Arrest reports for Oct. 25 through Nov. 9
Published 4:31 pm Monday, November 21, 2022
The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Oct. 25 through Nov. 9.
Alabaster
Oct. 31
-Keith Murimi Mburu, 21, of Birmingham, domestic violence – third degree and stolen property – RSP sale of stolen property $1,500.
-Juan C. Perez Patino, 42, of Oak Ridge, Tenn., driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Ashlie Haynes, 24, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
Nov. 1
-Eduardo Blancas, 42, of Maylene, possession of a controlled substance and and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nov. 2
-Robin Graham Wells, 62, of Clanton, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Lindsey Lisa Thorne, 31, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
Nov. 3
-Zachary Cole Rape, 43, of Shelby, possession of a controlled substance and criminal trespass third degree.
-Jo Linda Payton, 40, of Jemison, alias warrants.
-Dera Inez Wingard, 62, of Clanton, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500.
-Christopher Robin Wingard, 45, of Prattville, capias warrant.
-Demetrius Dewaine Gaiters, 45, of Brierfield, distribution of a controlled substance.
-Danshaya Donta McKnight, 36, of Alabaster, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana first degree.
Nov. 4
-Amber Nicole Holcombe, 36, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree.
-Jose Armando Perez, 21, alias warrant.
Nov. 6
-Amanda Howard Smith, 44, of Montevallo, failure to appear.
Calera
Oct. 27
-Anthony Andrew Keith, 37, harassing communications.
-Austin Michael Franklin, 27, court committal.
Oct. 28
-Carter Michael Kiss, 19, burglary third degree and theft of property 3rd degree.
-Tamera Lynn Allen, 38, possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Jordan Scott Binion, 21, causing of delinquency, dependency or need of supervision of children.
Oct. 29
-Sean Thomas Rollf, 50, FTA – DUI 3rd, FTA – open container, FTA – unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and FTA – driving while revoked.
-James Daren Ray, 56, FTA – DUI third offense.
Oct. 30
-John W. Smith, 67, FTA – driving while suspended.
-Channing Dale McDaniel, 34, possession of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property first degree (greater than $2,500), attempting to elude a police officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Gabriel Mondragon, 29, public intoxication.
-Eric Mondragon, 33, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Desmond Terrell Seay, 38, attempting to elude a police officer, possession of marijuana first degree, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Oct. 31
-Marshall Colton Meadows, 27, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nov. 1
-Larry Montoya Estrada, 20, failure to appear.
Nov. 3
-John Stanley Merritt, II, 52, agency assist.
Nov. 4
-Dakota Machelle Coleman, 30, FTA theft of property 4th degree and FTA switched tag.
Nov. 5
-Shakayla Rashaun Cleveland, 26, agency assist.
-Kelvin Ke’Mon Greene, 24, FTA – switched tag and FTA – no state drivers license.
Nov. 6
-Matthew Steven Watts, 30, domestic violence – third degree.
-Landon Lee Gunter, 31, drug trafficking, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Helena
Oct. 31
-Melanie Michelle McCain, 50, failing to appear (traffic).
Nov. 3
-Edin Elizondo, 33, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Elizabeth Sage Johnson, 25, attempting to elude a police officer.
Nov. 4
-Daniel Arturo Barrios, 24, driving under the influence – alcohol, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nov. 5
-Matthew Joseph Wehby, 45, driving under the influence any substance.
Nov. 6
-Jaime Paredes Robledo, 34, public intoxication and public lewdness.
Montevallo
Oct. 25
-Harrison Lee Bourg, 20, of Montevallo, dangerous drugs – possession of dangerous drugs.
Oct. 31
-Alfred Green, dangerous drugs – Amphetamine -possess and dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana.
Nov. 1
-Jamie Louise Burt, 41, of Brent, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
Nov. 3
-Tiffany Marie Johnson, 36, of Bessemer, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.
-Rachael Louise Winters, 40, of Anniston, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.
-John Stanley Merritt, 52, of Calera, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
Nov. 4
-Tyree Antonio Austin, 24, of Birmingham, dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia, dangerous drugs – Methamphetamine – possess, obstructing police – ATEPO attempting to elude a police officer and OBJUFID – using false identity to avoid arrest.
Nov. 6
-Bobby Leroy Bear, 56, of Montevallo, appears in public place under the influence.
Nov. 7
-Tyler Gene Galyean, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
Nov. 9
-Nathaniel Hill, 44, of Montevallo, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.
-Peyton Willis Ferguson, 22, of Northport, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.
Pelham
Oct. 30
-Bernardo Angel, 45, of Pelham, driving under the influence of alcohol, controlled substances.
Oct. 31
-Neil Robbins, 35, of Helena, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is canceled, etc.
Nov. 1
-Skyler Shirley, 29, of Millbrook, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
-Torey Woodruff, 40, of Calera, traffic – speeding and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is canceled, etc.
Nov. 2
-Natalie White, 46, of Birmingham, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale and dangerous drugs – IPOPD illegal possession of prescription drugs.
Nov. 3
-Damian Gonzalez, 33, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – simple assault – family.
-Cortez Dixon, 29, of Birmingham, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
-Luis Felipe Gutierrez Sanchez, 27, of Calera, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance and traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
-Quyeria Hudson, 36, of Montevallo, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
Nov. 4
-Marc Madison, 56, of Pelham, domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation.
-Jose Perez Hernandez, 21, of Birmingham, traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license.
-Lacie Davis, 39, of Gardendale, traffic – operating vehicle without insurance and traffic – FTRV failure to register vehicle.
Nov. 5
-Alberto Rodriguez, 26, of Pelham, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence and permit to carry pistol in vehicle or concealed on person.