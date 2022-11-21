Sheriff’s reports for Oct. 29 through Nov. 4 Published 4:53 pm Monday, November 21, 2022

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Oct. 29-Nov. 4:

Oct. 29

-Open house party when not allowed to continue from the 0 block of Sullivan Drive, Chelsea.

-Attempting to elude, driving while suspended from an unnamed location.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 10000 block of Shelby County 55, Westover. A window was damaged.

-Harassment from the 3800 block of Shelby County 37, Shelby.

-Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, domestic investigation from the 90 block of Nelson Circle, Montevallo. A glass pipe with drug residue was confiscated.

-Incident from the 4200 block of South Shades Crest Road, Birmingham. A 2014 Ford F-150 was damaged.

-Property damage from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A 2002 Toyota Tundra SR5 was damaged.

Oct. 30

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 2700 block of Saddlecreek Trail, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Morning Sun Circle, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence investigation from the 300 block of Shelby County 311, Shelby.

-DUI-alcohol from the 6200 block of Alabama 119, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 500 block of Chelsea Station Circle, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 1000 block of Morning Sun Circle, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 5200 block of Apache Circle, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Beaver Creek Cemetery Road, Shelby. A game camera valued at $60 was stolen.

-Incident from the 4000 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from the 900 block of Narrows Point Drive, Birmingham.

Oct. 31

-Incident from the 1300 block of Highland Lakes Trail, Birmingham. A tree was damaged.

-Incident from the 300 block of Thompson Street, Columbiana.

-Adult sex offender registration with local law enforcement from the 200 block of Bearden Road, Pelham.

-Identity theft from the 500 block of Willow Branch Circle, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 100 block of Austin Circle, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassment, unlawful imprisonment from the 200 block of Merrell Beach Road, Shelby.

-Incident from the 5000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 2200 block of Lullwater Road, Birmingham. A Beretta APX subcompact firearm valued at $420 was stolen.

-Harassment from the 3300 block of Shelby County 28, Columbiana.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Murray Drive, Montevallo.

-Criminal littering, criminal trespass from the 6700 block of Chelsea Road, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 2300 block of Springfield Loop West, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana from Shelby County 86 at Seale Road, Shelby. A bag of methamphetamine (6 grams) and a bag of marijuana (2 grams) were confiscated.

-Incident from the 3000 block of Cedar Lane, Birmingham.

Nov. 1

-Drug paraphernalia from the 41600 block of Alabama 25, Vincent. A wooden box containing marijuana residue and a metal pipe was confiscated.

-Incident from U.S. 31 and Alabama 25, Calera.

-Obstructing justice by providing false name, drug paraphernalia from U.S. 31 and Alabama 25, Calera. Green marijuana (2.7 grams), a glass pipe with residue, a Taurus PT 101 firearm and an unknown brand of firearm were recovered.

-Theft of property second degree from Stonegate Drive, Birmingham. A Ruger LCP .380 firearm was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea at Walmart. Miscellaneous items totaling $45.49 were stolen.

-Incident from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Agency assist from Rocky Ridge Road, Columbiana. A 1993 Chevy C1500 was recovered.

-Criminal mischief from the 3000 block of Sunny Meadows Lane, Birmingham.

-Fire investigation from a construction area off Rocky Ridge Road, Columbiana. A Komat’su PC 170 excavator was damaged.

-Incident from the 3000 block of Shelby County 28, Columbiana.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Doug Baker Boulevard, Birmingham (PNC Bank). Assorted U.S. currency totaling $26,478 was stolen.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Kiinstler Drive, Maylene.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 2600 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham. An unknown amount of beer was stolen.

-Harassment from the 1000 block of Barristers Court, Birmingham.

-Obstructing governmental operations from the 1000 block of Barristers Court, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 90 block of Heritage Road, Shelby.

-Incident from the 2300 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea at Chelsea Middle School.

Nov. 2

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 2700 block of Inverness Cliffs Drive, Meadowbrook. Marijuana (approximately 29.1 grams) was confiscated.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 10000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence investigation from the 100 block of Waterview Drive, Columbiana.

-Theft of property from the 4200 block of Shelby County 69, Chelsea. A 2022 Polaris 1000 UTV valued at $28,000 was stolen.

-Domestic violence-harassment, criminal mischief from the 100 block of Griffin Park Trail, Birmingham. A mailbox valued at $1,300 was stolen.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Wildwood Chapel Road, Columbiana. An unknown number of Xanax pills were stolen.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 100 block of Murray Drive, Montevallo.

