Meet Your Neighbor – Brooke Dodson Published 9:10 am Monday, November 21, 2022

Brooke Dodson is no stranger to the people of Helena, and he is certainly not a stranger to the various outdoor trails the city has to offer. Dodson and his wife first moved to Helena back in July 1999, and they immediately fell in love with the community. As an avid runner, Dodson couldn’t get over the various trails available in the area.

Since moving to Helena, Dodson has become a member of the Helena Planning and Zoning Commission, and he and his family are active members of Helena United Methodist Church. In April, he completed his long-time goal of competing in the Boston Marathon.

When asked what he loves most about the city, Dodson said he loves the connectivity of the community.

“I love the people and sense of community, but I also love the Hillsboro Trail and how it connects runners to plenty of runnable miles,” he said.

In his spare time, Dodson loves to explore Helena’s outdoor resources, starting with the Hillsboro Trail and Lee Springs Park. He also loves spending time with his wife and children, whether that’s at home, the beach or at a track and field meet.