Spain Park claims Jag Classic with 43-point championship win Published 9:02 pm Wednesday, November 23, 2022

1 of 44

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

HOOVER – While the season is young, the Spain Park Jaguars look to be in midseason form after sweeping through their own Thanksgiving tournament in dominant fashion.

Hosting the Jag Classic, Spain Park won three straight games by at least 35 points, including a 43-point championship victory against James Clemens on Wednesday, Nov. 23, to take home the title.

The Jags’ path to winning the tournament featured wins of 77-23 over West Blocton, 68-33 over Good Hope and 76-33 over James Clemens to improve to 7-0 on the season.

In the championship game, Spain Park scored 19 points or more in each of the first three quarters, while the defense gave up a combined 22 in that span.

It was all due to a balanced effort across the board on both ends of the floor, as eight different players scored points in the win.

Sprinting back and forth and with exceptional vision and ball movement, the Jags were able to put up a quick 19 points in the opening quarter behind two 3-pointers from Zach Gray, five points from Sam Wright and two each from T.J. Lamar, Hunter Herritt, Jared Smith and Chase James.

That effort transitioned to the defensive end as well, as the Jags only gave up six points on two made field goals and a free throw to take an early 19-6 advantage.

Even with leading scorer Gray on the bench in foul trouble following the first quarter, the offense continued to thrive, turning defensive stops into points the other way.

Wright had a big quarter thanks to a 4-4 mark from the free throw line and three other field goals for 10 points, while James added eight more points to help Spain Park total 28 in the quarter.

Meanwhile, the Jets struggled to find any rhythm against the Spain Park defense, scoring just four points in the quarter, which allowed the Jags to stretch the lead to 47-10 going into the halftime break.

Not much changed in the second half, as Spain Park came out and got 19 more points, including six more from James and five from Joshua Fonbah.

James Clemens earned 17 free throws in the quarter, but the Jets only made eight of those and only hit two field goals, as the Jags extended the lead once again by taking a 66-22 lead into the final quarter.

In the final quarter, James Clemens outscored the Jags 11-10, but Jackson Bradley scored all six of his points by going 4-4 from the free throw line and hitting one field goal to finish off a balanced effort for Spain Park in the 76-33 win.

Wright led the way for the Jags with 18 points, while James added 16. Herritt and Gray each added nine points, while Fonbah finished with eight and Lamar and Bradley six.