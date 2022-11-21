Land transactions for Oct. 3 through Oct. 7 Published 4:51 pm Monday, November 21, 2022

The following land transactions occurred between Oct. 3 through Oct. 7.

Oct. 3

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Brandi Sue Martinez, for $245,000, for Lot 230 in High Ridge Village Phase 4 Final Plat.

-Allan A. Blocker to Garland Drake Grisham, for $257,000, for Lot 15 in Stone Brook 1st Sector.

-Gerald LaBlanc to Fountainhead Capital LLC, for $253,000, for Lot 34 in Wyndham Bedford Sector Amended Map.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Giovanni Fitzgerald Johnson, for $395,000, for Lot 1344 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Breauna Marshaye Watts, for $422,585, for Lot 370 in Mallard Landing Phase 3 Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Shawndrea Deshazo to Shawn C. Scoggins, for $287,000, for Lot 213 in Camden Cove West Sector 3 Phase 3 Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Latoya Ronique Cunningham, for $422,585, for Lot 359 in Mallard Landing Phase 3 Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Vinh V. Hoang, for $494,410, for Lot 246 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.

-Mary Helena Graham to Maggie J. Roberts Revocable Trust, for $318,500, for Lot 172 in Inverness Cove Phase 2 Resurvey #1 Final Plat.

-James Marcus Ruggerio to Brady McLaughlin, for $210,000, for property in Section 32, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Tarsi Woods Stockhausen, for $312,900, for Lot 7-83 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Sixth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Crowne Property Acquisitions LLC to Boulton Properties LLC, for $183,000, for Lot 6 in Dearing Downs Third Sector.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $115,000, for Lot 19-08 in Chelsea Park 19th Sector and 20th Sector Phase One.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $115,000, for Lot 19-10 in Chelsea Park 19th Sector and 20th Sector Phase One.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $115,000, for Lot 19-09 in Chelsea Park 19th Sector and 20th Sector Phase One.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Joyce Murray Loyd, for $339,900, for Lot 7-80 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Sixth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Jerome L. Blankenship to Kevin Ostrye, for $760,000, for Lot 2901 in Highland Lakes 29th Sector.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Janie McMillan Fulmer, for $331,877, for Lot 7-91 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Sixth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Samuel H. Hamner to Julie Hamner, for $371,000, for Lot 22 in St. Ives at Greystone.

-Julie Hamner to Robert Sterling Whitcomb, for $620,000, for Lot 22 in St. Ives at Greystone.

-Mary K. Greer to Jason Edward Grier, for $625,000, for Lot 4 in Emerald Mountain at Meadowbrook Sector One.

-Winford Homecrafters LLC to Ronald W. Smith, for $412,500, for Lot 2 in South Oak Phase 1.

-Joseph J. Adams to Red Mountain Resources LLC, for $148,500, for Lot 44 in Highlands of Chelsea Phase 1 Sector 2 Final Plat.

-Robert L. Swann to Wilhelmus J. Schaffers, for $765,000, for Lot 16 in Heatherwood Forest Sector Two a Resurvey of Lots 16, 17 & 18.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Susann Kircher, for $428,637, for Lot 309 in Camellia Ridge Phase 3 Sector 1.

-Mark T. Scardino to John Brandon Flores, for $435,000, for Lot 35 in Valleybrook Phase II Resurvey.

-Tifoni P. Defalco to Mary Kathleen Greer, for $1,100,000, for Lot 56 in Cove at Greystone Phase II.

-Jacob Stanley to James Meisha E. Buchanan, for $270,000, for Lot 124 in Amberley Woods 6th Sector Amended Map.

-Neil W. Popejoy to Carlos Alberto Angelo, for $415,000, for Lot 10-14 in Chelsea Park 10th Sector.

-WBG Enterprises LLC to Jordan H. Robbins, for $18,500, for Lot 7 in Maple Leaf Estates.

-Michael Thompson to Timothy Thompson, for $84,850, for property in Section 2, Township 22 South, Range 4 West.

-James Paul Marquess to Vera C. Webb, for $75,000, for property in Section 2, Township 24, Range 13 East.

-Angela Turner to Melanie Smith, for $478,000, for Lot 22 in Arbor Hill Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Amber Austin to Melanie Harriman, for $200,000, for Lot 45 in Wildewood Village Fifth Addition.

-Michael T. Atchison to Michael T. Atchison, for $643,275, for property in Section 19, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-John David Edwin Naccari to Matthew Teesdale, for $365,000, for Lot 3 in Selkirk a Subdivision of Inverness.

-Melissa Maney Brantley to Scott Anthony Thomasino, for $420,000, for Lot 15 in Mountain Lake.

