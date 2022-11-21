Restaurant scores for October
Published 4:42 pm Monday, November 21, 2022
The following food scores were issued from Shelby County from Oct. 1-31:
Food Service Establishment
-Donut Joes; 3199 Lee Street, Pelham; 10/19/22; 76.
-The Spice Library LLC Bayleaf Mode; 5426 Highway 280 Suite 13, Hoover; 10/28/22; 83.
-BP Shop/Sneaky Petes; 9200 Highway 17, Maylene; 10/19/22; 84.
-Panjwani and Son LLC dba Exxon; 5373 Highway 280, Harpersville; 10/31/22; 86.
-McDonald’s #32515; 205 South Colonial Drive, Alabaster; 10/31/22; 87.
-Little Caesars; 16724 Highway 280 East, Chelsea; 10/25/22; 87.
-Jim N Nick’s BBQ; 2831 Greystone Commerce, Birmingham; 10/26/22; 88.
-Vincent Food Mart; 41690 Highway 25, Vincent; 10/31/22; 89.
-Los Primos Mexican Taqueria; 8156 Highway 31 South, Calera; 10/25/22.
-On Tap Sports Cafe; 810 Inverness Corners, Hoover; 10/28/22; 90.
-Wal-Mart #2111 Deli; 5335 Highway 280, Hoover; 10/28/22; 90.
-Domino’s Pizza; 376 Chesser Road, Chelsea; 10/25/22; 90.
-El Agave; 628 Main Street, Montevallo; 10/27/22; 90.
-Wendy’s; 16056 Highway 280, Chelsea; 10/25/22; 90.
-Good Ole Boys BBQ, IV; 16634 Highway 280, Chelsea; 10/25/22; 90.
-Huddle House 521; 16937 U.S. Highway 280, Chelsea; 10/25/22; 91.
-Bellini’s Ristorante & Bar; 6801 Cahaba Valley Road South, Hoover; 10/28/22; 91.
-Chuck’s Fish; 5426 Highway 280 South, Birmingham; 10/26/22; 91.
-La Fiesta Snack Bar & Dulceria LLC; 410 1st Street SW, Alabaster; 10/21/22; 91.
-Popeye’s Chicken #13164; 5478 U.S. Highway 280, Harpersville; 10/31/22; 91.
-280 China Garden; 10569 Old Highway 280, Chelsea; 10/26/22; 92.
-The Purple Onion; 2296 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 10/27/22; 92.
-Huddle House; 4653 Highway 25, Montevallo; 10/27/22; 92.
-Taco Bell #029133; 16778 Highway 280, Chelsea; 10/25/22; 92.
-Winn Dixie #0445 Bakery/Deli; 500 Inverness Corners, Hoover; 10/31/22; 92.
-Yum Yai Thai Takeout; 5426 Highway 280 Suite 9, Birmingham; 10/28/22; 92.
-Calera BP Pioneer1; 7004 B Highway 70, Calera; 10/13/22; 92.
-Lloyd’s Restaurant; 5301 Highway 280, Birmingham; 10/20/22; 93.
-Don Pepe’s Mexican Restaurant; 230 Doug Baker Blvd., Birmingham; 10/26/22; 93.
-Chelsea Shell; 16851 Highway 280, Chelsea; 10/25/22; 93.
-Pelham Jet Pep; 3071 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 10/21/22; 93.
-Waffle House #2087; 5176 Caldwell Mill Road, Hoover; 10/19/22; 93.
-Bertolone’s; 209 Supercener Drive, Calera; 10/28/22; 93.
-Burger King – Harpersville #27281; 5482 Highway 280, Harpersville; 10/31/22; 93.
-Chelsea Food Mart; 16585 Highway 280, Chelsea; 10/25/22; 94.
-Chelsea Quick Mart; 62 Griffin Corp Drive, Chelsea; 10/25/22; 94.
-North Shelby Baptist Church; 4100 Belcher Drive, Birmingham; 10/28/22; 94.
-Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburger; 301 Doug Baker Blvd., Hoover; 10/26/22; 94.
-Beef O Brady’s; 4300 Helena Road, Helena; 10/18/22; 94.
