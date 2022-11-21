Municipal police reports for Oct. 27 through Nov. 9
Published 4:36 pm Monday, November 21, 2022
The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Oct. 27 through Nov. 9.
Alabaster
Oct. 31
-Information only from the 1200 Block of 13th Street NW (residence/home).
-Domestic violence – third degree from the 1100 Block of King Arthur Court (residence/home).
-Burglary third degree and theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 1400 Block of 1st Street North (specialty store; auto dealership new/used). Stolen was vehicle/parts/accessories – two set of kets and a car; red Ford Mustang valued at $40,001.
-Property damage from the 100 Block of Park Place Lane (residence/home). Damaged was a 1992 Ford F-150 valued at $1.
-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of 4th Avenue NE.
-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Cohill Drive.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Stolen was merchandise valued at $17.76.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $19.02.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $70.51.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $77.97.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $57.49.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $60.82.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and and recovered was merchandise valued at $91.17.
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Smokey Road and Tanglewood Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
Nov. 1
-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 400 Block of Fulton Springs Road (residence/home). Recovered was Methamphetamine and two glass pipes.
-Information only/found property from the 100000 Block of Highway 119 (ATM separate from bank). Recovered were five credit/debit cards and a driver’s license valued at $2.
-Abandoned property and property damage from the 200 Block of Stoney Trail (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 500 Block of 3rd Street NE (residence/home). Damaged was an automobile; GMC Arcadia SLT valued at $2,000.
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 100 Block of Ashford Lane (residence/home). Damaged was structures – other dwellings valued at $1.
-Lost property from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (other/unknown).
Nov. 2
-Domestic incident from the 900 Block of 5th Avenue NW.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $48.17.
-Property damage from Interstate 65 north bound at mile marker 238 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was an automobile; Dodge valued at $500.
-Information only from the 500 Block of Grove Hill Trail (residence/home).
-Property damage from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was an automobile; black Dodge Avenger valued at $1.
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 1500 Block of Simmsville Road (commercial/office building).
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 200 Block of 1st Street SW (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was an automobile; red Hyundai Sonata valued at $1.
-Stolen was a purse/handbag/wallet and driver’s license valued at $1.
Nov. 3
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Stolen was merchandise valued at $187.26.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $191.57.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $347.91.
-Property damage from Highway 119 South at Veterans Park (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Information only from the 200 Block of Kensington Lane (residence/home).
-Property damage from the 700 Block of 1st Street North (service/gas station).
-Criminal trespass third degree from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Recovered was drugs/narcotics.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $633.62.
-Possession of marijuana second degree and resisting arrest from Highway 31 at County Road 11 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered as 6.1 grams of marijuana.
Nov. 4
-Domestic violence – third degree from the 100 Block of 13th Street SW (residence/home).
-Information only from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home).
-Domestic incident from the 10 Block of 10th Avenue SE.
-Information only from the 100 Block of Ashford Way (residence/home).
-Property damage from Highway 119 at Thompson Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was an automobile; silver Toyota Highlander valued at $1,500.
-Information only from the 1100 Block of Colonial Drive (residence/home).
-Alias warrant from 1st Street SW and 2nd Place SW.
-Harassment from the 200 Block of Lacey Avenue (residence/home).
Nov. 5
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $25.48.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $11.96.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $11.24.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $18.42.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $16.41.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $27.20.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $7.98.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $9.97.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $13.96.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Stolen was merchandise valued at $15.18.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $15.98.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $16.96.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $14.82.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway(department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $24.78.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Stolen was merchandise valued at $26.88.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 500 Block of Treymoor Lake Circle (residence/home). Stolen were vehicle parts/accessories valued at $1.
-Property damage from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was automobile front and rear side doors valued at $100.
-Leaving the scene of an accident from Weatherly Club Drive and Wemberly Way (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
Nov. 6
-Information only from the 3500 Block of Pelham Parkway.
-Information only from the 900 Block of 5th Avenue NW (residence/home).
-Failure to appear from Fulton Springs Road and Fulton Springs Lane.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $21.97.
-Information only from the 100 Block of Ashford Way.
Calera
Oct. 27
-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Incident – information from the 2100 Block of Village Lane.
-MVC from the 100 Block of Shiloh Creek Drive.
-MVC from the 5200 Block of Highway 31.
-Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude a police officer, resisting arrest and tampering with physical from the 1700 Block of Highway 201.
-Theft of property second degree from the 5100 Block of Supercenter Drive.
-Theft of property 3rd $500 – less than $1,500 from the 6300 Block of Highway 31.
Oct. 28
-MVC from the 1500 Block of Highway 23.
-Domestic incident from the 500 Block of Union Station Place.
-Incident from the 3200 Block of County Road 91.
-MVC from the 1900 Block of 14th Street.
-Incident – miscellaneous from Calera.
-Incident from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Incident from Interstate 65 at mile marker 232.
Oct. 29
-Domestic incident from the 1000 Block of Garnet Drive.
-Property damage – private property MVC from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231.
-Possession of marijuana first degree and distribution of a controlled substance from the 5000 Block of Highway 86.
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Grasonville Road.
-Missing person – adult – missing person from the 100 Block of Grasonville Road.
Oct. 30
-MVC from the 1000 Block of Aronimink Drive.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket – less than $500 from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
Oct. 31
-MVC from the 7900 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 1200 Block of 17th Avenue.
Nov. 1
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 1800 Block of 4th Avenue.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500, burglary third degree, theft -$1500-$2,500 and theft – less than $500 from the 5000 Block of Kensington Place.
-Carrying a pistol unlawfully from the 11700 Block of Highway 25.
