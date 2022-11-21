Municipal police reports for Oct. 27 through Nov. 9 Published 4:36 pm Monday, November 21, 2022

The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Oct. 27 through Nov. 9.

Alabaster

Oct. 31

-Information only from the 1200 Block of 13th Street NW (residence/home).

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 1100 Block of King Arthur Court (residence/home).

-Burglary third degree and theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 1400 Block of 1st Street North (specialty store; auto dealership new/used). Stolen was vehicle/parts/accessories – two set of kets and a car; red Ford Mustang valued at $40,001.

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Park Place Lane (residence/home). Damaged was a 1992 Ford F-150 valued at $1.

-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of 4th Avenue NE.

-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Cohill Drive.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Stolen was merchandise valued at $17.76.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $19.02.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $70.51.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $77.97.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $57.49.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $60.82.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and and recovered was merchandise valued at $91.17.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Smokey Road and Tanglewood Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

Nov. 1

-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 400 Block of Fulton Springs Road (residence/home). Recovered was Methamphetamine and two glass pipes.

-Information only/found property from the 100000 Block of Highway 119 (ATM separate from bank). Recovered were five credit/debit cards and a driver’s license valued at $2.

-Abandoned property and property damage from the 200 Block of Stoney Trail (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 500 Block of 3rd Street NE (residence/home). Damaged was an automobile; GMC Arcadia SLT valued at $2,000.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 100 Block of Ashford Lane (residence/home). Damaged was structures – other dwellings valued at $1.

-Lost property from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (other/unknown).

Nov. 2

-Domestic incident from the 900 Block of 5th Avenue NW.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $48.17.

-Property damage from Interstate 65 north bound at mile marker 238 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was an automobile; Dodge valued at $500.

-Information only from the 500 Block of Grove Hill Trail (residence/home).

-Property damage from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was an automobile; black Dodge Avenger valued at $1.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 1500 Block of Simmsville Road (commercial/office building).

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 200 Block of 1st Street SW (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was an automobile; red Hyundai Sonata valued at $1.

-Stolen was a purse/handbag/wallet and driver’s license valued at $1.

Nov. 3

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Stolen was merchandise valued at $187.26.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $191.57.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $347.91.

-Property damage from Highway 119 South at Veterans Park (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Information only from the 200 Block of Kensington Lane (residence/home).

-Property damage from the 700 Block of 1st Street North (service/gas station).

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Recovered was drugs/narcotics.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $633.62.

-Possession of marijuana second degree and resisting arrest from Highway 31 at County Road 11 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered as 6.1 grams of marijuana.

Nov. 4

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 100 Block of 13th Street SW (residence/home).

-Information only from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home).

-Domestic incident from the 10 Block of 10th Avenue SE.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Ashford Way (residence/home).

-Property damage from Highway 119 at Thompson Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was an automobile; silver Toyota Highlander valued at $1,500.

-Information only from the 1100 Block of Colonial Drive (residence/home).

-Alias warrant from 1st Street SW and 2nd Place SW.

-Harassment from the 200 Block of Lacey Avenue (residence/home).

Nov. 5

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $25.48.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $11.96.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $11.24.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $18.42.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $16.41.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $27.20.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $7.98.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $9.97.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $13.96.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Stolen was merchandise valued at $15.18.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $15.98.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $16.96.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $14.82.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway(department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $24.78.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Stolen was merchandise valued at $26.88.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 500 Block of Treymoor Lake Circle (residence/home). Stolen were vehicle parts/accessories valued at $1.

-Property damage from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was automobile front and rear side doors valued at $100.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from Weatherly Club Drive and Wemberly Way (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

Nov. 6

-Information only from the 3500 Block of Pelham Parkway.

-Information only from the 900 Block of 5th Avenue NW (residence/home).

-Failure to appear from Fulton Springs Road and Fulton Springs Lane.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $21.97.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Ashford Way.

Calera

Oct. 27

-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Incident – information from the 2100 Block of Village Lane.

-MVC from the 100 Block of Shiloh Creek Drive.

-MVC from the 5200 Block of Highway 31.

-Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude a police officer, resisting arrest and tampering with physical from the 1700 Block of Highway 201.

-Theft of property second degree from the 5100 Block of Supercenter Drive.

-Theft of property 3rd $500 – less than $1,500 from the 6300 Block of Highway 31.

Oct. 28

-MVC from the 1500 Block of Highway 23.

-Domestic incident from the 500 Block of Union Station Place.

-Incident from the 3200 Block of County Road 91.

-MVC from the 1900 Block of 14th Street.

-Incident – miscellaneous from Calera.

-Incident from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Incident from Interstate 65 at mile marker 232.

Oct. 29

-Domestic incident from the 1000 Block of Garnet Drive.

-Property damage – private property MVC from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231.

-Possession of marijuana first degree and distribution of a controlled substance from the 5000 Block of Highway 86.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Grasonville Road.

-Missing person – adult – missing person from the 100 Block of Grasonville Road.

Oct. 30

-MVC from the 1000 Block of Aronimink Drive.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket – less than $500 from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

Oct. 31

-MVC from the 7900 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 1200 Block of 17th Avenue.

Nov. 1

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 1800 Block of 4th Avenue.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500, burglary third degree, theft -$1500-$2,500 and theft – less than $500 from the 5000 Block of Kensington Place.

-Carrying a pistol unlawfully from the 11700 Block of Highway 25.

