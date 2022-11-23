Olive Faye Moore Vincent Published 9:11 am Wednesday, November 23, 2022

On Saturday, we lost our mother Olive Faye Moore Vincent after a months-long bout with cancer. She was surrounded by her family and died peacefully in her sleep at her home in Columbiana. She is survived by her children: Vicki Vincent Horton, Oakley Kevin Vincent (Pat), Roger Moore Vincent (Patti), Amanda Vincent Randolph (Walt), and Rebecca Vincent Hollis (Kirk); her grandchildren: Patrick Alan Horton, Crystal Yvonne Horton, Aaron Thomas Vincent, Shelby Millison Hollis, and Robyn Christiana Hollis; her great grandchildren: Nathaniel “Nathan” Alan Horton, Caleb Henry Russell, Cadence Yvonne Russell, and Hudson Riley Vincent; her sisters: Joyce Horton and Betty Arledge; her nieces: Lisa Matzke, Marena Hall, Rachel Vincent, and Mamye Vincent; her nephews: Kerry Horton and Steve Arledge; and many great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years: Lt. Col. Oakley Glynn Vincent (USAF); her granddaughter: Jessica Faye Hollis; her sister: Dorothy Evans; her brother: Howard Moore; her sister-in-law: Ongie Moore; her brother-in-law: Joe Arledge; and her nephews: Ricky Evans, Philip Evans, Tommy Arledge and Keith Moore.

Mom was the most selfless person we have ever known. She never asked for anything for herself and always put the needs of her family above all else. She was the genealogist for both the Moore and Vincent families and compiled many thousands of hours of research into books that she distributed to her children and cousins. While she enjoyed many of the locations where she and Dad were stationed during their career in the Air Force, home was always Shelby County, Alabama. Faye Vincent was also an avid reader her entire life and probably holds the record for the most books ever checked out and returned to the Columbiana library. Many thanks to the library staff for keeping her supplied throughout the pandemic and later illness.

She was a member of the Methodist Church all of her life, initially of Mt. Era Methodist Church, the church founded by her ancestors in the community where she was born, and subsequently of Columbiana United Methodist Church. Mother loved the old time Gospel music and passed away to “Give Me Wings” – “Please keep me in blessing with my family by my side. Give me wings.”

She will be interred in Wilsonville Cemetery with her husband. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations go to the Columbiana United Methodist Church (columbianaumc.com) or the Columbiana Public Library (50 Lester St., Columbiana AL 35051). We know that our Mother also wished the World had more love and less hate and that everyone love their neighbors.