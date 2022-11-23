Thompson finishes 2-1 overall in basketball invitational Published 4:47 pm Wednesday, November 23, 2022

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

ALABASTER – Thompson dominated in the first two rounds of its invitational that was held Monday, Nov. 21 through Wednesday, Nov. 23. Defeating Daphne 51-48 and Briarwood 51-43 secured the Thompson Warriors a spot in the championship round.

A week out from the 7A state championship where Thompson will take on the Auburn Tigers on the football field, the Warriors faced them on the court on Wednesday in the invitational championship.

Despite Thompson’s best efforts to overcome its 29-20 halftime deficit, the Warriors fell to the Tigers 52-43.

A major afternoon for Carson Pringle. Pringle led the Warriors in the first half with four points in the first quarter and another four in the second, he went three for three at the free-throw line and knocked down a two-pointer and a three-pointer.

Following Pringle, Colben Landrew totaled five points in just the first quarter. One basket was knocked down inside the arc and another one was knocked down outside.

A combined seven points came from three free throws from Xzayvion Childress and Jay Green, a single basket from Jose Gonzalez and a three-pointer from Tre Adolphus.

Auburn limited the Warriors to only being able to add in four more points before the final quarter. One clean steal resulted in two of the four points from Childress and another basket knocked down by Gonzalez.

Although the Warriors were unable to overcome the Tiger, Thompson totaled 19 in the final quarter. Adolphus carried Thompson in the fourth quarter with two baskets inside the arc and knocked down a three-pointer.

Landrew followed Adolphus with six points; he had totaled six points from two three-point shots.

Daeshaun Morrissette and Pringle topped off the Warriors’ final score with a combined six points.

Overall, the Warriors finished their own tournament 2-1.