-Katherine Rush Weitzman to Nancy Kurre, for $300,000, for Lot 17 in Town of Adam Brown Resurvey of Lots 16 thru 22 of Block 1 Amended Map.

-Sara M. Golightly to Drew Miller Golightly, for $180,000, for Lot 4 in Breckenridge Park Royal Ridge Sector.

-Lyle Stephens to Corey Stephens, for $240,000, for property in Section 3, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

Oct. 4

-George Carter to Benjamin Tyler Hixson, for $655,000, for Lots 1317 and 1318 in Weatherly Wixford Forest 13th Sector Phase 2.

-Wendall B. Farley to Pax Farms of Alabama LLC, for $80,000, for property in Section 10, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Michael Golden, for $421,385, for Lot 360 in Mallard Landing Phase 3 Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Mortgage Assets Management LLC to Mondragon Properties LLC, for $45,600, for Lot 17 in Spring Creek Homes Tract III.

-Christopher T. Johnson to Neil W. Popejoy, for $550,000, for Lot 2001 in Highland Lakes 20th Sector Phase I.

-Westervelt Company Inc. to Shelby County, for $1,434,567.50, for property in Section 30, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Michael H. Strong to Hexnut Farm LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 3 in Doe Ridge Subdivision.

-James A. Lovelady to David D. Tuggle, for $340,000, for property in Section 15, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Jeremy Osga to Mary Margaret Jackson, for $415,000, for Lot 67 in Homestead Third Sector.

-Robert James Boothe to Seth Phillips, for $249,000, for Lot 10 in Mountain View Estates.

-Glenda Gaddy Terrell to Eliseo Alvarado Pineda, for $25,000, for property in Section 8, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Richard L. King to Jarrett F. Moore, for $210,000, for property in Section 12, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Clay Burnum Blake to Bent Branch Farm LLC, for $260,000, for property in Section 21, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Omega Realty Holdings VI LLC to Omega Rez 6B LLC, for $201,500, for Lot 8 in Chadwick Sector One.

-Omega Realty Holdings VI LLC to Omega Rez 6B LLC, for $156,700, for Lot 25 in Hidden Creek.

-Omega Realty Holdings VI LLC to Omega Rez 6B LLC, for $224,900, for Lot 7 in Wooddale.

-Omega Realty Holdings VI LLC to Omega Rez 6B LLC, for $156,200, for Lot 72 in Cambrian Ridge Phase 3.

-Omega Realty Holdings VI LLC to Omega Rez 6B LLC, for $148,800, for Lot 87 in Cahaba Manor Townhomes.

-Erik M. Maas to Scott Culbertson, for $325,000, for property in Section 26, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Hayden Harris Barnes, for $325,000, for Lot 1115 in Lauchlin at Ballantrae Phase 1.

-Larry Elliott to Ercelle G. Burrus, for $340,000, for Lot 25 in Edenton a Condominium 4th Amended Condominium Plat.

-Ora Yevone Ervin to Jordan Young, for $445,000, for Lot 202 in Forest Ridge Phase 2.

-Lynn S. Jared to Lynn S. Jared, for $121,060, for property in Section 36, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Kelly Young to Robert J. Zeller, for $372,900, for Lot 9-89 in Chelsea Park 9th Sector.

-Kenneth W. Oldfield to Rebecca Anne Boothe, for $317,000, for Lot 14 in Olde Towne Forest 2nd Addition.

-Steven Garrett Pharo to Monica Denise Studmire, for $340,656, for Lot 23 in Falliston Ridge Second Sector.

-State of Alabama to Lisa Bimbo, for $23,858.96, for Lot 12 in Buck Creek Landing.

-Bodie LLC to Hundred Acre Wood LLC, for $105,000, for Lot 3 in Horsleys Map of the Town of Columbiana Bodies Division of Lots 9 & 10.

Oct. 5

-Westervelt Company to Westervelt Realty Inc., for $157,300, for property in Section 7, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-Westervelt Realty Inc. to Whitney Smith Perdue, for $157,300, for property in Section 7, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-Hollie Lenae Mann to Sandra L. Miller, for $250,000, for Lot 2 in Lexington Parc Sector 1.

-Kristina F. Linkins to Kristina F. Linkins, for $163,500, for Lot 231 in Reserve at Timberline Phase 3.

-Dennis Edward Rother to Brian S. Screws, for $355,000, for Lot 54 in Apache Ridge Sector 6.

-Susan White to Jeremy Shane Caylor, for $420,000, for Lots 4 and 5 in Shelby Shores First Addition.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to John Christopher McCormack, for $410,760, for Lot 307 in Camellia Ridge Phase 3 Sector 1.

-James E. Hassett to James E. Hassett, for $190,300, for property in Section 10, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Gann Brothers LLC to Joshua Eugene Burr, for $241,000, for Lot 7 in Pine Hills.

