Municipal police reports for Oct. 1 through Nov. 14
Published 4:49 pm Monday, November 21, 2022
The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Oct. 1 through Nov. 14.
Alabaster
Nov. 7
-Information only from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road.
Nov. 8
-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (other/unknown).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 3500 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen were nine bags of clothes valued at $675.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 1500 Block of Pelham Parkway. Stolen were four boxes of dishes, copier/scanner, give wire shelves, camera tripod, cloth/glassware, bag of shoes and luggage valued at $315.
-Information only from the 1000 Block of U.S. Highway 31.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $262.75.
-Harassing communications from the 300 Block of 13th Street SW (residence/home).
Nov. 9
-Attempting to elude a police officer and possession of a controlled substance from the 100 Block of Total Solutions Way (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a gray 2018 Kia Soul, glass pipe with residue and cocaine valued at $15,000.
-Information only from the 200 Block of Kensington Lane (other/unknown).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $165.27.
-Animal complaint from the 200 Block of 7th Street NW. Recovered was a gray/white pitbull valued at $1.
-Possession of marijuana second degree from Massey Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was drugs/narcotics.
-Harassment from the 2000 Block of King Charles Court (residence/home).
-Property damage from U.S. Highway 31 at Interstate 65 northbound (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was guide wire and guide wire anchor valued at $0.
-Information only from South Colonial Parkway.
Nov. 10
-Capias warrant and capias warrant – probation violation from the 100 Block of Smokey Road.
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 200 Block of Parliament Parkway (residence/home). Damaged was a black mailbox valued at $100.
-Fraud – identity theft from the 1400 Block of Navajo Trail (specialty store).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $290.74.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $79.78.
-Lost property from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Lost was a Regions debit card and a small clutch purse with flower design.
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 200 Block of Parliament Parkway (residence/home). Damaged was a mailbox valued at $100.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $1,031.65.
Nov. 11
-Information only from the 1000 Block of Willow Creek Court.
-Domestic violence – third degree from the 800 Block of 15th Avenue SW (residence/home).
-Animal complaint from Dilcy Daniels Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Trespass notice from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store).
-Property damage from the 200 Block of 1st Street North. Damaged was a 2021 black Chevrolet Tahoe and a 2022 black Ford F-150 valued at $0.
-Trespassing notice from the 300 Block of 13th Street SW (residence/home).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $180.16.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 3500 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen were three bags and three bins of clothing valued at $450.
-Information only from the 100 Block of Forest Parkway (residence/home).
-Domestic violence – third degree harassment and violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 100 Block of Airpark Industrial Road (commercial/office building).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $201.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $258.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $46.95.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $169.
-Attempting to elude a police officer and possession of marijuana second degree from the 100 Block of South Colonial Promenade (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered were drugs/narcotics.
-Domestic incident from the 1300 Block of North Wynlake Drive.
Nov. 12
-Public intoxication from the 1400 Block of 1st Street North (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 100 Block of Park Place Lane (residence/home). Stolen was automobiles; Jeep Grand Cherokee valued at $21,000.
-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 100 Block of Maylene Lane.
-Information only from the 200 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 100 Block of Park Place Lane (residence/home). Stolen was automobile; red Toyota 4Runner SR5 $x2 valued at $12,000.
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 200 Block of Park Place Way (field/woods).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $124.97.
-Domestic incident from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road.
Nov. 13
-Information only/abandon vehicle from County Road 17 and Cedar Grove Mobile Home Park.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $57.96.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $149.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $62.
-Theft of property 4th from the 800 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (other/unknown). Stolen was portable electronic communications valued at $200.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway . Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $142.65.
Columbiana
Oct. 1
-DI – death investigation from the 200 Block of Parker Street.
-Simple assault from the 100 Block of Egg and Butter Road.
-PI appears in public place under influence and DC disorderly conduct/disturbing peace/affray.
Oct. 3
-Info – information only from the 100 Block of Old Highway 25 West.
Oct. 4
-FTA – failure to register vehicle and FTA – driving while suspended from the 300 Block of McDow Road.
-SI – school incident – threat from the 200 Block of Washington Street.
Oct. 5
-SI – school incident – possession of knife from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
-SI – school incident – bullying of a school board employ from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.
