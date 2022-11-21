Shelby County Chamber’s Diamond Awards set for Dec. 1 Published 12:14 pm Monday, November 21, 2022

FROM STAFF REPORTS

COLUMBIANA – The Shelby County Chamber will hold its annual Diamond Awards Luncheon on Thursday, Dec. 1.

According to TSCC, the awards ceremony is a “special time to recognize the ‘best of the best’ for their daily contributions to Shelby County’s outstanding quality of life.”

The awards are designed to honor those organizations and individuals who help make Shelby County the best place to live and do business in the state, said the Chamber.

There will be one recipient recognized in three categories: Non-Profit, Public Servant and Citizen of the Year.

The event will feature Martine Winston, one of the 2021 Citizen of the Year recipients.

The ceremony will be held in the Grande Hall at Old Mill Square in Columbiana, with doors opening at 11 a.m. To guarantee attendance, reservations should be made no later than Monday, Nov. 28. Admission for investors is $20 and $30 for future investors.

TSCC requests that reservations be made later than noon on Monday, Nov. 28. Reservations can be made by contacting info@shelbychamber.org or by calling 205-663-4542.