-Duty to give information and render aid from the 1140 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 30 Block of Limstone Bend.
-Incident from the 1000 Block of Kerry Drive.
Nov. 2
-Information only from the 6300 Block of U.S. Highway 31.
-Property damage from the 8300 Block of Highway 31.
-Domestic violence – third degree – harassing communications from the 600 Block of Waterford Lane.
Nov. 3
-MVC from the 3500 Block of Highway 31.
-Sodomy second degree and possession of child pornography from the 2100 Block of 19th Street.
-Death investigation – death from the 300 Block of Highway 222.
-Domestic incident – miscellaneous from the 100 Block of Greenwood Circle.
-Miscellaneous from the 300 Block of Waterford Cove Trail.
Nov. 4
-MVC from the 0 Block of Limestone Way.
-Criminal trespass third degree form the 9700 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 7500 Block of Highway 70.
-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 228.
Nov. 5
-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 9700 Block of Highway 25.
-Animal bite – miscellaneous and permitting dogs to run at large from the 200 Block of Bonnieville Drive.
-MVC form the 200 Block of Shiloh Creek Drive.
Nov. 6
-Incident – miscellaneous from the 5100 Block of Highway 16.
-Larceny/theft – shoplifting less than $500 and theft of property 3rd $500 – less than $1,500 from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
Helena
Oct. 31
-Miscellaneous from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.
-Information from 3rd Street.
-Criminal mischief first degree (greater than $2,500) from Helena High School.
-Fire code violation from Highway 17.
-Failing to appear (traffic) from Claiborne Street.
-Possession of marijuana second degree from Helena High School.
-Property damage from Coalmont Road.
-Domestic incident from Bayberry Road.
Nov. 1
-Minor in possession of alcohol from Stonecreek Drive.
-Miscellaneous information from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.
-Minor in possession of tobacco from Helena High School.
-Miscellaneous from Brook Forest Circle.
-Minor in possession of tobacco from Helena High School.
-Miscellaneous from Highway 52 West.
-Miscellaneous from the 1100 Block of Dearing Downs Drive.
Nov. 2
-Miscellaneous from Silver Lakes Drive at South Shade Crest Road.
-Runaway juvenile from the 800 Block of Rosebury Road.
Nov. 3
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Helena Road at Limestone Drive.
-Miscellaneous from Helena High School.
-Sexual misconduct from River Valley Road.
-Attempting to elude a police officer and trespass warning from Highway 261 at 3rd Street.
Nov. 4
-Miscellaneous from Helena High School.
-Harassment from the 2500 Block of Helena Road.
-Property damage from Timber Drive.
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 1300 Block of Hillsboro Lane.
-Miscellaneous from Barimore Blvd. and Hillsboro Parkway.
-Driving under the influence – alcohol, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 30 Block of Steber Street.
-Miscellaneous from Hillsboro Walking Trail – Hillsboro Parkway at Appleford Road.
Nov. 5
-Minor in possession of alcohol from Helena Road.
-Driving under the influence any substance from Highway 95 and Highway 58.
Nov. 6
-Public intoxication and public lewdness from Highway 52 at Squire Drive.
Montevallo
Oct. 27
-Assault – harassment from Cobblestone Lane (residence/home).
Oct. 29
-Information only from Main Street (other/unknown).
Oct. 31
-Burglary – non-residence – force and larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous, $500 or less form Hicks Street (commercial). Stolen was $4.52 in U.S. change valued at $4.52.
-Information only from Cobblestone Lane (other/unknown). Recovered was copy money, 4 100 dollar bills valued at $1.
Nov. 1
-Damaged property – criminal mischief from Meter Circle (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a 2013 Blue Vision School Bus valued at $500.
Nov. 2
-Property damage from Island Street (highway/street). Damaged was a black plastic piece of front bumper of SMC Sierra valued at $500.
Nov. 4
-Dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense and dangerous drugs – Methamphetamine – possess from Cobblestone Lane (highway/street). Recovered was Amphetamines/Methamphetamines 2.40 grams and blue glass pipe valued at $25. Stolen was identity valued at $0.
-OBJUFID using false identity to avoid/hinder prosecution from Cobblestone Lane (highway/street). Recovered was Amphetamines/Methamphetamines 2.40 grams and a blue glass pipe valued at $25. Stolen was identity valued at $0.
Nov. 5
-Trespass warning from Cobblestone Lane (other/unknown).
Nov. 6
-Domestic incident from Skyview Drive (residence/home).
Nov. 7
-Damaged property – criminal mischief from Falcon Manor Apartments (parking lot/garage). Damaged were three tires valued at $450.
Nov. 8
-Forgery – counterfeiting from Highway 25 (service/gas station).
Nov. 9
-Burglary – non-residence – no force and larceny/theft – miscellaneous theft from Highway 119 (other/unknown). Stolen was a DeWalt drill, 90cc Crate Moto and Honda 350X three wheeler valued at $2,740.
-Assault – harassment (harassment/intimidation) from Salem Road (residence/home).
-Found property from Main Street (government/public building). Found was a black Samsung Galaxy 8 Android phone and a black Samsung Android phone.
Pelham
Oct. 30
-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (service/gas station). Stolen, not recovered was gasoline valued at $252.08.
-Theft from the 3000 Block of Pelham Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen, not recovered was cash valued at $800.
Nov. 4
-Property damage from Interstate 65 North (highway/road/alley). Destroyed/damaged was an auto valued at $3,000.
Nov. 5
-Theft from the 200 Block of Beaver Creek Parkway (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was jewelry and rings valued at $8,100.