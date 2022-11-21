Restaurant scores for October Published 4:42 pm Monday, November 21, 2022

The following food scores were issued from Shelby County from Oct. 1-31:

Food Service Establishment

-Donut Joes; 3199 Lee Street, Pelham; 10/19/22; 76.

-The Spice Library LLC Bayleaf Mode; 5426 Highway 280 Suite 13, Hoover; 10/28/22; 83.

-BP Shop/Sneaky Petes; 9200 Highway 17, Maylene; 10/19/22; 84.

-Panjwani and Son LLC dba Exxon; 5373 Highway 280, Harpersville; 10/31/22; 86.

-McDonald’s #32515; 205 South Colonial Drive, Alabaster; 10/31/22; 87.

-Little Caesars; 16724 Highway 280 East, Chelsea; 10/25/22; 87.

-Jim N Nick’s BBQ; 2831 Greystone Commerce, Birmingham; 10/26/22; 88.

-Vincent Food Mart; 41690 Highway 25, Vincent; 10/31/22; 89.

-Los Primos Mexican Taqueria; 8156 Highway 31 South, Calera; 10/25/22.

-On Tap Sports Cafe; 810 Inverness Corners, Hoover; 10/28/22; 90.

-Wal-Mart #2111 Deli; 5335 Highway 280, Hoover; 10/28/22; 90.

-Domino’s Pizza; 376 Chesser Road, Chelsea; 10/25/22; 90.

-El Agave; 628 Main Street, Montevallo; 10/27/22; 90.

-Wendy’s; 16056 Highway 280, Chelsea; 10/25/22; 90.

-Good Ole Boys BBQ, IV; 16634 Highway 280, Chelsea; 10/25/22; 90.

-Huddle House 521; 16937 U.S. Highway 280, Chelsea; 10/25/22; 91.

-Bellini’s Ristorante & Bar; 6801 Cahaba Valley Road South, Hoover; 10/28/22; 91.

-Chuck’s Fish; 5426 Highway 280 South, Birmingham; 10/26/22; 91.

-La Fiesta Snack Bar & Dulceria LLC; 410 1st Street SW, Alabaster; 10/21/22; 91.

-Popeye’s Chicken #13164; 5478 U.S. Highway 280, Harpersville; 10/31/22; 91.

-280 China Garden; 10569 Old Highway 280, Chelsea; 10/26/22; 92.

-The Purple Onion; 2296 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 10/27/22; 92.

-Huddle House; 4653 Highway 25, Montevallo; 10/27/22; 92.

-Taco Bell #029133; 16778 Highway 280, Chelsea; 10/25/22; 92.

-Winn Dixie #0445 Bakery/Deli; 500 Inverness Corners, Hoover; 10/31/22; 92.

-Yum Yai Thai Takeout; 5426 Highway 280 Suite 9, Birmingham; 10/28/22; 92.

-Calera BP Pioneer1; 7004 B Highway 70, Calera; 10/13/22; 92.

-Lloyd’s Restaurant; 5301 Highway 280, Birmingham; 10/20/22; 93.

-Don Pepe’s Mexican Restaurant; 230 Doug Baker Blvd., Birmingham; 10/26/22; 93.

-Chelsea Shell; 16851 Highway 280, Chelsea; 10/25/22; 93.

-Pelham Jet Pep; 3071 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 10/21/22; 93.

-Waffle House #2087; 5176 Caldwell Mill Road, Hoover; 10/19/22; 93.

-Bertolone’s; 209 Supercener Drive, Calera; 10/28/22; 93.

-Burger King – Harpersville #27281; 5482 Highway 280, Harpersville; 10/31/22; 93.

-Chelsea Food Mart; 16585 Highway 280, Chelsea; 10/25/22; 94.

-Chelsea Quick Mart; 62 Griffin Corp Drive, Chelsea; 10/25/22; 94.

-North Shelby Baptist Church; 4100 Belcher Drive, Birmingham; 10/28/22; 94.

-Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburger; 301 Doug Baker Blvd., Hoover; 10/26/22; 94.

-Beef O Brady’s; 4300 Helena Road, Helena; 10/18/22; 94.

