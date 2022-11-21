Second annual Taste of Alabaster has success Published 7:08 pm Monday, November 21, 2022

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Local residents had the opportunity to enjoy a sampling of what Alabaster has to offer during the second annual Taste of Alabaster.

The event was held on Thursday, Nov. 17 from 6-9 p.m. at Siluria Brewing Company in Alabaster.

“We are ecstatic,” Alabaster Business Alliance President Tracy Coyne said. “It went better than expected. Ticket sales were high than last year. There’s so much great buzz about the whole event. We love the fact that today, some of the vendors have already had people come into their place that met them last night. It’s great to showcase what we have in local restaurants as well as build the scholarship fund.”

Proceeds from the event go directly to a scholarship fund to support local students who wish to attend college.

“Anyone going into college or trade school or any next level education can apply for the scholarship,” Coyne said.

With proceeds from last year’s Taste of Alabaster, ABA was able to award three scholarships to Alabaster graduates.

One hundred and fifty people attended the event this year, and Nine local restaurants were present with a sampling of their menus.

The restaurants present at the event were: Azaleas, Bert’s Desserts, Boho Tea Bar, Buddy’s Bar-B-Que, Gumbo to Geaux, Beulah Mae’s Southern Kitchen, Chubbfather’s, creACTive and Los Angeles Burrito.

Siluria Brewing Company also had beers, wines and ciders available for purchase.

“We love being able to showcase what Alabaster has to offer in the restaurants,” Coyne said, “and I keep hearing the term ‘Hidden gem.’ We have a lot of hidden gems in the city of Alabaster and we love being able to have a platform to introduce them to the community and at the same time for a good cause.”

The Taste of Alabaster also offered live music and Breaking Bread with AJ & the ChubbFather aired live from the event.

Next year they may find a different way to handle parking. They may also consider doing it earlier in the year so that the outdoor space at Siluria can be utilized, Coyne said.

“We are so excited the community came out and in such good support of the event, and we just love it,” Coyne said.

Those who wish to follow the Alabaster Business Alliance may do so at its Facebook page at Facebook.com/ABA35007.

Siluria Brewing Company can be found on its Facebook page at Facebook.com/siluriabrewing.