Riverchase Community Church to hold first ever Winter Wonderland event Published 1:00 pm Monday, November 21, 2022

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Riverchase Community Church is preparing for the holiday season.

Riverchase Community Church will host its first ever Winter Wonderland event on Friday, Dec. 9 from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

“Eat, play and be merry,” read a flyer for Riverchase Community Church. “Please join us for a fun and free family event.”

The event allows attendees to take a photo with Santa Claus for free, make ornaments, snow machines will be creating fake snow for attendees to enjoy and inflatables will be out for attendees to enjoy.

“We had such a huge turnout from our Fall Festival that we had in October that we decided to do at again for winter,” Associate Pastor Cheryl Ingram said. “We will have a little snowball fight outside for the kids, all kinds of things for families to do.”

Santa Claus will give out presents at the event, hot chocolate will be available and a variety of games will be there for kids to take part in.

“We had so many people in the community that really enjoyed the family time,” Ingram said. “It was such a great turnout. We could tell (the community) wanted more. It is such a wholesome place for your kids.”

Riverchase Community Church is located at 2053 Old Montgomery Hwy. and more information about Riverchase Community Church can be found at Riverchase.cc.