-Calera C-Store/Diamond Jubliee Inc.; 11465 Highway 25, Calera; 10/18/22; 94.

-Cardwell Golf dba The Meadows Golf; 1 Water Oak Way, Harpersville; 10/31/22; 94.

-McDonald’s Chelsea 24310; 16758 Highway 280, Chelsea; 10/26/22; 95.

-Depot Deli and Grill; 29 Lake Davidson Lane, Helena; 10/12/22; 95.

-Crossroad Chevron; 3229 Highway 52 West, Pelham; 10/18/22; 95.

-Little Caesar #8; 565 1st Street SW, Alabaster; 10/7/22; 95.

-Chevron Alabaster Foodmart; 844 Highway 31 South, Alabaster; 10/17/22; 95.

-Target #2276 – Starbucks; 250 South Colonial Drive, Alabaster; 10/31/22; 95.

-Jefferson’s Restaurant; 4524 Southlake Parkway, Hoover; 10/11/22; 95.

-Marco’s Pizza #8324; 4969 Highway 17, Helena; 10/20/22; 95.

-Alabama 4H Youth Development Center; 892 4H Road, Columbiana; 10/19/22; 96.

-Taco Bell #029118; 101 Cahaba Valley Parkway, Pelham; 10/27/22; 96.

-Subway – Montevallo; 844 Main Street, Montevallo; 10/27/22; 96.

-Captain D’s #3776; 101 Supercenter Drive, Calera; 10/26/22; 96.

-Target #2276 – Food Avenue; 250 South Colonial Drive, Alabaster; 10/31/22; 96.

-Rio’s Bar & Grill; 2693 Highway 95, Helena; 10/26/22; 96.

-El Patron Mexican Bar & Grill LLC; 2991 Highway 95, Helena; 10/26/22; 96.

-Arby’s; 160 Atchison Parkway, Chelsea; 10/26/22; 96.

-Sage Restaurant LLC; 4979 Highway 31, Calera; 10/28/22; 96.

-Mr. Lin; 475 Helena Marker Place, Helena; 10/20/22; 97.

-Wal-Mart #2111 Bakery; 5335 Highway 280, Hoover; 10/28/22; 97.

-Buddy’s BBQ; 411 First Street North, Alabaster; 10/13/22; 97.

-Delicious Bakery; 844C Highway 31 South, Alabaster; 10/17/22; 97.

-Panda Express #2409; 245 South Colonial Drive, Alabaster; 10/17/22; 97.

-Bama Burgers; 2846 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 10/21/22; 97.

-KD’s Fine Meats; 9414 Highway 119, Alabaster; 10/7/22; 97.

-Beulah Mae’s; 569 1st Street SW, Alabaster; 10/4/22; 97.

-Comfort Suites; 2235 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 10/20/22; 98.

-Zou’s Kitchen; 1917 Highway 58, Helena; 10/20/22; 98.

-Chipotle Mexican Grill #1131; 4719 Highway 280 South, Birmingham; 10/24/22; 98.

-Tropical Smoothie Cafe; 1350 Inverness Corners, Birmingham; 10/19/22; 98.

-The Craft Burger; 5184 Caldwell Mill Road, Hoover; 10/19/22; 98.

-Sarbucks Coffee Co; 240 Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham; 10/19/22; 98.

-The Healthcare Center at Buck Creek; 850 9th Street NW, Alabaster; 10/27/22; 98.

-Cakes Las Comadres, LLC; 2691 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 10/21/22; 99.

-Highland Gourmet Scones; 210 Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham; 10/12/22; 99.

-Winn Dixie #0445 Market; 500 Inverness Corners, Hoover; 10/31/22; 99.

-Shelby Iron Works Park; 10268 Highway 42, Shelby; 10/19/22; 100.

-Winn Dixie #0445 Seafood; 500 Inverness Corners, Hoover; 10/31/22; 100.

-Creations Galore and Moore LLC; 8261 U.S. Highway 31, Calera; 10/19/22; 100.

Limited Food

-Jet-Pep; 4925 Highway 17, Helena; 10/11/22; 91.

-Pelham Chevron/KRP Foodmart; 2500 Highway 52 East, Pelham; 10/14/22; 92.

