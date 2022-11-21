Marriages for Nov. 1-15

Published 4:52 pm Monday, November 21, 2022

By Briana Sansom

The following couples were granted marriages from Nov. 1-15:

-Hunter Kane Light to Sara Madison McConaghy.

-James Franklin West to Angela Dawn Shoemaker Dubose.

-Daneille Marie Smith to Joshua Seth Holloman.

-Tammy Lynn Wolfe to Thomas Wayne Chamberlain, Jr.

-Haley Morgan Mitchell to RyanGrayson Mullins.

-Alexandria Lee Latta to James Andrew Yearty, Jr.

-Cathy Nhung Nguyen to Ja Yee Chen.

-Dillon James Hollingsworth to Nikki Lynn Butler.

-Liana Catherine Auer to Alain Ricardo De Rugama.

-Jeremy Kyle Moore to Cheyenne Moore.

-Kamron Akia Evans to Mattie Carol Howell.

-Desmond Seamus Odoherty to Jennifer Ryan Norwood.

-Nicholas Riley Hays to Rebecca Jewel Allen.

-Jenna Elizabeth Galloway to Landon Joseph Guy.

-Jonathan Victor Bailey to Kaylee Marie Partridge.

-Felix David Spivey to Jessica Michelle Kirkland.

-Cynthia Abernathy Masdon to Christopher Garrett Mohr.

-Bo Anthony Veteto to Marsha Hughston Headley.

-Adam Keith Rowe to Stephanie Renea Ford.

-Benjamin Hall Thompson to Jennifer Collin Henry.

-Oscar Arroyo Tena to Jessica Guadalupe Triana Ubiarco.

-Daniel Alexander Jackson to Faith Paris Hughes.

-John Albert Martin to Minnie Pearl Derks.

-John Edward Dearmon to Lindsey Erin Wheat.

-Keith Mark Swetz to Jennie Katharine Boyd.

-Elizabeth Ashley Leach to Joshua Allen Barclay.

-Romonica Shonta Harris to Andrew Eddie Alexander.

-Ronny Colt Pate to Mavory Elizabeth Braddock.

-Austin Barnett Peak to Karina Brooke Freeman.

-Justin Martin Jones to Chrstin Lynn Barnett.

-Armando Perez to Gladiss Yasmin Garcia Martinez.

-Scott Allen Plummer to Emily Nicole Hutcheson.

-Ashlie Shae Coffee to Brandon Paul Mahnesmith.

-William Bruce Cooper to Patricia Lee Wilks.

-Naomi Jewel Blake to Clyde Ashley Mathis.

-Denise Chesser Niven to Carl Austin Sumrall.

-Corey Alan Riley to Rachel Wakefield Alexander.

-David Ryan Morad to Emma Katherine Goodrick.

-Dewey Lamar Northcutt, Sr. to Danixia Mora Pacheco.

-Robert Zachery Simpkins to Katie Amanda Slaughter.

-Kyle Bernard Logsdon to Maria Fernanda Briones Ortega.

-Joni Lee Cooper to David Earnest Simmons.

-Bathany Gail Coffee to Levi Micheal Mabry.

-Mitchell Dylan Lowe to Sarah Bridget Thompson.

-Mehmet Akif Atilgan to Elif Gunel.

-Randy Jason Staggs to Ashly Dawn Carr.

-Matthew David McKinley to Mary Grace Little.

-Delaney Madison Longley to Benjamin Brooks Johnson.

-Michael Alan Griedman to Ginger Mooney Pope.

-Mitchell Walker Watson to Rebekah Rae Barbour.

-Nancy Renee Cottingham to Charmon Andre Spruel.

-Devontay Ta Shon Jackson to Alexis Danielle Bryant.

-Jennifer Glynn Kuyrkendall to Aaron Robert Watts.

-Chant Lavaughn Ray to Sarah Annabelle Galloway.

-Minnie Eileen Greeg to Dallas Michael Lucas.

-Maggie Kate Lucas to Andrew Charles Allen.

-Jason Cory Dare to Patricia Fay Jones.

-Jon Paul Janssen to Alexandra Lynn Danley.

-Myron O’Neal Deskins to Lettie Elizabeth Crowson.

-Andrew Dylan Bradshaw to Ellen June Hodgens.

-Lauren Elizabeth Gay to Alexander School Cathey.

-Sarah Catharine Hoynes to Landon Thomas Floyd.

-Kofi Placid Adragni to Heather Leah White.

-Rebecca Allison Strider to Brett David Kolbas.

