Sheriff’s reports for Oct. 20 through Oct. 28 Published 4:38 pm Monday, November 21, 2022

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Oct. 20-28:



Oct. 20

-Property damage from the 900 block of Shelby County 221, Montevallo. A 2014 Ram 1500 was damaged.

-Criminal impersonation from the 100 block of Spring Loop Road, Columbiana.

Oct. 21

-Miscellaneous incident from the 16000 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Merchandise valued at $89, $9.87 and $7.44 was recovered; and a DVD was collected.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 15800 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A plastic baggie containing 1.7 grams of a crystal substance (methamphetamine) was confiscated.

-Agency assist from the 8000 block of Alabama 155, Montevallo.

-Domestic investigation from the 1000 block of Columbia Circle, Birmingham.



Oct. 22

-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Salser Lane, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from Main Street and North Boundary Street, Montevallo. Marijuana (9.3 grams) and approximately four pills of an unknown amphetamine (1.1 grams) were confiscated.

-Incident from the 5300 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A Beretta APX 9-millimeter firearm was confiscated.

-Agency assist from the area of Alabama 25 and U.S. 231, Vincent.

-Incident from the 500 block of Fadora Drive, Wilsonville.

-Death investigation from the 4000 block of Shelby County 61, Columbiana.

-Harassing communications from the 11000 block of Shelby County 41, Leeds.

-Theft of property from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A Wells Fargo debit card, two Chase credit cards, Citi or Capital One card and passport card were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Clothing valued at $55.90, food items valued at $12.05 and merchandise valued at $60.63 were stolen.

-Agency assist from Shelby County 68 and Simmille Road, Alabaster.

-Property damage from Caldwell Mill Road and Waterloo Bend, Birmingham. A Honda Accord was damaged.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Two hand towels valued at $12.88, a washcloth valued at $1.97, Command strips valued at $12.98, floral curtains valued at $4.97 and candy corn valued at $2.68 were stolen.

-Incident from the 500 block of Forest Lakes Drive, Chelsea.

Oct. 23

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 9200 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

-Property damage from Alabama 25 and Peterson Drive, Vincent. A 2020 Chevy Tahoe was damaged.

-Domestic violence first degree/burglary first degree, domestic violence second degree/assault second degree from the 400 block of Eagle Ridge Drive, Birmingham. A door frame was damaged.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A trolling motor valued at $114 and merchandise valued at $235 were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Miscellaneous merchandise valued at $38.76 was stolen.

-DUI with greater than .08 percent BAC from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 1000 block of Brookhighland Lane, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 1200 block of Brookhighland Lane, Birmingham.

-Theft of property, fraudulent use of credit card from the 600 block of Foothills Trace, Chelsea. A total of $2,755.50 was stolen from a Wells Fargo credit card.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 2000 block of Mooney Road, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 0-100 block of Chelsea Plantation Lane, Chelsea.

-Missing person from the 2600 block of Mooney Road, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 5000 block of Mark Trail, Meadowbrook, Ala.

-Incident from Old Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 6000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

Oct. 24

-Death investigation from the 3000 block of Cross Grove Lane, Birmingham.

-Extortion from the 800 block of Griffin Park Circle, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 3100 block of Brook Highland Parkway, Birmingham at The Church at Brook Hills.

-Incident from the 270 block of Milgray Lane, Calera.

-Harassment from the 900 block of Shelby County 77, Columbiana.

-Violation of protection order from the 1000 block of Morgan Road, Bessemer.

-Incident from the 500 block of Caldwell Trace, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from Alabama 25 at Waynes Lane, Vandiver.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Miscellaneous merchandise valued at $26.98 was stolen.

-Harassing communications from the 70 block of Ball Park Drive, Wilsonville.

-Incident from the 3400 block of Shelby County 11, Pelham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. An assorted candy bag valued at $14.74 was stolen.

-Vehicle versus deer from the 3300 block of Westover Road, Westover. A 2010 Chevy Suburban was damaged.

-Discharging firearm into unoccupied dwelling, criminal mischief third degree from the 100 block of Rich Drive, Chelsea. Trailer siding sustained $200 in damages, a window sustained $75 in damages, and a mirror sustained $25 in damages.

-Harassment from an unknown street in Shelby County.

-Harassment from the 10500 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 1000 block of Shelby County 441, Wilsonville. A 2011 Honda Accord was stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property third degree from the 5500 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. An American Express credit card and a tool bag with various tools were stolen.

-Trespassing first degree from the 3600 block of Shelby County 10, Montevallo.

Oct. 25

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 7500 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. Two small baggies with a milky white crystal substance inside (3.4 grams) were recovered.

