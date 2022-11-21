Arrest reports for Oct. 1 through Nov. 14 Published 4:45 pm Monday, November 21, 2022

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Oct. 1 through Nov. 14.

Alabaster

Nov. 7

-Christie Michelle Parker Mondragon, 47, of Maylene, driving while suspended, revoked or cancelled, disorderly conduct and attempting to elude a police officer.

Nov. 8

-Jennifer Dell Brown, 46, of Jemison, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

Nov. 9

-Patricia N. Smith, 35, of Antioch, Tenn., receiving stolen property first degree (greater than $2,500), attempting to elude a police officer, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Ashley Marie Wise, 35, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

Nov. 10

-Joseph Edward Cockrell, 26, of Annison, burglary third degree.

-Paul Jackie Sanders, 63, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-James Leslie Morrison, 51, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Christopher Carl Baker, 49, of Clanton, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500.

-Flemming Louise Schneider, 36, of Pelham, capias warrant.

-Joshua Ray Simpson, 31, of Alabaster, capias warrant – probation violation.

Nov. 11

-Kashawn Dominic Hicks, 26, of Montgomery, possession of marijuana second degree and attempting to elude a police officer.

-Jack Abundis Portillo, 19, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree.

-Tamika MIchelle Nealey, 51, of Birmingham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less and capias warrant.

-Austin Lakeith Green, 38, of Calera, domestic violence – third degree harassment and violation of a domestic violence protection order.

Nov. 12

-Benjamin Wade Epperson, 44, of Brierfield, public intoxication.

-Lynlee Anne Grisham, 27, of Pelham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

Nov. 13

-Antonio Mondaca Rojo, 33, of Pelham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

Columbiana

Oct. 1

-Anthony Tyrone Mallory, 55, PI appears in public place under influence and DC disorderly conduct/disturbing peace/affray.

Oct. 4

-Michael Shane Bright, 34, FTA – fail to register vehicle and FTA – driving while suspended.

Oct. 6

-Aspen Rose, 29, FTA – seatbelt violation and FTA – texting while driving.

Oct. 12

-Jonathon Chance Merrell, 21, FTA – no seat belt, FTA operating vehicle without insurance and FTA – expired tag.

Oct. 14

-Dana Charlene Hodges, 47, FTA driving while revoked.

-Jonathan Almazan Hernandez, 22, FTA reckless driving, FTA switched tag and FTA attempting to elude.

Oct. 15

-Sean Douglas Argo, 21, FTA – reckless driving.

Oct. 27

-Dakota Machelle Coleman, 30, driving while suspended, revoked or cancelled – FTA.

Oct. 30

-Joseph Michael Guzik, 39, failure to appear/comply/pay – possession, failure to appear/comply/pay – expired tag, failure to appear/comply/pay – unlawful possession and failure to appear/comply/pay – driving while revoked.

Helena

Oct. 7

-Keith Prentice, 50, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Oct. 8

-Toni Cruz Josafat, 27, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Adam Jeremy Smith, 29, failure to appear (unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd).

Oct. 10

-Jeffrey Allen Chaney, 43, public intoxication.

Oct. 12

-John Andrew McGuire, 39, failing to appear (traffic).

Oct. 19

-Daniel Clayton Pace, 54, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Oct. 20

-Brody Keith Seale, 18, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-David Michael Crowe, 35, bail jumping second degree.

Oct. 22

-John Christopher Manasco, 42, harassing communications.

-Katelyn Cheyenne Lawrence, 26, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Oct. 23

-Jimmy Earl Willimson, 42, driving under the influence – alcohol and possession of a pistol by a drunk/addict.

-Cardamien Jabez Kirksey, 21, domestic violence – third degree and probation violation.

Oct. 26

-Michael S. Johnson, 48, public intoxication.

Oct. 27

-Bin”Keve Leconette Walton, 36, failing to appear (traffic – DUI).

-Jaylynn Deron Williams, 18, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Oct. 29

-Micah Nathanael Cope, 19, minor in possession of alcohol and public intoxication.

Oct. 30

-Carl Eugene Campbell, 58, of driving under the influence – alcohol.

Oct. 31

-Melanie Michelle McCain, 50, failure to appear (traffic).

Nov. 3

-Edin Elizondo, 33, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Elizabeth Sage Johnson, 25, attempting to elude a police officer.

Nov. 4

-Daniel Arturo Barrioa, 24, driving under the influence – alcohol, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nov. 5

-Matthew Joseph Wehby, 45, driving under the influence any substance.

Nov. 6

-Jaime Paredes Robledo, 34, public intoxication and public lewdness.

Nov. 10

-Savannah Joy Lambert, 24, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Montevallo

Nov. 9

-Michael Scott Thompson, 32, of Montevallo, agency assist arrest.

Nov. 10

-Joseph Daniel Taylor, 22, of Calera, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.

-Casey Eugene Smith, 42, of Montevallo, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.

-Bruce Edward Lovejoy, 45, of Montevallo, dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia, dangerous drugs – Methamphetamine – possess and traffic – driving under the influence (controlled substance).

Nov. 11

-Rosallen Bernita Tyes, 43, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Nov. 12

-Jonathan Neil Angelillo, 33, of Brierfield, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol) and reckless endangerment.

Nov. 14

-Gerald Glen McDaniel, 30, of Montevallo, traffic – DUIA (driving under the influence – alcohol).

Pelham

Nov. 6

-Nazario Chavez, 42, of Maylene, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.

Nov. 8

-Kaylin Sharp, 31, of Brighton, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer and tampering with physical evidence.

-Nadia Bryant, 19, of Centerpoint, domestic violence – third degree – simple assault – family.

Nov. 9

-Lanard Wilson, 22, of Birmingham, traffic – SWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

-Roberto Martinez Escamilla, 45, of Alabaster, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

Nov. 10

-Rachael Winters, 40, of Alabaster, theft of property in the fourth degree – shoplifting.

Nov. 11

-Joshua Oden, 43, of Birmingham, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

-Jasmine Murry, 26, of Montgomery, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

-Christopher Guttshall, 40, of Birmingham, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.