-Calera C-Store/Diamond Jubliee Inc.; 11465 Highway 25, Calera; 10/18/22; 94.
-Cardwell Golf dba The Meadows Golf; 1 Water Oak Way, Harpersville; 10/31/22; 94.
-McDonald’s Chelsea 24310; 16758 Highway 280, Chelsea; 10/26/22; 95.
-Depot Deli and Grill; 29 Lake Davidson Lane, Helena; 10/12/22; 95.
-Crossroad Chevron; 3229 Highway 52 West, Pelham; 10/18/22; 95.
-Little Caesar #8; 565 1st Street SW, Alabaster; 10/7/22; 95.
-Chevron Alabaster Foodmart; 844 Highway 31 South, Alabaster; 10/17/22; 95.
-Target #2276 – Starbucks; 250 South Colonial Drive, Alabaster; 10/31/22; 95.
-Jefferson’s Restaurant; 4524 Southlake Parkway, Hoover; 10/11/22; 95.
-Marco’s Pizza #8324; 4969 Highway 17, Helena; 10/20/22; 95.
-Alabama 4H Youth Development Center; 892 4H Road, Columbiana; 10/19/22; 96.
-Taco Bell #029118; 101 Cahaba Valley Parkway, Pelham; 10/27/22; 96.
-Subway – Montevallo; 844 Main Street, Montevallo; 10/27/22; 96.
-Captain D’s #3776; 101 Supercenter Drive, Calera; 10/26/22; 96.
-Target #2276 – Food Avenue; 250 South Colonial Drive, Alabaster; 10/31/22; 96.
-Rio’s Bar & Grill; 2693 Highway 95, Helena; 10/26/22; 96.
-El Patron Mexican Bar & Grill LLC; 2991 Highway 95, Helena; 10/26/22; 96.
-Arby’s; 160 Atchison Parkway, Chelsea; 10/26/22; 96.
-Sage Restaurant LLC; 4979 Highway 31, Calera; 10/28/22; 96.
-Mr. Lin; 475 Helena Marker Place, Helena; 10/20/22; 97.
-Wal-Mart #2111 Bakery; 5335 Highway 280, Hoover; 10/28/22; 97.
-Buddy’s BBQ; 411 First Street North, Alabaster; 10/13/22; 97.
-Delicious Bakery; 844C Highway 31 South, Alabaster; 10/17/22; 97.
-Panda Express #2409; 245 South Colonial Drive, Alabaster; 10/17/22; 97.
-Bama Burgers; 2846 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 10/21/22; 97.
-KD’s Fine Meats; 9414 Highway 119, Alabaster; 10/7/22; 97.
-Beulah Mae’s; 569 1st Street SW, Alabaster; 10/4/22; 97.
-Comfort Suites; 2235 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 10/20/22; 98.
-Zou’s Kitchen; 1917 Highway 58, Helena; 10/20/22; 98.
-Chipotle Mexican Grill #1131; 4719 Highway 280 South, Birmingham; 10/24/22; 98.
-Tropical Smoothie Cafe; 1350 Inverness Corners, Birmingham; 10/19/22; 98.
-The Craft Burger; 5184 Caldwell Mill Road, Hoover; 10/19/22; 98.
-Sarbucks Coffee Co; 240 Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham; 10/19/22; 98.
-The Healthcare Center at Buck Creek; 850 9th Street NW, Alabaster; 10/27/22; 98.
-Cakes Las Comadres, LLC; 2691 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 10/21/22; 99.
-Highland Gourmet Scones; 210 Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham; 10/12/22; 99.
-Winn Dixie #0445 Market; 500 Inverness Corners, Hoover; 10/31/22; 99.
-Shelby Iron Works Park; 10268 Highway 42, Shelby; 10/19/22; 100.
-Winn Dixie #0445 Seafood; 500 Inverness Corners, Hoover; 10/31/22; 100.
-Creations Galore and Moore LLC; 8261 U.S. Highway 31, Calera; 10/19/22; 100.
Limited Food
-Jet-Pep; 4925 Highway 17, Helena; 10/11/22; 91.
-Pelham Chevron/KRP Foodmart; 2500 Highway 52 East, Pelham; 10/14/22; 92.