-Terrie Jean Jackson to Terrie Jean Jackson, for $40,780, for property in Section 14, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-James R. Cox to Frederick Joseph Evans, for $190,000, for property in Section 15, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Williams Family Investments LP to Kevin Gann, for $400,000, for Lots 12 and 13 in Saunders Bridge 1st Sector.

-Patrick Adam Terrell to Kenneth O. Lewis, for $345,000, for Lot 4 in Silverleaf Phase I.

-After Jack LLC to Prominence Homes & Communities LLC, for $1,512,000, for Lots 119, 120, 121, 122, 123, 124, 125, 126, 127, 128, 129, 130, 131, 132, 133, 134, 135, 136, 167, 168, 169, 170, 171, 172, 173, 174, 175, 176, 177, 178, 179, 180, 181, 182, 183 and 184 in Shiloh Creek Phase 2 Sector 2.

-John B. Dixon to Lynda Earls, for $425,000, for Lot 7-175 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Third Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Craig V. Owings to Jon B. Dixson, for $665,000, for Lot B-132 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 phase 2A.

-Nita Ogg to Melisa Lea Rascoe, for $10,000, for Lot 1 in Glasscocks Subdivision on Spring Creek and Coosa River.

-Samuel Burcham to Justin Michael Reeder, for $310,000, for Lot 7 in Harbor Towne.

-Nicholas R. Weeks to Brian D. Fisher, for $324,900, for Lot 24 in Dearing Downs Fourth Addition.

-David E. Tucker to Wendy Lozynsky, for $325,000, for Lot 33 in Emerald Ridge Sector III.

-Brian Daulton Hart to Terry W. Gray, for $168,000, for Lot 1803 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Christopher Rankin to Robert McNeely, for $530,000, for Lot 21 in High Hampton Sector 4.

-Sherry Frye to Betty C. Allen, for $373,500, for Lot 2 in Southern Pines 6th Sector.

-Windi L. Bowman to Tony C. Watts, for $655,000, for Lot 137 in Lake Wilborn Phase 2B Final Plat.

-ARA USH Chicago LLC to TWC Birmingham LLC, for $8,600,000, for Lot 24 in Inverness Center Site 24B.

-Myhands Redevelopment LLC to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $269,700, for Lot 17 in Wynlake Phase II.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Arg Housing LLC, for $44,000, for Lot 127 in Camden Park Phase 2 Sector 1.

Oct. 6

-Christopher D. Lucas to Rodney L. Harrell, for $480,000, for Lot 76 in Timberline Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Isabel C. Diaz to Barkat A. Lakhani, for $255,000, for Lot 116 in Builders Group Addition to The Glen at Stonehaven Phase One.

-Carol Sitton to Matthew Milton, for $750,000, for Lot 15 in Windwood Circle.

-Mary Ellen Dixon to Darron Barrus, for $245,000, for Lot 119 in Hidden Creek III Phase One.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Paul Comer, for $418,418, for Lot 114 in Barimore Phase I Sector I Final Plat.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $200,000, for Lots 182 and 187 in Barimore Phase 1 Sector 1.

-Tammy Bice to Angel Eduardo Ramos Castaneda, for $24,000, for property in Section 5, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-D2D Holdings LLC to William D. Nix, for $266,300, for Lot 6 in Sunny Meadows 2nd Sector.

-Regina Harmon to Keith Edward Harmon, for $46,667, for Lot 71 in Greenfield Sector 2.

-Keith Edward Harmon to Jharmon Construction LLC, for $140,000, for Lot 71 in Greenfield Sector 2.

-Brian Stephen Screws to Daniel Eisele, for $277,000, for Lot 572 in Lake Forest Fifth Sector.

-Judith B. Groover to Matthew David Piell, for $815,000, for Lot 10 in Lake Providence Resurvey Lots 2, 10 & Common Area.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Emilio Alfonso Bethencourt, for $1,001,915, for Lot 1-657 in Highland Lakes 1st Sector Phase 6 Amended Map.

-Lenora B. Cornelius to Elite Acquisitions LLC, for $601,000, for property in Section 16, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Eugenia C. Clemore Revocable Living Trust to Elite Acquisitions LLC, for $70,000, for property in Section 16, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Lenora B. Cornelius to Elite Acquisitions LLC, for $278,000, for property in Section 16, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Joseph L. Brooks to Heath Trumbly, for $115,000, for Lot 1 in Brookshire Glen.

-Eyery Medina to Christopher Watkins, for $245,000, for Lot 3 in Oakdale Estates.

-Horacio Gonzalez to Mary Claire Whitten, for $210,000, for Lot 37 in Meadows at Meriweather Phase 2.

