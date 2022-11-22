Half Shell Oyster House to host Breakfast with Santa Published 4:25 pm Tuesday, November 22, 2022

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The Half Shell Oyster House has partnered with Pelham Oaks Elementary School to bring the holiday cheer to the community.

Half Shell Oyster House will host a Breakfast with Santa event on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2408 Pelham Parkway.

“As a company we always strive to support our community in unique and fun ways,” Marketing Director Kelsey Griffin said. “Hosting a fundraising event like Breakfast with Santa is the perfect way for us to do that. We donate our space, time, and food and get to really feel the spirit of the holidays.”

Tickets include a pancake breakfast and a photo opportunity with Santa. All proceeds from the event will be donated directly to Pelham Oaks Elementary School.

“It’s truly about the kids during the holiday season,” Griffin said. “What better way is there to spend a Saturday morning than enjoying breakfast with your neighbors, and knowing that 100 percent of the proceeds benefit an elementary school?”

This is the first Breakfast with Santa event and Half Shell Oyster House’s first year in Pelham. Griffin said this is hopefully the first of many.

“We love gearing up for the holidays,” Griffin said. “Our management team and staff get to decorate the restaurant starting after Thanksgiving Day. It’s a lot of fun for us, and fundraising for a local school is just another way we get in the holiday spirit.”

Tickets can be pre-purchased by paying via cash check or My School Bucks. You can also download the app by visiting Myschoolbucks.com.