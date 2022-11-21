Pelham Garden Club to beautify Trailhead in Pelham City Park Published 2:41 pm Monday, November 21, 2022

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – On Monday, Nov. 28 at 9 a.m., the club will meet to remove invasive shrubs and plants at the Trailhead in Pelham City Park.

“The objective of our club is to study all aspects of gardening, to encourage civic beautification conservation and to enhance the overall quality of life in Pelham,” Library Supervisor David Smith said. “You do not have to live in Pelham to come to the meetings.”

The Pelham Garden Club meets in the Pelham Public Library and seeks to conserve the beauty of plants in the Pelham area. The club meets every second Thursday of the month at 10 a.m.

Meeting are usually an hour long and club business is discussed, expert guest speakers share their knowledge and refreshments are enjoyed. Future and current projects are discussed throughout the meeting.

The club is free to join and plants and tools needed for the gardening club are paid for through donations.

“It is just a fun thing to do,” Smith said about the importance of the club. “We are very proud to volunteer and help improve the natural beauty that is a hallmark of Pelham,” Smith said.

On Thursday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. the garden club will host its next meeting and a potluck lunch will be available as well as a special door prize. Discussions will be held on how to care for indoor Christmas plants.