Montevallo goes 1-1 at Pelham Thanksgiving tourney Published 11:56 am Tuesday, November 22, 2022

1 of 40

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

PELHAM – The Montevallo Bulldogs cooked up an interesting two days at the Pelham’s boy Thanksgiving tournament. Despite losing to Pelham in the first round of the tournament, the Bulldogs dominated the following day against Tarrant.

Pelham took down Montevallo on Saturday, Nov. 19 on the first day of the tournament in a 62-47 game, but the Bulldogs bounced back two days later.

Montevallo came out strong in the second round of the tournament with Javon Rodgers totaling four points in the first quarter and a combined five points from Keiston Ross and Ben Locks to give the Bulldogs an early 9-4 advantage going to the second quarter.

The Bulldogs’ defense continued to apply pressure on Tarrant as they were only able to add one more point in the second quarter with a 1-4 mark at the free throw line.

Javon Chism knocked down two baskets within the arc and Jaydien Rutledge scored two additional points finishing the second quarter on a high note to extend the lead to 15-5 at the halftime break.

With both offenses struggling in the first half, that changed drastically in the third quarter.

Chism scored 11 points himself in the quarter, as the Bulldogs were able to post 21 as a team. Tarrant did start to gain some momentum of its own, but the Bulldogs limited the production to 11 points, allowing them to take a 36-15 lead into the final quarter.

Following Chism, Demeco Gibson put together an impressive final quarter, totaling nine points to help the Bulldogs pull away for the 51-31 victory.

Chism led the way with 15 points in the victory, while Gibson’s nine helped him finish as the team’s second-leading scorer. Behind him, Ben Locks finished with eight and Javon Rogers seven.