-Holiday Inn Express; 260 Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham; 10/27/22; 93.

-Holiday Express & Suites; 1000 Balmoral Drive, Alabaster; 10/28/22; 93.

-Top It Off Frozen Yogurt and Smoothie; 4746 Highway 52, Helena; 10/13/22; 95.

-Oak Mountain Encore; 2310 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 10/12/22; 95.

-Hampton Inn & Suites; 232 Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham; 10/17/22; 96.

-Helena Coosa Mart; 1919 Highway 58, Helena; 10/14/22; 96.

-Cahaba Valley Shell; 1571 Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham; 10/17/22; 96.

-261 Helena Food Mart; 7921 Helena Road, Pelham; 10/17/22; 96.

-Winn Dixie #0445 Produce; 500 Inverness Corners, Hoover; 10/31/22; 97.

-Circle K #2723816; 1107A Townhouse Road, Helena; 10/13/22; 97.

-Valleydale Coosa Mart; 2692 Valleydale Road, Birmingham; 10/18/22; 98.

-Circle K #2723809; 2677 Valleydale Road, Birmingham; 10/19/22; 98.

-Helena Nutrition; 131 Ace Place, Helena; 10/13/22; 98.

-Fox Valley Mart; 6753 Highway 17, Maylene; 10/14/22; 99.

-Pelham Corner Store Inc.; 9249 Helena Road, Pelham; 10/12/22; 99.

-Murphy Oil USA #7687; 560 Colonial Promenade, Alabaster; 10/31/22; 99.

-Elizabeth Moore Chocolates; 2742 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 10/14/22; 99.

-Papa Murphy’s Take ’N’ Bake Pizza; 2536 Helena Road, Helena; 10/27/22; 99.

-Helena Chevron; 4654 Highway 17, Helena; 10/11/22; 100.

-Valleydale Village Nutrition; 5184 Caldwell Mill Road, Hoover; 10/18/22; 100.

Retail Food Store

-New York Butcher Shoppe/NYBGR; 6801 Cahaba Valley Road South, Birmingham; 10/28/22; 98.

Mobile Food Service

-Dognation/Dock of the Bay; 4735 Highway 119, Montevallo; 10/19/22; 98.

-Mikey’s Grill on Wheels/Mikey’s Grill; 4524 Southlake Parkway, Hoover; 10/11/22; 99.

-The Boss Bogg and More/Sage Bar; 4979 Highway 31, Calera; 10/28/22; 100.

-Louise’s Cakes & Supply MU; 2655 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 10/11/22; 100.

-Johnny G’s/San Antonio Grill; 425 Helena Market Place, Helena; 10/11/22; 100.

Hotel/Motel

-Hampton Inn & Suites; 232 Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham; 10/17/22; 92.

-Comfort Suites; 2235 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 10/20/22; 93.

-Candlewood Suites Birmingham – Inverness; 4686 Highway 280 East, Birmingham; 10/3/22; 96.

Daycare Food Service

-Milestone Academy; 1205 Ashville Road, Montevallo; 10/27/22; 94.

-Chase Learning Center & Daycare; 330 Canyon Park Drive, Pelham; 10/31/22; 96.

-Cahaba Valley Learning Center; 151 Narrows Parkway, Suite E, Birmingham; 10/28/22; 96.

-University Baptist Child Development; 160 Shoshone Drive, Montevallo; 10/27/22; 100.

School Lunchroom – Private

-Coosa Valley Academy; 163 Park Street, Harpersville; 10/20/22; 94.

-Hilltop Montessori School; 6 Abbott Square, Birmingham; 10/28/22; 100.

School Lunchroom – Public

-Chelsea Middle School; 2315 Highway 39, Chelsea; 10/26/22; 98.

-Chelsea Park Elementary School; 9000 Chelsea Park, Chelsea; 10/26/22; 99.

-Forest Oaks Elementary School; 1000 Hornet Parkway, Chelsea; 10/20/22; 99.

-Greystone Elementary School; 300 Village Street, Hoover; 10/18/22; 100.

-Chelsea High School; 10510 Highway 11/P.O. Box 6, Chelsea; 10/18/22; 100.