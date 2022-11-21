Municipal police reports for Oct. 1 through Nov. 14 Published 4:49 pm Monday, November 21, 2022

The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Oct. 1 through Nov. 14.

Alabaster

Nov. 7

-Information only from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road.

Nov. 8

-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (other/unknown).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 3500 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen were nine bags of clothes valued at $675.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 1500 Block of Pelham Parkway. Stolen were four boxes of dishes, copier/scanner, give wire shelves, camera tripod, cloth/glassware, bag of shoes and luggage valued at $315.

-Information only from the 1000 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $262.75.

-Harassing communications from the 300 Block of 13th Street SW (residence/home).

Nov. 9

-Attempting to elude a police officer and possession of a controlled substance from the 100 Block of Total Solutions Way (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a gray 2018 Kia Soul, glass pipe with residue and cocaine valued at $15,000.

-Information only from the 200 Block of Kensington Lane (other/unknown).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $165.27.

-Animal complaint from the 200 Block of 7th Street NW. Recovered was a gray/white pitbull valued at $1.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Massey Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was drugs/narcotics.

-Harassment from the 2000 Block of King Charles Court (residence/home).

-Property damage from U.S. Highway 31 at Interstate 65 northbound (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was guide wire and guide wire anchor valued at $0.

-Information only from South Colonial Parkway.

Nov. 10

-Capias warrant and capias warrant – probation violation from the 100 Block of Smokey Road.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 200 Block of Parliament Parkway (residence/home). Damaged was a black mailbox valued at $100.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 1400 Block of Navajo Trail (specialty store).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $290.74.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $79.78.

-Lost property from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Lost was a Regions debit card and a small clutch purse with flower design.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 200 Block of Parliament Parkway (residence/home). Damaged was a mailbox valued at $100.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $1,031.65.

Nov. 11

-Information only from the 1000 Block of Willow Creek Court.

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 800 Block of 15th Avenue SW (residence/home).

-Animal complaint from Dilcy Daniels Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Trespass notice from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store).

-Property damage from the 200 Block of 1st Street North. Damaged was a 2021 black Chevrolet Tahoe and a 2022 black Ford F-150 valued at $0.

-Trespassing notice from the 300 Block of 13th Street SW (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $180.16.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 3500 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen were three bags and three bins of clothing valued at $450.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Forest Parkway (residence/home).

-Domestic violence – third degree harassment and violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 100 Block of Airpark Industrial Road (commercial/office building).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $201.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $258.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $46.95.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $169.

-Attempting to elude a police officer and possession of marijuana second degree from the 100 Block of South Colonial Promenade (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered were drugs/narcotics.

-Domestic incident from the 1300 Block of North Wynlake Drive.

Nov. 12

-Public intoxication from the 1400 Block of 1st Street North (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 100 Block of Park Place Lane (residence/home). Stolen was automobiles; Jeep Grand Cherokee valued at $21,000.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 100 Block of Maylene Lane.

-Information only from the 200 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 100 Block of Park Place Lane (residence/home). Stolen was automobile; red Toyota 4Runner SR5 $x2 valued at $12,000.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 200 Block of Park Place Way (field/woods).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $124.97.

-Domestic incident from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road.

Nov. 13

-Information only/abandon vehicle from County Road 17 and Cedar Grove Mobile Home Park.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $57.96.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $149.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $62.

-Theft of property 4th from the 800 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (other/unknown). Stolen was portable electronic communications valued at $200.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway . Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $142.65.

Columbiana

Oct. 1

-DI – death investigation from the 200 Block of Parker Street.

-Simple assault from the 100 Block of Egg and Butter Road.

-PI appears in public place under influence and DC disorderly conduct/disturbing peace/affray.

Oct. 3

-Info – information only from the 100 Block of Old Highway 25 West.

Oct. 4

-FTA – failure to register vehicle and FTA – driving while suspended from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

-SI – school incident – threat from the 200 Block of Washington Street.

Oct. 5

-SI – school incident – possession of knife from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-SI – school incident – bullying of a school board employ from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.

