Shelby County Chamber holds 25th annual Prayer Breakfast Published 4:04 pm Tuesday, November 22, 2022

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

SHELBY COUNTY – The Shelby County Chamber held its 25th annual prayer breakfast on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at the Pelham Civic Complex.

An actor from American Village, dressed as President John Adams, was present to recite a historical prayer for the nation.

Veteran and president of American Village, Alan Miller, was the featured speaker for the breakfast and offered words of encouragement to those in attendance.

“One of the lessons I feel like I’ve learned most recently is the importance of pursuing peace rather than comfort,” Miller said. “You follow the path where the peace is. It pays dividends to check in with those who are closest to us and who love us the most.”

Miller shared a quote from founding father Samuel Adams he felt was relevant to the prayer breakfast.

“We have appealed to Heaven for the justice of our cause, and in Heaven we have placed our trust. Numerous have been the manifestations of God’s Providence in sustaining us. We have been reduced to stress and the arm of Omnipotence has raised us up. Let us still rely in humble confidence on Him who is mighty to save. Good tidings will soon arrive. We shall never be abandoned by Heaven while we act worthy of its aid and protection.”

Miller told his story of his time in the military as well as what lead him to the “incredible opportunity” that American Village and gave the opportunity to educate K-12 history and civics to the community.

“Rejecting world comfort in in favor of peace and obedience, the Bible is full of those stories,” Miller said. “You have Noah, Moses and Daniel, and we can thank our own founders as well.”

Miller gave a message of hope to those in attendance as the holiday season approaches.

“As we move into the holiday season, some of you may be facing extraordinary circumstances,” he said. “When things are quiet, you’re by yourself and you’re in prayer. You take that moment to listen, and you might be hearing something you don’t want to hear. I have no doubt you have carefully considered the cost of saying yes to that call. It might cost you everything, but I would ask you to prayfully consider the cost in saying no. Because there is a cost in saying no.”

American Village had its first Fourth of July celebration since COVID-19. A video was shown during the breakfast of excited children exploring American Village, interacting with actors on the premise and enjoying the fireworks display during the celebration.

More information about the prayer breakfast can be found at the Shelby County Chamber website at Shelbycountychamber.org or Americanvillage.org.