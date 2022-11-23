Pelham girls basketball 2-1 in Thanksgiving Tournament Published 3:49 pm Wednesday, November 23, 2022

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

PELHAM – Pelham’s girl basketball finished second in their annual Thanksgiving Tournament. After two incredibly exciting games in the first two rounds, the Pelham Panthers fought for their spot in their tournament championship on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

Kickoff the tournament, the Panthers faced Hueytown in the first round of the tournament. Trailing behind Hueytown in the majority of the matchup, Pelham was able to overcome their deficit and pull away with a one-point win.

The Panthers defeated Hueytown 52-51 in round one.

Tiauna King led Pelham with 21 points and totaled two steals. Katlyn Hollingsworth followed King with 13 points and Laci Gogan totaled 10 points for the Panthers.

Tension for Pelham continued to rise as the Panthers had to overcome another deficit and throw the game into overtime.

In round two, Pelham went up against Huffman on Monday, Nov. 20. The Panthers pulled away with another close game, however, Pelham and Huffman sent the game into overtime. The Panthers were able to come out with a victory and won a spot in the championship round.

Pelham defeated Huffman 52-49.

King led the Panthers again after totaling 16 points against Huffman. In addition, King had seven steals. Gogan and Hollingsworth stepped it up in round two having totaled 15 points each.

The championship round between Pelham and Hillcrest concluded the Pelham Thanksgiving Tournament. Facing a lot of hardship in the final round, the Panthers fell to Hillcrest 56-36 on Tuesday.

King and Hollingsworth totaled 12 points each for the Panthers in the final matchup.

Pelham finished the tournament 2-1 and came in second place overall.