-Holiday Inn Express; 260 Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham; 10/27/22; 93.
-Holiday Express & Suites; 1000 Balmoral Drive, Alabaster; 10/28/22; 93.
-Top It Off Frozen Yogurt and Smoothie; 4746 Highway 52, Helena; 10/13/22; 95.
-Oak Mountain Encore; 2310 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 10/12/22; 95.
-Hampton Inn & Suites; 232 Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham; 10/17/22; 96.
-Helena Coosa Mart; 1919 Highway 58, Helena; 10/14/22; 96.
-Cahaba Valley Shell; 1571 Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham; 10/17/22; 96.
-261 Helena Food Mart; 7921 Helena Road, Pelham; 10/17/22; 96.
-Winn Dixie #0445 Produce; 500 Inverness Corners, Hoover; 10/31/22; 97.
-Circle K #2723816; 1107A Townhouse Road, Helena; 10/13/22; 97.
-Valleydale Coosa Mart; 2692 Valleydale Road, Birmingham; 10/18/22; 98.
-Circle K #2723809; 2677 Valleydale Road, Birmingham; 10/19/22; 98.
-Helena Nutrition; 131 Ace Place, Helena; 10/13/22; 98.
-Fox Valley Mart; 6753 Highway 17, Maylene; 10/14/22; 99.
-Pelham Corner Store Inc.; 9249 Helena Road, Pelham; 10/12/22; 99.
-Murphy Oil USA #7687; 560 Colonial Promenade, Alabaster; 10/31/22; 99.
-Elizabeth Moore Chocolates; 2742 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 10/14/22; 99.
-Papa Murphy’s Take ’N’ Bake Pizza; 2536 Helena Road, Helena; 10/27/22; 99.
-Helena Chevron; 4654 Highway 17, Helena; 10/11/22; 100.
-Valleydale Village Nutrition; 5184 Caldwell Mill Road, Hoover; 10/18/22; 100.
Retail Food Store
-New York Butcher Shoppe/NYBGR; 6801 Cahaba Valley Road South, Birmingham; 10/28/22; 98.
Mobile Food Service
-Dognation/Dock of the Bay; 4735 Highway 119, Montevallo; 10/19/22; 98.
-Mikey’s Grill on Wheels/Mikey’s Grill; 4524 Southlake Parkway, Hoover; 10/11/22; 99.
-The Boss Bogg and More/Sage Bar; 4979 Highway 31, Calera; 10/28/22; 100.
-Louise’s Cakes & Supply MU; 2655 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 10/11/22; 100.
-Johnny G’s/San Antonio Grill; 425 Helena Market Place, Helena; 10/11/22; 100.
Hotel/Motel
-Hampton Inn & Suites; 232 Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham; 10/17/22; 92.
-Comfort Suites; 2235 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 10/20/22; 93.
-Candlewood Suites Birmingham – Inverness; 4686 Highway 280 East, Birmingham; 10/3/22; 96.
Daycare Food Service
-Milestone Academy; 1205 Ashville Road, Montevallo; 10/27/22; 94.
-Chase Learning Center & Daycare; 330 Canyon Park Drive, Pelham; 10/31/22; 96.
-Cahaba Valley Learning Center; 151 Narrows Parkway, Suite E, Birmingham; 10/28/22; 96.
-University Baptist Child Development; 160 Shoshone Drive, Montevallo; 10/27/22; 100.
School Lunchroom – Private
-Coosa Valley Academy; 163 Park Street, Harpersville; 10/20/22; 94.
-Hilltop Montessori School; 6 Abbott Square, Birmingham; 10/28/22; 100.
School Lunchroom – Public
-Chelsea Middle School; 2315 Highway 39, Chelsea; 10/26/22; 98.
-Chelsea Park Elementary School; 9000 Chelsea Park, Chelsea; 10/26/22; 99.
-Forest Oaks Elementary School; 1000 Hornet Parkway, Chelsea; 10/20/22; 99.
-Greystone Elementary School; 300 Village Street, Hoover; 10/18/22; 100.
-Chelsea High School; 10510 Highway 11/P.O. Box 6, Chelsea; 10/18/22; 100.