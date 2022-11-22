Premier Family Dentistry holds ribbon cutting for new building Published 3:32 pm Tuesday, November 22, 2022

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – On Thursday, Nov. 10, the Shelby County Chamber held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the new location of Premier Family Dentistry in Alabaster.

“We had a great time joining The Shelby County Chamber last Thursday to celebrate the ribbon cutting for the newly constructed Premier Family Dentistry off Highway 119,” Alabaster Public relations Manager Neal Wagner said. “The business moved into the new location from just down the road. Their new building is beautiful and state-of-the-art, and we are very excited to see them growing and thriving here in Alabaster.”

The new building is located at 10090 Highway 119, Alabaster 35007.

“We had a great time partaking in the ribbon cutting ceremony,” said Dr. Joseph Zanthos of Premier Family Dentistry. “Having members of the City Council and Chamber of Commerce there to celebrate our new building was an amazing experience. After the ribbon cutting, we had everyone stay for refreshments which allowed guests to walk through and showcase the new office.”

The building offers an increased size and number of rooms so that the business still has room to grow, Zanthos said. Additionally, there are also brand new ADEC chairs and new equipment.

“Our patients have made the practice (the way) it is, and being able to give back to them in a facility that we love and enjoy, is rewarding,” Zanthos said. “Some details of the new building are some of the things we love most about the office. Everyone involved did an amazing job. The custom floor plan was designed with Scott Phillips, the décor was done with Heidi Core and the building was done with Ryan Freeman, all who made it a once in a lifetime experience.”

Premier Family Dentistry offers general dentistry in a relaxed setting that helps patients feel at ease and develop a relationship with their dentist, Zathos said.

“I would like to thank my wife, Emily, and my children for supporting my dreams and being my rock to depend on,” Zathos said. “Also, I’d like to thank my parents for their great influence in showing me how to pioneer and start up a small business. I would like to thank my existing staff and past staff for all they have helped me achieve.”

Premier family Dentistry is open Monday through Friday. Their hours of operation on Monday and Wednesday are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and they are open on Friday from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Those that are interested in learning more can visit the businesses’ website at Premierfamilyofalabaster.com.