-SI – school incident – intential from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
-SI – school incident – threat from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
-Non-residence – no force and theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 100 Block of Industrial Road.
-Info – property damage from the 22000 Block of Highway 25.
-SI – school incident from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
-SI – school incident – harassment from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
Oct. 6
-FTA – seatbelt violation and FTA – texting while driving from U.S. 280.
-Harassment from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
Oct. 8
-Harassment from the 300 Block of McDow Road.
Oct. 9
-Harassment from the 500 Block of Old Highway 25.
Oct. 11
-SI – school incident – possession of a knife from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
-Non-residence – force and criminal mischief from the 600 Block of Highway 70.
-Non-residence – force and criminal mischief from the 600 Block of Highway 70.
-Non-residence – force and criminal mischief from the 600 Block of Highway 70.
-Non-residence – force and criminal mischief from the 600 Block of Highway 70.
-Non-residence – force and criminal mischief from the 600 Block of Highway 70.
-Non-residence – force and criminal mischief from the 600 Block of Highway 70.
-Non-residence – force and criminal mischief from the 600 Block of Highway 70.
-Non-residence – force and criminal mischief from the 600 Block of Highway 70.
-Non-residence – force and criminal mischief from the 600 Block of Highway 70.
-Non-residence – force and criminal mischief from the 600 Block of Highway 70.
-Non-residence – force and criminal mischief from the 600 Block of Highway 70.
-Non-residence – force and criminal mischief from the 600 Block of Highway 70.
-Non-residence – force and criminal mischief from the 600 Block of Highway 70.
-Non-residence – force and criminal mischief from the 600 Block of Highway 70.
-Non-residence – force and criminal mischief from the 600 Block of Highway 70.
-Non-residence – force and criminal mischief from the 600 Block of Highway 70.
-Non-residence – force and criminal mischief from the 600 Block of Highway 70.
-Non-residence – force and criminal mischief from the 600 Block of Highway 70.
-Non-residence – force and criminal mischief from the 600 Block of Highway 70.
-Non-residence – force and criminal mischief from the 600 Block of Highway 70.
-Non-residence – force and criminal mischief from the 600 Block of Highway 70.
-Non-residence – force and criminal mischief from the 600 Block of Highway 70.
-Non-residence – force and criminal mischief from the 600 Block of Highway 70.
-Non-residence – force and criminal mischief from the 600 Block of Highway 70.
-Non-residence – force and criminal mischief from the 600 Block of Highway 70.
Oct. 12
-FTA – no seat belt, FTA – operating vehicle without insurance and FTA – expired tag from Alabama Highway 61 at Lokey Ferry Road.
Oct. 13
-Harassment and SI – school incident – participating in disorderly activities.
Oct. 14
-SI – school incident – possession of a vape from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
-FTA driving while revoked from the 300 Block of McDown Road.
-FTA – reckless driving, FTA switched tag and FTA attempting to elude from the 2000 Block of Valley Road, Hoover.
-Criminal mischief 3rd and harassment from the 100 Block of Myrtle Street.
-Harassing communications and SI – school incident – participating in disorderly activity.
Oct. 15
-Domestic – harassment – family and violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 100 Block of Nelson Walker Road.
-FTA – reckless driving from the 400 Block of Landfill Road.
Oct. 16
-POM 2 possession of marijuana and PDP drug paraphernalia from the 21000 Block of Highway 25.
-Unlawful possession of marijuana from the 22000 Block of Highway 25.
-Unlawful possession of marijuana and illegal possession of prescription medication from the 1500 Block of Highway 70.
-Theft of property 4th (shoplifting) from the 300 Block of West College Street.
Oct. 17
-Possession of drug paraphernalia from the 0 Block of Town Creek Apartments.
-Abandonment of child form the 900 Block of Highway 70.
Oct. 19
-Burglary third degree and criminal mischief from the 22000 Block of Highway 25.
Oct. 21
-Info – information only – damage to property from the 300 Block of Old Highway 25 East.
-SI – school incident – unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 100 Block of North Main Street.
Oct. 22
-Robbery 1st (business) and felon in possession of firearm from the 200 Block of West College Street.