-Joshua D. Wood to Logan Phillips, for $215,000, for Lot 25 in Cambridge Pointe First Sector Resurvey of Lot 25.

-Sherry S. Henderson to Mario H. Hernandez, for $450,000, for Lot 431 in Forest Parks 4th Sector 2nd Phase.

-Clint R. Panter to Benjamin A. Boycott, for $406,500, for Lot 86 in Chelsea Station.

-Sandra L. Miller to Patrick Kelly, for $299,900, for Lot 1011 in Waterford Highlands Sector 4 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Lauren H. Little to Shelley Elizabeth Blackburn, for $81,685, for Lot 16 in Southern Hills.

-Larry Anderson to Five Star Investments LLC, for $287,000, for Lot 15 in Greystone Highlands Phase 1 Amended Map.

-Cornelia K. Findley to Dawn Findley, for $128,000, for property in Section 24, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Ramona Maria Cox Stokes to Ramona Maria Cox Stokes, for $237,083, for Lot 16 in Hunters Glen.

-Troy Howard to Laura Katelyn Snyder, for $384,375, for Lot 17 in Broken Bow South.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Richard J. Chapin, for $496,044, for Lot 4334 in Abingdon by the River Phase 4.

-Darrin Johnson to Gavin L. Stewart, for $245,000, for Lot 11 in Savannah Pointe Sector II Phase IV.

-Donna M. Sullivan to Herman Junior Smith, for $36,000, for Lot 3 in Annie Horton Family Subdivision.

-Craig O. Stark to Craig O. Stark, for $315,200, for Lot 7 in Eagle Trace Phase I Amended and Corrected Map.

Oct. 7

-K&S Holdings LLC to Owen Kahn Watkins, for $127,000, for Lot 1 in Ronbar Farms.

-William J. Boan to Jason Brian Hardy, for $316,000, for Lot 92 in Summer Brook Phase Three.

-Jacob Evans Murchison to Robert R. Jackson, for $303,000, for Lot 327 in Old Cahaba Oak Ridge Sector 1st Addition.

-Bennie Smallwood to Sarah Jane C. Messer, for $181,000, for Lot 49 in Cahaba Manor Town Homes.

-Cedrick J. Riley to Bennie Smallwood, for $263,000, for Lot 84 in Greenfield Sector 4 and 6.

-James T. Prince to Jerry S. Register, for $360,000, for Lot 49 in Narrows Point Final Record Plat.

-Rusty Beech to Matthew Dunn, for $235,000, for Lot 7 in Cedar Bend Phase 1.

-Morgan Binns to Morgan Binns, for $220,000, for Lot 132 in Stonecreek Phase Two.

-David Benjamin Wilson to Jordan Ross Thomas, for $360,000, for Lot 11 in Chelsea Farms Sector 2 Resurvey of Lots 10 and 11.

-David Wayne Gonthier to Robert M. Harris, for $290,000, for Lot 52 in Cambridge Pointe 2nd Sector.

-Brock Maddox LLC to Waynes’s Auto Sales Inc., for $1,103,490, for property in Section 25, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Westervelt Company Westervelt Realty Inc., for $741,345, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Westervelt Realty Inc. to Highpointe Partners LLC, for $741,345, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Teresa P. Vest to M. Wayne Peters, for $333,333.33, for property in Section 26, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Capstone Eat LLC to Dunnavant Valley Dining LLC, for $1,500,000, for property in Section 17, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Cherie B. Fairburn to Jessica Tucker Pino, for $630,000, for Lot 528 in Timberlake Sector 5 Final Plat.

-Theresa Williams to Kevin Brazeau, for $545,000, for Lot 523 in Eagle Point 5th Sector.

-Nargis Mithani to Amir Sagani, for $473,000, for Lot 30 in Greystone 7th Sector Phase I.

-Franklin T. Burns to Mark William Edwards, for $635,000, for Lot 44 in Village at Highland Lakes Kelham Grove Neighborhood.

-M I J Fuel LLC to Sluss Furnaces LLC, for $200,000, for property in Section 19, Township 18, Range 2 East.

-Eileen Potts to George R. Yeager, for $355,000, for Lot 814 in Forest Parks 8th Sector Phase 2.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Natalie T. Beech, for $319,500, for Lot 2 in Falliston Ridge Second Sector.

-Brenda T. Davidson to Brenda T. Davidson, for $149,000, for Lot 49 in Allendale Subdivision.

-John E. Johnson to Jennie McElroy, for $380,000, for Lot 7 in Shelby Shores First Addition.

-John P. Segars to Cody Lucas, for $160,000, for Lot 108 in Builders Group Addition to The Glen at Stonehaven Phase One.