-SI – school incident – intential from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-SI – school incident – threat from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-Non-residence – no force and theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 100 Block of Industrial Road.

-Info – property damage from the 22000 Block of Highway 25.

-SI – school incident from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-SI – school incident – harassment from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

Oct. 6

-FTA – seatbelt violation and FTA – texting while driving from U.S. 280.

-Harassment from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

Oct. 8

-Harassment from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

Oct. 9

-Harassment from the 500 Block of Old Highway 25.

Oct. 11

-SI – school incident – possession of a knife from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-Non-residence – force and criminal mischief from the 600 Block of Highway 70.

-Non-residence – force and criminal mischief from the 600 Block of Highway 70.

-Non-residence – force and criminal mischief from the 600 Block of Highway 70.

-Non-residence – force and criminal mischief from the 600 Block of Highway 70.

-Non-residence – force and criminal mischief from the 600 Block of Highway 70.

-Non-residence – force and criminal mischief from the 600 Block of Highway 70.

-Non-residence – force and criminal mischief from the 600 Block of Highway 70.

-Non-residence – force and criminal mischief from the 600 Block of Highway 70.

-Non-residence – force and criminal mischief from the 600 Block of Highway 70.

-Non-residence – force and criminal mischief from the 600 Block of Highway 70.

-Non-residence – force and criminal mischief from the 600 Block of Highway 70.

-Non-residence – force and criminal mischief from the 600 Block of Highway 70.

-Non-residence – force and criminal mischief from the 600 Block of Highway 70.

-Non-residence – force and criminal mischief from the 600 Block of Highway 70.

-Non-residence – force and criminal mischief from the 600 Block of Highway 70.

-Non-residence – force and criminal mischief from the 600 Block of Highway 70.

-Non-residence – force and criminal mischief from the 600 Block of Highway 70.

-Non-residence – force and criminal mischief from the 600 Block of Highway 70.

-Non-residence – force and criminal mischief from the 600 Block of Highway 70.

-Non-residence – force and criminal mischief from the 600 Block of Highway 70.

-Non-residence – force and criminal mischief from the 600 Block of Highway 70.

-Non-residence – force and criminal mischief from the 600 Block of Highway 70.

-Non-residence – force and criminal mischief from the 600 Block of Highway 70.

-Non-residence – force and criminal mischief from the 600 Block of Highway 70.

-Non-residence – force and criminal mischief from the 600 Block of Highway 70.

Oct. 12

-FTA – no seat belt, FTA – operating vehicle without insurance and FTA – expired tag from Alabama Highway 61 at Lokey Ferry Road.

Oct. 13

-Harassment and SI – school incident – participating in disorderly activities.

Oct. 14

-SI – school incident – possession of a vape from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-FTA driving while revoked from the 300 Block of McDown Road.

-FTA – reckless driving, FTA switched tag and FTA attempting to elude from the 2000 Block of Valley Road, Hoover.

-Criminal mischief 3rd and harassment from the 100 Block of Myrtle Street.

-Harassing communications and SI – school incident – participating in disorderly activity.

Oct. 15

-Domestic – harassment – family and violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 100 Block of Nelson Walker Road.

-FTA – reckless driving from the 400 Block of Landfill Road.

Oct. 16

-POM 2 possession of marijuana and PDP drug paraphernalia from the 21000 Block of Highway 25.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana from the 22000 Block of Highway 25.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana and illegal possession of prescription medication from the 1500 Block of Highway 70.

-Theft of property 4th (shoplifting) from the 300 Block of West College Street.

Oct. 17

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from the 0 Block of Town Creek Apartments.

-Abandonment of child form the 900 Block of Highway 70.

Oct. 19

-Burglary third degree and criminal mischief from the 22000 Block of Highway 25.

Oct. 21

-Info – information only – damage to property from the 300 Block of Old Highway 25 East.

-SI – school incident – unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 100 Block of North Main Street.

Oct. 22

-Robbery 1st (business) and felon in possession of firearm from the 200 Block of West College Street.

Oct. 24

-Info – information only – damaged property from County Road 28 at Lynn Drive.

