Marriages for Nov. 1-15
Published 4:52 pm Monday, November 21, 2022
The following couples were granted marriages from Nov. 1-15:
-Hunter Kane Light to Sara Madison McConaghy.
-James Franklin West to Angela Dawn Shoemaker Dubose.
-Daneille Marie Smith to Joshua Seth Holloman.
-Tammy Lynn Wolfe to Thomas Wayne Chamberlain, Jr.
-Haley Morgan Mitchell to RyanGrayson Mullins.
-Alexandria Lee Latta to James Andrew Yearty, Jr.
-Cathy Nhung Nguyen to Ja Yee Chen.
-Dillon James Hollingsworth to Nikki Lynn Butler.
-Liana Catherine Auer to Alain Ricardo De Rugama.
-Jeremy Kyle Moore to Cheyenne Moore.
-Kamron Akia Evans to Mattie Carol Howell.
-Desmond Seamus Odoherty to Jennifer Ryan Norwood.
-Nicholas Riley Hays to Rebecca Jewel Allen.
-Jenna Elizabeth Galloway to Landon Joseph Guy.
-Jonathan Victor Bailey to Kaylee Marie Partridge.
-Felix David Spivey to Jessica Michelle Kirkland.
-Cynthia Abernathy Masdon to Christopher Garrett Mohr.
-Bo Anthony Veteto to Marsha Hughston Headley.
-Adam Keith Rowe to Stephanie Renea Ford.
-Benjamin Hall Thompson to Jennifer Collin Henry.
-Oscar Arroyo Tena to Jessica Guadalupe Triana Ubiarco.
-Daniel Alexander Jackson to Faith Paris Hughes.
-John Albert Martin to Minnie Pearl Derks.
-John Edward Dearmon to Lindsey Erin Wheat.
-Keith Mark Swetz to Jennie Katharine Boyd.
-Elizabeth Ashley Leach to Joshua Allen Barclay.
-Romonica Shonta Harris to Andrew Eddie Alexander.
-Ronny Colt Pate to Mavory Elizabeth Braddock.
-Austin Barnett Peak to Karina Brooke Freeman.
-Justin Martin Jones to Chrstin Lynn Barnett.
-Armando Perez to Gladiss Yasmin Garcia Martinez.
-Scott Allen Plummer to Emily Nicole Hutcheson.
-Ashlie Shae Coffee to Brandon Paul Mahnesmith.
-William Bruce Cooper to Patricia Lee Wilks.
-Naomi Jewel Blake to Clyde Ashley Mathis.
-Denise Chesser Niven to Carl Austin Sumrall.
-Corey Alan Riley to Rachel Wakefield Alexander.
-David Ryan Morad to Emma Katherine Goodrick.
-Dewey Lamar Northcutt, Sr. to Danixia Mora Pacheco.
-Robert Zachery Simpkins to Katie Amanda Slaughter.
-Kyle Bernard Logsdon to Maria Fernanda Briones Ortega.
-Joni Lee Cooper to David Earnest Simmons.
-Bathany Gail Coffee to Levi Micheal Mabry.
-Mitchell Dylan Lowe to Sarah Bridget Thompson.
-Mehmet Akif Atilgan to Elif Gunel.
-Randy Jason Staggs to Ashly Dawn Carr.
-Matthew David McKinley to Mary Grace Little.
-Delaney Madison Longley to Benjamin Brooks Johnson.
-Michael Alan Griedman to Ginger Mooney Pope.
-Mitchell Walker Watson to Rebekah Rae Barbour.
-Nancy Renee Cottingham to Charmon Andre Spruel.
-Devontay Ta Shon Jackson to Alexis Danielle Bryant.
-Jennifer Glynn Kuyrkendall to Aaron Robert Watts.
-Chant Lavaughn Ray to Sarah Annabelle Galloway.
-Minnie Eileen Greeg to Dallas Michael Lucas.
-Maggie Kate Lucas to Andrew Charles Allen.
-Jason Cory Dare to Patricia Fay Jones.
-Jon Paul Janssen to Alexandra Lynn Danley.
-Myron O’Neal Deskins to Lettie Elizabeth Crowson.
-Andrew Dylan Bradshaw to Ellen June Hodgens.
-Lauren Elizabeth Gay to Alexander School Cathey.
-Sarah Catharine Hoynes to Landon Thomas Floyd.
-Kofi Placid Adragni to Heather Leah White.
-Rebecca Allison Strider to Brett David Kolbas.