic).
Oct. 19
-Daniel Clayton Pace, 54, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Oct. 20
-Brody Keith Seale, 18, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-David Michael Crowe, 35, bail jumping second degree.
Oct. 22
-John Christopher Manasco, 42, harassing communications.
-Katelyn Cheyenne Lawrence, 26, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Oct. 23
-Jimmy Earl Willimson, 42, driving under the influence – alcohol and possession of a pistol by a drunk/addict.
-Cardamien Jabez Kirksey, 21, domestic violence – third degree and probation violation.
Oct. 26
-Michael S. Johnson, 48, public intoxication.
Oct. 27
-Bin”Keve Leconette Walton, 36, failing to appear (traffic – DUI).
-Jaylynn Deron Williams, 18, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Oct. 29
-Micah Nathanael Cope, 19, minor in possession of alcohol and public intoxication.
Oct. 30
-Carl Eugene Campbell, 58, of driving under the influence – alcohol.
Oct. 31
-Melanie Michelle McCain, 50, failure to appear (traffic).
Nov. 3
-Edin Elizondo, 33, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Elizabeth Sage Johnson, 25, attempting to elude a police officer.
Nov. 4
-Daniel Arturo Barrioa, 24, driving under the influence – alcohol, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nov. 5
-Matthew Joseph Wehby, 45, driving under the influence any substance.
Nov. 6
-Jaime Paredes Robledo, 34, public intoxication and public lewdness.
Nov. 10
-Savannah Joy Lambert, 24, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Montevallo
Nov. 9
-Michael Scott Thompson, 32, of Montevallo, agency assist arrest.
Nov. 10
-Joseph Daniel Taylor, 22, of Calera, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.
-Casey Eugene Smith, 42, of Montevallo, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.
-Bruce Edward Lovejoy, 45, of Montevallo, dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia, dangerous drugs – Methamphetamine – possess and traffic – driving under the influence (controlled substance).
Nov. 11
-Rosallen Bernita Tyes, 43, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
Nov. 12
-Jonathan Neil Angelillo, 33, of Brierfield, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol) and reckless endangerment.
Nov. 14
-Gerald Glen McDaniel, 30, of Montevallo, traffic – DUIA (driving under the influence – alcohol).
Pelham
Nov. 6
-Nazario Chavez, 42, of Maylene, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.
Nov. 8
-Kaylin Sharp, 31, of Brighton, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer and tampering with physical evidence.
-Nadia Bryant, 19, of Centerpoint, domestic violence – third degree – simple assault – family.
Nov. 9
-Lanard Wilson, 22, of Birmingham, traffic – SWET operating vehicle with expired tag.
-Roberto Martinez Escamilla, 45, of Alabaster, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
Nov. 10
-Rachael Winters, 40, of Alabaster, theft of property in the fourth degree – shoplifting.
Nov. 11
-Joshua Oden, 43, of Birmingham, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.
-Jasmine Murry, 26, of Montgomery, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.
-Christopher Guttshall, 40, of Birmingham, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.