-Duty to give information and render aid from the 1140 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 30 Block of Limstone Bend.

-Incident from the 1000 Block of Kerry Drive.

Nov. 2

-Information only from the 6300 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Property damage from the 8300 Block of Highway 31.

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassing communications from the 600 Block of Waterford Lane.

Nov. 3

-MVC from the 3500 Block of Highway 31.

-Sodomy second degree and possession of child pornography from the 2100 Block of 19th Street.

-Death investigation – death from the 300 Block of Highway 222.

-Domestic incident – miscellaneous from the 100 Block of Greenwood Circle.

-Miscellaneous from the 300 Block of Waterford Cove Trail.

Nov. 4

-MVC from the 0 Block of Limestone Way.

-Criminal trespass third degree form the 9700 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 7500 Block of Highway 70.

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 228.

Nov. 5

-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 9700 Block of Highway 25.

-Animal bite – miscellaneous and permitting dogs to run at large from the 200 Block of Bonnieville Drive.

-MVC form the 200 Block of Shiloh Creek Drive.

Nov. 6

-Incident – miscellaneous from the 5100 Block of Highway 16.

-Larceny/theft – shoplifting less than $500 and theft of property 3rd $500 – less than $1,500 from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

Helena

Oct. 31

-Miscellaneous from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

-Information from 3rd Street.

-Criminal mischief first degree (greater than $2,500) from Helena High School.

-Fire code violation from Highway 17.

-Failing to appear (traffic) from Claiborne Street.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Helena High School.

-Property damage from Coalmont Road.

-Domestic incident from Bayberry Road.

Nov. 1

-Minor in possession of alcohol from Stonecreek Drive.

-Miscellaneous information from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

-Minor in possession of tobacco from Helena High School.

-Miscellaneous from Brook Forest Circle.

-Minor in possession of tobacco from Helena High School.

-Miscellaneous from Highway 52 West.

-Miscellaneous from the 1100 Block of Dearing Downs Drive.

Nov. 2

-Miscellaneous from Silver Lakes Drive at South Shade Crest Road.

-Runaway juvenile from the 800 Block of Rosebury Road.

Nov. 3

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Helena Road at Limestone Drive.

-Miscellaneous from Helena High School.

-Sexual misconduct from River Valley Road.

-Attempting to elude a police officer and trespass warning from Highway 261 at 3rd Street.

Nov. 4

-Miscellaneous from Helena High School.

-Harassment from the 2500 Block of Helena Road.

-Property damage from Timber Drive.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 1300 Block of Hillsboro Lane.

-Miscellaneous from Barimore Blvd. and Hillsboro Parkway.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 30 Block of Steber Street.

-Miscellaneous from Hillsboro Walking Trail – Hillsboro Parkway at Appleford Road.

Nov. 5

-Minor in possession of alcohol from Helena Road.

-Driving under the influence any substance from Highway 95 and Highway 58.

Nov. 6

-Public intoxication and public lewdness from Highway 52 at Squire Drive.

Montevallo

Oct. 27

-Assault – harassment from Cobblestone Lane (residence/home).

Oct. 29

-Information only from Main Street (other/unknown).

Oct. 31

-Burglary – non-residence – force and larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous, $500 or less form Hicks Street (commercial). Stolen was $4.52 in U.S. change valued at $4.52.

-Information only from Cobblestone Lane (other/unknown). Recovered was copy money, 4 100 dollar bills valued at $1.

Nov. 1

-Damaged property – criminal mischief from Meter Circle (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a 2013 Blue Vision School Bus valued at $500.

Nov. 2

-Property damage from Island Street (highway/street). Damaged was a black plastic piece of front bumper of SMC Sierra valued at $500.

Nov. 4

-Dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense and dangerous drugs – Methamphetamine – possess from Cobblestone Lane (highway/street). Recovered was Amphetamines/Methamphetamines 2.40 grams and blue glass pipe valued at $25. Stolen was identity valued at $0.

-OBJUFID using false identity to avoid/hinder prosecution from Cobblestone Lane (highway/street). Recovered was Amphetamines/Methamphetamines 2.40 grams and a blue glass pipe valued at $25. Stolen was identity valued at $0.

Nov. 5

-Trespass warning from Cobblestone Lane (other/unknown).

Nov. 6

-Domestic incident from Skyview Drive (residence/home).

Nov. 7

-Damaged property – criminal mischief from Falcon Manor Apartments (parking lot/garage). Damaged were three tires valued at $450.

Nov. 8

-Forgery – counterfeiting from Highway 25 (service/gas station).

Nov. 9

-Burglary – non-residence – no force and larceny/theft – miscellaneous theft from Highway 119 (other/unknown). Stolen was a DeWalt drill, 90cc Crate Moto and Honda 350X three wheeler valued at $2,740.

-Assault – harassment (harassment/intimidation) from Salem Road (residence/home).

-Found property from Main Street (government/public building). Found was a black Samsung Galaxy 8 Android phone and a black Samsung Android phone.

Pelham

Oct. 30

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (service/gas station). Stolen, not recovered was gasoline valued at $252.08.

-Theft from the 3000 Block of Pelham Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen, not recovered was cash valued at $800.

Nov. 4

-Property damage from Interstate 65 North (highway/road/alley). Destroyed/damaged was an auto valued at $3,000.

Nov. 5

-Theft from the 200 Block of Beaver Creek Parkway (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was jewelry and rings valued at $8,100.