Land transactions for Sept. 26 through Sept. 30 Published 4:40 pm Monday, November 21, 2022

The following land transactions occurred between Sept. 26 through Sept. 30.

Sept. 26

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Heather L. Lemaster, for $416,532, for Lot 306 in Camellia Ridge Phase 3 Sector 1.

-Edith C. Chamblin to Paul J. Gregali, for $298,000, for Lot 30 in Camden Cove Sector 1.

-D R Horton Inc. to Dustin Blake Arceneaux, for $423,150, for Lot 1335 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector.

-Linda F. Jolley to Janie Caperton, for $439,900, for Lot 309 in Caldwell Crossings Third Sector.

-Rita Cash to Home Partners LLC, for $269,900, for Lot 24 in Wooddale Fourth Sector.

-Adam Coan to Brandon Cotten, for $470,000, for Lot 26 in Bent River Phase IV Resurvey #1.

-Dana Blankenship to Chris M. Collins, for $70,000, for Lot 3-35 in Chelsea Park 3rd Sector.

-Thanh Thuy Le to Thanh Thuy Le, for $580,700, for Lot 2218 in Highland Lakes 22nd Sector Phase I.

-Trang Thuy Ngoc To to Vu Thanh Huynh, for $559,100, for Lot 2228 in Highland Lakes 22nd Sector Phase I.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Garyl Darwin Green, for $829,873, for Lot 1332 in Blackridge Phase 3.

-OP Gold LLC to Resicap Alabama Owner III LLC, for $180,000, for Lot 9 in Park Place Second Addition.

-Wesley Tanner Wood to Eufemia Pinacho, for $60,000, for property in Section 29, Township 19, Range 2 East.

-John H. Gerber to John Howard Gerber, for $374,560, for Lot 13 in Eagle Point First Sector Phase I.

-Alan Cole Moncrief to Margaret K. Parrish, for $208,000, for Lot 2 in Stamps Family Subdivision II.

-Heather Martin Jeffcoat to Aaron Davis Patterson, for $248,500, for Lot 1 in Cottages at Stonehaven.

-Philip W. Rooks to David Darling, for $200,000, for Lot 247 in Waterford Village Sector 1.

-Lisa Hendricks to Jacob D. Proctor, for $380,000, for Lot 39 in Brookhaven Sector 3 Amended Map.

-Jerald E. Blackerby to Carrie Gardner, for $108,370, for Lot 59 in Saffords Addition to Shelby.

Sept. 27

-Henry J. Szipszky to Brad Daniel Marshall, for $670,000, for Lot 4 in Shelby Shores Bentley Addition.

-Post Real Estate Holdings LLC to Mark L. McCaleb, for $418,000, for Lot 79 in Belvedere Cove Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Town Builders Inc. to Stanley Bass, for $490,500, for Lot 16-02 in Mt Laurel Phase III.

-Jeffrey Cwynar to Katherine Cranston, for $609,900, for Lot 48 in Meadow Brook 17th Sector.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Cynthia A. Lockwood, for $556,317, for Lot 4304 in Abingdon by the River Phase 4.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Cole Baker, for $516,500, for Lot B-64 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2B.

-Robert L. King to John Bennett Wolf, for $560,000, for Lot 1023 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 10th Addition.

-Kalesha S. Warren to Alisha Stair, for $220,000, for Lot 56 in Stonecreek Phase 4 Final Plat.

-Jerry Dewayne Wood to Randall Clements, for $175,000, for Lot 2 in Louise Lake Survey of Resurvey of Parcel 1 and Parcel 2.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Connor Martin Stenson, for $234,670, for Lot 273 in Camden Park Phase Two.

-James Wesley Adams to Clint R. Panter, for $379,900, for Lot 22 in Shelby Springs Farms Lakeland Sector 1.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Valorie L. Barnett, for $1,056,492, for Lot 1331 in Blackridge Phase 3.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Maico Andre Flores Juarez, for $415,900, for Lot 363 in Mallard Landing Phase 3 Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Jeffery David Smitherman to Jennifer McDaniel, for $500, for property in Section 24, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-A. C. Langner to A. C. Langner, for $7,200, for Lot 173 in Alabama Power Company Recreational Cottage Site Sector 7.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Suzie Hall, for $595,550, for Lot 603 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase 4 6th Sector.

-Martin D. Greenhalgh to Edward Tankard McMath, for $720,500, for Lot 26 in Highland Ridge.