Oct. 24
-Info – information only – damaged property from County Road 28 at Lynn Drive.
Oct. 25
-SI – school incident – possession of a controlled substance from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 21100 Block of Highway 25.
Oct. 26
-Info – info only – property damage from the 1600 Block of County Road 47.
-DC disorderly conduct/disturbing peace/affray from the 200 Block of West College Street.
Oct. 27
-Failure to appear/comply/pay – drive while revoked from the Shelby County Jail.
-Harassment from the 100 Block of Buie Road.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
Oct. 28
-POM 2 possession of marijuana from Shelby Road at Nelson Walter Road.
Oct. 29
-Theft – miscellaneous, less than $500 from the 100 Block of Town Creek Apartments.
Oct. 30
-Harassment from the 300 Block of West College Street.
-FTA – unlawful possession of marijuana 2, FTA – unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, FTA – expired tag and FTA – driving while revoked from U.S. Highway 31 at County Road 29.
-Theft from a motor vehicle – 2nd degree from the 100 Block of Shultz Road.
Helena
Nov. 6
-Public intoxication and public lewdness from Highway 52 and Squire Drive.
-Traffic stop from the 1000 Block of Stone Creek Drive.
-Criminal trespass third degree from Lakespur Lane.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 4000 Block of Highway 17.
-Miscellaneous from Jenkins Circle.
Nov. 7
-Damage to property from Highway 261.
-Damage to property from Highway 95.
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Helena Road at Lake Davidson.
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 300 Block of Helena Market Place.
Nov. 8
-Miscellaneous information from Englewood Road.
-Minor in possession of tobacco and tampering with physical evidence from Helena High School.
-Duty upon striking fixtures upon a highway from Oakleaf Circle.
-Miscellaneous from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.
Nov. 9
-Information only from Helena Road at Falliston Road.
-Minor in possession of tobacco from Helena High School.
-Minor in possession of tobacco from Helena High School.
-Minor in possession of tobacco from Helena High School.
-Miscellaneous from the 1900 Block of Gallant Fox Drive.
Nov. 10
-Trespass warning from Highway 17.
-Minor in possession of tobacco from Helena High School.
-Minor in possession of tobacco from Helena High School.
-Miscellaneous from Helena High School.
-Minor in possession of alcohol, driving under the influence – alcohol and illegal open house party from Old Cahaba Parkway.
Montevallo
Oct. 19
-Information only from Shelby Street (residence/home).
Nov. 9
-Property damage from Highway 119 (highway/street). Damaged was a 2008 Ford Taurus valued at $2,000.
Nov. 10
-Dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense and dangerous drugs – Methamphetamine – possess from College Drive (highway/street). Recovered was Alprazolam aka Xanax 1.00 dosage; small bag containing synthetic marijuana, Amphetamine/Methamphetamines 0.60 grams; small bag containing meth and other drugs 1.00 dosage; blue pill Xanax valued at $40.
-Violation of a domestic violence protection order (residence/home).
-Assault – harassment and damaged property – CM criminal mischief – damage to private property from Main Street (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a cell phone screen valued at $499.
Nov. 11
-Property damage from County Road 24 (highway/street). Damaged was a 2015 VW Jetta passenger side front and back door and a 2012 Subaru Forester driver side front bumper and fender valued at $5,000.
-Publix peace – HC harassing communications from County Road 204 (other/unknown).
Nov. 12
-Property damage from Main Street (highway/street).
-Traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol) and reckless endangerment from Alabama Highway 25 (other/unknown).
Nov. 13
-Information only from Cobblestone Creek (residence/home).
Nov. 14
-Domestic incident from Salem Road (residence/home).
Pelham
Nov. 7
-Theft from the 100 Block of Cahaba Valley Parkway (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered was a vehicle valued at $3,000.
Nov. 8
-Juvenile probation from the 2500 Block of Panther Circle (school/college). Confiscated/seized were cell phones valued at $1,000.
Nov. 10
-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen, not recovered was U.S. currency and a wallet valued at $95.
Nov. 11
-Burglary from the 2500 Block of Highway 52 East (convenience store). Stolen, not recovered was a cash register valued at $800.
Nov. 12
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 100 Block of Canyon Place (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a gun valued at $400.