-Criminal littering from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea at Cato.

-Theft of property from the 3200 block of Shelby County 10, Montevallo. A stove valued at $500, refrigerator valued at $500, heating/air conditioning unit valued at $2,000, kitchen sink valued at $200, hot water heater valued at $1,000 and multiple interior doors were stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 5000 block of U.S. 280 East, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-strangulation from the 4000 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 1000 block of Park View Drive, Chelsea.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A Core protein bar valued at $2.18, baby wipes valued at $1.78, tank top valued at $3.48, toy valued at $7 and cat food valued at $15.32 were stolen.

-Harassing communications from the 3700 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Park View Drive, Chelsea.

Nov. 3

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana first degree from the 200 block of Inverness Center Drive, Hoover. White capsule pills with imprints of “M367” and “M366” identified as Acetaminophen and Hydrocodone Bitartrate (15 count, 325 milligrams/10 milligrams and 325 milligrams/7.5 milligrams); white round pills with imprints of “RP 7.5 325” identified as Acetaminophen and Oxycodone Hydrochloride (two count, 325 milligrams/7.5 milligrams); a THC vape pen, Jeeter Juice (1000 milligrams THC); plastic bag containing marijuana (approximately 6.2 ounces); a digital scale; and a Glock 22 .40-caliber firearm with one magazine plus 21 rounds and pistol permit were confiscated.

-Fire investigation from the 2200 block of Smokey Road, Alabaster.

-Incident from the 100 block of Branch Drive, Chelsea.

-Criminal mischief first degree from the 600 block of Crest Road, Birmingham. A Verizon cell tower structure sustained $3,000 in damages.

-Theft of property, trespassing from the 58000 block of Alabama 25, Leeds. A washer and dryer set valued at $1,200, two Top Vision wifi game cameras valued at $169.98, a DeWalt miter saw valued at $650, Monster Glow bluetooth speaker valued at $129, bluetooth printer valued at $80 and wifi door lock valued at $139.99 were stolen.

-Criminal mischief, civil dispute from the 58000 block of Alabama 25, Leeds. Two Master heavy duty industrial padlocks valued at $60, a Master trailer utility pin lock valued at $15 and a 16 Plus two-car hauler valued at $650 were damaged.

-Incident from the 100 block of Heritage Road, Shelby.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A pack of boneless, skinless chicken breasts valued at $17.10, two packs of limes valued at $2.50, cheese valued at $5.12, pistachios valued at $8 and ribeye steaks valued at $14.52 were stolen.

-Incident from the 2500 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham.

Nov. 4

-DUI, public intoxication from the 5400 block of Broken Bow Drive, Birmingham.

-DUI-alcohol from the 300 block of West Sterrett Street, Columbiana. A Smith & Wesson M&P 9 shield 9-millimeter firearm was confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana first degree, unlawful possession of a controlled substance from Alabama 70 and Waterford Parkway, Calera. Four glass Mason jars containing marijuana (approximately 153 grams), a small vape pen containing THC oil, two Rick and Morty metal trays with marijuana residue, digital scale, electric grinder and two glass Mason jars with residue were confiscated; a white backpack with packs inside was recovered.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Hoover. A plastic bag containing spice (0.4 gram) and a meth pipe were confiscated.

-Incident from the 16000 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville.

-Incident from an unknown location in Shelby County.

-Property damage from Corporate Parkway at U.S. 280 West, Birmingham. A 2020 Ford F-150 sustained $4,000 in damages.

-Burglary from the 100 block of Shadow Drive, Alabaster. Miscellaneous garden tools were stolen.

-Criminal mischief from the 7000 block of Shelby County 22, Montevallo. A 2017 Chevy Tahoe sustained $500 in damages.

-Incident from the 100 block of Spinner Drive, Shelby.

-Incident from the 100 block of Narrows Parkway, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. An envelope containing a thumb drive was recovered.

-Identity theft from an unknown location. A total of $45 was stolen from an America’s First Credit Union debit card.

-Incident from the 2300 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea at Chelsea Middle School.

-Domestic investigation from the 3300 block of Afton Way, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassing communications from the 12000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

-Property damage from the 8000 block of Shelby County 55, Harpersville. A Chevy 1500 Z71 was damaged.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 3300 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-criminal mischief from the 5500 block of Heatherbrooke Parkway, Birmingham. A front door and door frame were damaged.