-Joseph G. Sheehan to Lawrence M. Toups, for $335,000, for Lot 71 in Polo Crossings Sector III.

-Grants Mill LLC to Huntley Park LLC, for $1,665,000, for Lot 1 in Huntley Park Final Plat.

-Kristi Weinthal to JBLT Series LLC, for $203,500, for Lot 24 in Rossburg Sector II.

-Addhanari Lilibeth Orozco Cruz to Jesus Jimenez Manzo, for $290,000, for Lot 23 in Plantation South First Sector Amended Survey.

-Greg S. Kelley to Joseph J. Adams, for $960,000, for Lot 164 in Cottages at Shoal Creek Resurvey.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Gregory S. Southerland, for $707,590, for Lot 17 in Henley Sector I.

-OP Gold LLC to Brian Joseph Tiehen, for $434,900, for Lot 4 in Southpointe 9th Sector Phase I.

-Floyd E. Boothe to Floyd E. Boothe, for $107,570, for Lot 1 in Mandy Alexander Family Subdivision.

-Tommy J. Horton to Robert Sappington, for $700,000, for Lot 1831 in Highland Lakes 18th Sector Phase II.

-Velma E. Deason to Sarah Drake, for $375,000, for Lot 355 in Silver Creek Sector III Phase II.

-Molly E. Williams to Lynden Blair Blake, for $339,900, for Lot 1 in Meadow Brook Townhomes Phase II 1st Sector.

-Gateway Group Enterprises Inc. to Graham Everett Hackbarth, for $226,600, for Lot 175 in Cambrian Wood Condominium.

Sept. 28

-Erika Michelle Bounds to Michael Angelo Rogers, for $300,000, for Lot 100 in Camden Cove 8th Sector Final Plat.

-Ross H. Beckham to David E. Keller, for $245,000, for Lot 57 in Nottingham Phase 2 Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Kenneth Earl Walker, for $357,490, for Lot 368 in Mallard Landing Phase 3 Sector 1 Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Jorge Esding Quezada, for $349,900, for Lot 1320 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector.

-David F. Buckley to Crisanto Bautista Nochebuena, for $550,000, for Lot 5 in High Hampton Estates.

-Ruth S. Sutherland to Michael Lee Gilbert, for $200,000, for Lot 26 in Dunstans Map of Calera Scotts Resurvey of Block 267 Lots 24 thru 27.

-Sharon Whited to Jeffrey K. Allen, for $425,000, for Lot 520 in Riverwoods Fifth Sector Phase Two.

-Antoinette Larussa Piazza to Myriam V. Asencio, for $330,000, for Lot 12 in Little Ridge Estates.

-Melissa Rowland Cooper to Carmen G. Lopez, for $254,500, for Lot 27 in Narrows Reach Sector Phase 2 Final Record Plat.

-Leslie Susan Barnes to Gerry E. Holmes, for $321,000, for Lot 53 in Torn Berry.

-Lisa M. Martin to Frankie C. Osborn, for $215,000, for Lot 517 in Weatherly Aberdeen Sector 18.

-William R. Drake to Christopher Michael Heaps, for $405,875, for Lot 7-167 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Third Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-David L. Turner to Thanos Ventures LLC, for $161,350, for Lot 10 in Cahaba Valley Estates Seventh Sector.

-Pamela Allen Tucker to Michael Allen, for $356,666.66, for property in Section 15, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Timothy Joe Meek to MCH SFR Property Owner 1B LLC, for $216,000, for Lot 28 in Cambridge Park Amended Map.

-Robert Steven Frye to Tyler Smith, for $220,000, for Lot 30 in Parkview Townhomes Plat No. 1 Corrected Map.

-REI Nation LLC to Diggity Holdings LLC, for $265,000, for Lot 148 in Emerald Ridge Sector 1.

-Walter Gregg to Ryan Daniel Unbankes, for $250,000, for Lot 591 in Forest Lakes Sector 11.

-Janet Arledge Leatherman to Joseph Hudson, for $290,000, for Lot 98 in Nottingham Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Judy R. Clarke to Stacie Clarke Saylor, for $221,400, for Lot 238 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 5.

-Jason Creamer to Patricia Ann Young, for $305,000, for Lot 185 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase I.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Betty C. Slaughter, for $648,325, for Lot B-62 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2B.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Jenny Arely Fonseca Campos, for $275,500, for Lot 128 in Camden Park Phase Two.