Oct. 25

-SI – school incident – possession of a controlled substance from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 21100 Block of Highway 25.

Oct. 26

-Info – info only – property damage from the 1600 Block of County Road 47.

-DC disorderly conduct/disturbing peace/affray from the 200 Block of West College Street.

Oct. 27

-Failure to appear/comply/pay – drive while revoked from the Shelby County Jail.

-Harassment from the 100 Block of Buie Road.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

Oct. 28

-POM 2 possession of marijuana from Shelby Road at Nelson Walter Road.

Oct. 29

-Theft – miscellaneous, less than $500 from the 100 Block of Town Creek Apartments.

Oct. 30

-Harassment from the 300 Block of West College Street.

-FTA – unlawful possession of marijuana 2, FTA – unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, FTA – expired tag and FTA – driving while revoked from U.S. Highway 31 at County Road 29.

-Theft from a motor vehicle – 2nd degree from the 100 Block of Shultz Road.

Helena

Nov. 6

-Public intoxication and public lewdness from Highway 52 and Squire Drive.

-Traffic stop from the 1000 Block of Stone Creek Drive.

-Criminal trespass third degree from Lakespur Lane.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 4000 Block of Highway 17.

-Miscellaneous from Jenkins Circle.

Nov. 7

-Damage to property from Highway 261.

-Damage to property from Highway 95.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Helena Road at Lake Davidson.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 300 Block of Helena Market Place.

Nov. 8

-Miscellaneous information from Englewood Road.

-Minor in possession of tobacco and tampering with physical evidence from Helena High School.

-Duty upon striking fixtures upon a highway from Oakleaf Circle.

-Miscellaneous from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

Nov. 9

-Information only from Helena Road at Falliston Road.

-Minor in possession of tobacco from Helena High School.

-Minor in possession of tobacco from Helena High School.

-Minor in possession of tobacco from Helena High School.

-Miscellaneous from the 1900 Block of Gallant Fox Drive.

Nov. 10

-Trespass warning from Highway 17.

-Minor in possession of tobacco from Helena High School.

-Minor in possession of tobacco from Helena High School.

-Miscellaneous from Helena High School.

-Minor in possession of alcohol, driving under the influence – alcohol and illegal open house party from Old Cahaba Parkway.

Montevallo

Oct. 19

-Information only from Shelby Street (residence/home).

Nov. 9

-Property damage from Highway 119 (highway/street). Damaged was a 2008 Ford Taurus valued at $2,000.

Nov. 10

-Dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense and dangerous drugs – Methamphetamine – possess from College Drive (highway/street). Recovered was Alprazolam aka Xanax 1.00 dosage; small bag containing synthetic marijuana, Amphetamine/Methamphetamines 0.60 grams; small bag containing meth and other drugs 1.00 dosage; blue pill Xanax valued at $40.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order (residence/home).

-Assault – harassment and damaged property – CM criminal mischief – damage to private property from Main Street (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a cell phone screen valued at $499.

Nov. 11

-Property damage from County Road 24 (highway/street). Damaged was a 2015 VW Jetta passenger side front and back door and a 2012 Subaru Forester driver side front bumper and fender valued at $5,000.

-Publix peace – HC harassing communications from County Road 204 (other/unknown).

Nov. 12

-Property damage from Main Street (highway/street).

-Traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol) and reckless endangerment from Alabama Highway 25 (other/unknown).

Nov. 13

-Information only from Cobblestone Creek (residence/home).

Nov. 14

-Domestic incident from Salem Road (residence/home).

Pelham

Nov. 7

-Theft from the 100 Block of Cahaba Valley Parkway (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered was a vehicle valued at $3,000.

Nov. 8

-Juvenile probation from the 2500 Block of Panther Circle (school/college). Confiscated/seized were cell phones valued at $1,000.

Nov. 10

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen, not recovered was U.S. currency and a wallet valued at $95.

Nov. 11

-Burglary from the 2500 Block of Highway 52 East (convenience store). Stolen, not recovered was a cash register valued at $800.

Nov. 12

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 100 Block of Canyon Place (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a gun valued at $400.