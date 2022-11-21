Chelsea student to perform in Orlando Thanksgiving Tour at Disney World Published 9:29 am Monday, November 21, 2022

1 of 2

By EMILY SPARACINO | Special to the Reporter

CHELSEA – Chelsea Middle School eighth-grader Brooke Silas and her family have special plans for Thanksgiving in Florida this year.

Silas, 14, has earned the opportunity to perform in the 2022 Orlando Thanksgiving Tour at the Walt Disney World Resort on Nov. 22-25.

Silas, who is a member of Chelsea Middle’s Starlets Dance Team, was invited to perform with other dancers and cheerleaders who were named All-Americans at Varsity Spirit summer camps across the country.

Monique Silas, Brooke’s mother, said her decision to try out for All-American at the Universal Dance Association (UDA) Camp at Auburn University in June paid off tremendously.

“She was excited to try out, but when she was actually named All-American, she was overjoyed,” Monique said. “She was extremely excited to be selected and be able to perform.”

All-Americans are based on either superior cheerleading or dance skills at camps operated by Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA), Universal Dance Association (UDA), National Cheerleaders Association (NCA), National Dance Alliance (NDA), United Spirit Association (USA) or Urban Cheerleading Experience (UCE), according to a press release.

Only the top 12 percent of the cheerleaders and dancers from Varsity Spirit camps earn the chance to participate in a performance of this caliber.

Monique said the family has been to Disney World in the past, but this will be a new experience for them in light of Brooke’s performance.

Silas and the other All-Americans will also have the chance to meet cheerleaders and dancers from across the nation and enjoy the holiday season at the theme parks.

“I am very excited about being named All-American and looking forward to performing and meeting others who enjoy dance,” Brooke said.

Brooke takes classes at Alabama Dance Academy in Hoover.

Ballet has been a part of her life since she was 2 years old, Monique said.

Brooke’s dedication to dance is evident in how she has rehearsed on her own for the upcoming performance in Orlando.

“She was sent videos of the actual UDA dancers or trainers providing the steps of what they need to learn, and she is self-training,” Monique said. “She had to train herself on the actual performances they’re going to do. When they get there (this) week, they’re going to pull it all together. It’s a lot of coordination and self-discipline.”

For more information about the Varsity Spirit All-American program, visit Orlando.varsity.com.