Sept. 29

-Skylar Swyade Harris to Hermelinda Martinez Betancourt, for $100,000, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Jeremy Kyle Swann, for $396,734, for Lot 1322 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Isaura Yanuaria Alvarado De Giulianelli, for $353,900, for Lot 1317 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Alfredo Lucas Musa Lyrio do Valle, for $389,900, for Lot 1330 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector.

-Chae Edward Laird to Walter R. Almgren, for $240,000, for Lot 45 in Southwind Third Sector.

-Candi Mitchem to Phillip Mark Carmichael, for $104,400, for Lot 2 in Mitchem Family Subdivision Resurvey of Lots 1 & 2.

-Valor Communities LLC to Cedric A. Smith, for $479,850, for Lot 203 in Wynlake Phase 5 Amended Plat.

-Michael B. Jones to Jennifer LaForge, for $254,900, for Lot 1003 in Waterford Highlands Sector 4 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Hanh Thi Do to Allison Anne Logsdon, for $493,500, for Lot 13 in Birch Creek.

-Adan Martinez to Amber Craig, for $325,000, for Lot 301 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 2.

-Angie D. Harris to Mohammad Jasim Uddin, for $170,000, for Lot 21 in Kingwood Townhomes Phase Three.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Rebecca W. Smith, for $220,000, for Lot 15 in Savannah Pointe Sector IX Amended Map.

-Martha Nolene Posey to Ashlyn Grace Farler, for $18,920, for property in Section 9, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Robert Weidler to Robert C. Weidler, for $10,000, for Lot 1797 in Old Cahaba IV 2nd Addition Phase 5 and Lot 1443 in Old Cahaba IV Second Addition Phase Three.

-Robert C. Weidler to Robert C. Weidler, for $10,000, for Lot 20 in Fieldstone Park 4th Sector.

-Robert C. Weidler to Robert Weidler, for $10,000, for Lot 3 in Laurel Woods and Lot 127 in Kentwood Third Addition Phase One.

-David D. Grubic to David Grubic, for $10,000, for Lot 1526 in Eagle Point 15th Sector.

-Laura F. McClellan to Laura McClellan Residence Trust, for $209,900, for Lot B in Riverwood First Sector.

-Hayden H. Barnes to Lu Anne Powell, for $230,000, for Lot 65 in Calloway Cove Plat No. 1.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Robert Todd Greene, for $380,000, for Lot 22 in Greystone Farms English Turn Sector Phase 1 Amended Final Plat.

-Brian Castillo to Alice Joyce Castillo, for $5,000, for property in Section 12, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-ABCO LLC to Frances C. Victory, for $219,000, for property in Section 34, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Phillip Roger Dalton to Phillip Roger Dalton, for $90,000, for Lot B-83 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2B.

-American Character Builders to GTS Real Estate LLC, for $550,000, for Lots 38 and 39 in Valdawood.

-Yuval Shvartsman to Alabama Cottonwood Tree Properties LLC, for $17,500, for Lot 115 in Town Side Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Maranda C. Johnson to Bradleigh S. Heady, for $333,000, for Lot 31 in Apache Ridge Sector 6.

-Gregory Cleveland to Maranda C. Johnson, for $419,000, for Lot 17 in Norwick Forest First Sector.

-Adam John Chapman o Ronald Popwell, for $429,900, for Lot 2139 in Kirkwall at Ballantrae Phase III.

-Christopher Bladon to Philip Mazur, for $830,000, or Lot 8 in Indian Springs Ranch.

-Chanter Johnson to MCH SFR Property Owner 1B LLC, for $255,000, for Lot 49 in Old Cahaba II B.

-Dorothy Jane Holloway to Karen M. Herringdon, for $419,000, for property in Section 31, Township 19 South,Range 2 East.

-Alabaster Retail Property LLC to Spire Alabama Inc., for $225,000, for Lot 6 in White Stone Center Subdivision.

-110 Longview LLC to Empire Holdings LLC, for $1,000,000, for property in Section 20, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Anthony Wade Haddock to Cody J. Cryer, for $445,000, for Lot 6 in Pineywood Forest.

-Guardian Fund LLC to Aaron P. Lukas, for $355,620, for Lot 216 in Glen at Stonehaven.

Sept. 30

-Henry F. Briley to Michael B. Jones, for $320,000, for Lot 90 in Dearing Downs 6th Addition Phase II Final Plat.

-J&J Properties LLC to Skylar Swyade Harris, for $220,000, for Lot 478 in Waterford Highlands Sector 3 Phase 2.

