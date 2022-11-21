CPD officer injured while assisting in apprehension of felony suspect Published 12:18 pm Monday, November 21, 2022

FROM STAFF REPORTS

CALERA – The Calera Police Department shared on its Facebook page that one of its officers was injured on Monday morning, Nov. 21 while assisting a neighboring agency in the apprehension of a felony suspect.

The CPD said the officer’s injury is not life-threatening, however, it will require surgery.

According to CPD Chief David Hyche, the officer injured was a new hire.

“While staffing is a problem with police departments all over the state, your young officers we are hiring are exceptional,” Hyche said. “The young officer… has been an excellent addition from day one. Our staffing situation has improved, so hopefully, the trend is turning. Quantity is an issue for us at Calera PD, but quality is not.”