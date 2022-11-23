Pelham boys places second overall in Thanksgiving Tournament Published 4:53 pm Wednesday, November 23, 2022

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

PELHAM – Pelham’s boys came in second place in its annual Thanksgiving basketball tournament. The Pelham Panthers finished 2-1 with two solid wins in the first two rounds.

The Panthers dominated the Montevallo Bulldogs in the opening round of the tournament. The Bulldogs were unable to overcome the double lead the Panthers had achieved in the first half of the matchup.

Pelham totaled 22 points in the first quarter against Montevallo and limited the Bulldogs to only being able to achieve 10 points early on. However, the Bulldogs applied pressure and held the Panthers from getting no more than an additional 10 points in the second quarter.

The Panthers extended their lead into the second half totaling another 30 points over the 26-point Montevallo tagged on to the score. Pelham defeated Montevallo 62-47 and advanced to the next round the following Monday.

Pelham absolutely dominated Oak Grove in the second round of the Thanksgiving Tournament on Monday, Nov. 20. The Panthers defeated Oak Grove by almost 40 points.

Obtaining a 10-point lead in the first quarter, Pelham catapulted their lead even further before halftime was called. The Panthers scored 27 points and limited Oak Grove to only being able to maneuver Pelham’s defense to get 13 points.

The Panthers concluded the second round by defeating Oak Grove 74-37 and advanced to the championship round.

Tuesday was a challenging matchup for Pelham. The Panthers faced Madison Academy in the championship round of the Thanksgiving tournament. Despite their best efforts, the Panthers fell to Madison Academy 60-53.

Pelham trailed behind Madison Academy 25-21 before halftime. The Panthers totaled 19 points in the second quarter with Karami Hollis contributing nine points in the first half. Hollis knocked down two three-pointers, a free throw and a basket inside the arc.

Following Hollis, Thompson Gennari went two for two at the free throw line and shot an effortless three-pointer before the half was called.

Returning to the court, Madison Academy tacked on another 35 points to the score. However, Pelham was able to add 32 more points of its own.

Although the Panthers lost 60-53, Pelham put up a fight until the very end.

Joe Wimberly and Hollis led the Panthers in the second half of the championship round. Hollis totaled 13 points and Wimberly with nine points.

Pelham finished the tournament 2-1.