-Dale Garrard to Benjamin W. Short, for $865,000, for Lot 1228 in Blackridge Phase 2 Resurvey No. 1.

-Jeffrey Allen Kantrowitz to Dawn C. Cwynar, for $335,000, for Lot 28 in Meadow Brook 12th Sector.

-Simple Home Ownership Solutions LLC to A & D Real Estate Inc., for $12,5000, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Davida L. Spann to Eric Raymond Steinert, for $449,900, for Lot 27 in Belvedere Cove Phase III.

-Kumbla LLC to Barpala LLC, for $430,000, for Lots 121 and 122 in Property Line Map Suluria Mills.

-Jacob Melvin to Eric J. Estrada, for $289,000, for Lot 37 in Apache Ridge Sector 6.

-Taylor M. Phillips to Rex Gillespie, for $250,000, for Lot 205 in Savannah Pointe Sector II Phase II.

-Laura Harrell to Donald R. Harrell, for $135,000, for Lot 137 in Corsentinos Addition to Eagle Wood Estates Fourth Sector.

-B. Gayle Cowden to B. Gayle Cowden, for $192,500, for Lot 31 in Chadwick Sector 4.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Corey Darel Henderson, for $383,490, for Lot 371 in Mallard Landing Phase 3 Sector 1 Final Plat.

-James K. Carmichael to Timothy Stewart, for $45,000, for Lot 20 in Chancellors Crossings.

-Amber K. Bellamy to Clifton Ambers, for $310,000, for Lot 310 in Forest Lakes Sector 4.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Patrick Holmdahl, for $437,700, for Lot 122 in Creekview Sector 1.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to BC Palmer Cove LLC, for $3,834,000, for Units 1-44 and 55-64 in Palmer Cove a Condominium.

-David Brian McDaniel to Trudie E. Hudson, for $705,000, for Lot 144 in Brook Highland 6th Sector 4th Phase.

-Birmingham Homebuyers LLC to Christina Presnell, for $225,000, for Lot 53 in Union Station Phase II.

-Barbara Ann Valentine Miller to Kristin Joanne Donahoo, for $297,000, for Lot 293 in Forest Lakes Sector 4 Final Plat.

-Lori Shannon Mundy to Lisa Borden, for $330,000, for Lot 111 in Inverness Cove Phase 2 Resurvey #1 Final Plat.

-Beth Schreiner Staula to Scott M. Flurry, for $1,250,000, for Lot 1070 in Blackridge Phase 1A.

-Judy Marie Bowen Dupree to Tracie Cranmer, for $20,000, for property in Section 2, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-CMK Investments Properties LLC to Yellowbranch LLC, for $625,000, for Lot 3B2 in Greystone Plaza.

-Cornerstone Property Group LLC to Timothy R. Leatherman, for $245,000, for Lot 32 in Southern Hills.

-Anish P. Noorani to Ethan E. Thomaston, for $735,000, for property in Section 1, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-Michael Shawn Beane to Cary Allen Tompkins, for $445,000, for Lot 176 in Forest Parks 1st Sector 1st Addition.

-Taylor Nelson to Kevin Lee Wordlaw, for $630,000, for Lot 695 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-James E. Blahnik to Martin J. Stap, for $480,000, for Lot 318 in Highland Lakes 3rd Sector Phase III Amended Map.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to LeQuin Jamane Snipes, for $471,000, for Lot 248 in Camellia Ridge Subdivision Phase 2.

-Nathan O. Harris to Michael D. Orr, for $346,000, for Lot 26 in Lime Creek at Chelsea Preserve Sector 2 Final Plat.

-Deryl Owens to Robert Francis McKenney, for $273,500, for property in Section 23, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Frances Jo Ann Denney to James E. Blahnik, for $445,000, for Lot 7-236 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Second Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Benjamin W. Short to Ken Eugene McFarland, for $950,000, for Lot 1 in Porters Rural Subdivision.

-Kenneth Crouse to Michael Lee King, for $610,000, for property in Section 30, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Howard G. Oppenheim to Andrew D. Reid, for $295,000, for Lot 209 in Weatherly Warwick Village Sector 17 Phase 11 Amended Map.

-Donna Tra Latham to Tiffany Rose, for $120,000, for Lot 1 in Town of Calera Resurvey of Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.

-Shane M. Jones to Emily Stone, for $25,000, for property in Section 5, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Jerald E. Blackerby to Jeff Blackerby, for $155,860, for property in Section 36, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.