-Criminal mischief from the 0 block of King’s Home Drive, Chelsea. A hole was found in drywall.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 6800 block of Shelby County 280, Sterrett.

-Incident from the 3100 block of Brook Highland Parkway, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from the 3000 block of Bradford Place, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 60 block of AL-Youth Drive, Westover.

-Missing person-juvenile from the 500 block of Shelby County 270, Maylene.

-Domestic violence-harassing communications, criminal mischief from the 1100 block of Weatherby Cove, Birmingham. A tire sustained $200 in damages.

-Harassment from the 300 block of Kings Ranch Road, Chelsea.

-Criminal mischief from the 300 block of Kings Ranch Road, Chelsea. A black and white electric guitar sustained $150 in damages, and a Nintendo Switch Lite sustained $200 in damages.

-Trespassing from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Theft of property third degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Three Kitchen Aid mixers valued at $897 were stolen.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham at Siegel Select. Fentanyl (.01 gram) and a spoon with residue were confiscated.

-Incident from the 5400 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 10500 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea at Chelsea High School.

Oct. 26

-Domestic investigation from the 4300 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Two small bags with a white crystal substance (2.5 grams combined weight) were confiscated.

-Property damage from Alabama 155 and Water Oak Street, Montevallo. A 1996 Lexus LS was damaged.

-Property damage from Meadow Brook Road near Hickory Ridge Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from Cahaba Wildlife Management Area, Montevallo.

-Domestic investigation from the 700 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 500 block of Fadora Drive, Wilsonville.

-Incident from the 8900 block of Shelby County 47, Chelsea. A 2016 Ford Econoline was damaged.

-Miscellaneous information/missing person from the 2500 block of Westminster Circle, Birmingham.

Oct. 27

-Harassment from the 10500 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 2000 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham.

-Unlawfully carrying pistol, drug paraphernalia from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A Rohm RG10 22 firearm, white crystal substance (.97 gram), metal pipe with residue and wood pipe with residue were confiscated.

-Death investigation from the 48000 block of Alabama 25, Sterrett.

-Domestic investigation from the 16900 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Theft of services from the 500 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo. Assorted U.S. currency in the amount of $2,070 was stolen.

-Theft of property from the 6100 block of English Village Lane, Birmingham. Eight Ply Gem windows valued at $5,141.65 were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 1100 block of Kingswood Road, Birmingham. A Sig Sauer Legion P226 9-millimeter pistol valued at $1,150, Sig Sauer Legion P220 .45-caliber pistol valued at $1,150, two pistol cases valued at $75, Sig Sauer silver legion coin valued at $25, three Sig Sauer 9-millimeter pistol magazines and three Sig Sauer .45-caliber pistol magazines were stolen.

-Domestic incident from the 4000 block of Forest Lakes Road, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 400 block of Boardman Drive, Chelsea.

-Missing person-runaway juvenile from the 200 block of Brynleigh Circle, Chelsea.

Oct. 28

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 10 block of Wild Turkey Lane, Maylene. An off-brown powdery substance believed to be heroin in a clear plastic baggie (approximately 1 gram) and a used syringe with a red substance inside were confiscated.

-Attempting to elude from the 6900 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous information from Shelby County 11 and Mountain Crest Road, Chelsea.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana from Shelby County 11 at Mountain Crest Road, Chelsea. A Mason jar containing marijuana, metal container with less than 1 gram of a blue powdered substance believed to be ecstasy, scales and baggies containing drug residue, Century Arms 9-millimeter handgun and THC wax were confiscated.

-Receiving stolen property, carrying pistol without license from Shelby County 11 at Mountain Crest Road, Chelsea. A Bersa 9-millimeter handgun was recovered.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 100 block of Homestead Trail, Pelham.

-DUI from the 100 block of Homestead Trail, Pelham.

-DUI from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Property damage from the 1900 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham. A 2008 Dodge Magnum sustained $700 in damages.

-Incident from the 6000 block of Forest Lakes Cove, Sterrett.

-Burglary third degree from the 300 block of Ward Avenue, Montevallo.

-Incident from the 100 block of Rolling Meadows Lane, Vincent.

-Incident from the 5500 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Burglary third degree, theft of property third degree from the 4000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham. An iPhone 13 ProMax valued at $1,200 and a Regions Visa debit card were stolen.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 2000 block of Valleydale Road, Hoover. A bag containing mushrooms (14.2 grams) was confiscated.

-Death investigation from the 8000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Leaving scene of accident from the 100 block of Posey Circle, Vincent. A 2019 Toyota Camry was damaged.

-Welfare check from the 400 block of Forest Lakes Drive, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 400 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 3000 block of Shelby County 55, Wilsonville.