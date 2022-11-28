Pelham Park Middle School welcomes Dynamic Education Adventures Published 10:17 am Monday, November 28, 2022

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Pelham Park Middle School displayed a variety of critters to its students on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

The educational travel group Dynamic Education Adventures came to the middle school to display a hissing cockroach, a frog, a yellow-bellied slider, Africa ball python and a red-footed tortoise.

“We also got to meet a three-legged bearded dragon named Daisey,” a Pelham Park Middle School Facebook post read. “She was rescued from a bad living situation and the Science Lady adopted her and she just recently started making appearances at shows.”

The bearded dragoon is a new addition to the Dynamic Education Adventures and came from Wisconsin and was given the name “Blackbeard.”

“She is settling into her new home and will soon be ready for shows,” a Dynamic Education Adventures Facebook post read. “Blackbeard had a tough start and ended up with a giant mass on one of her legs. The leg had to be amputated. All this was made possible by Reptile Rapture. They take in reptiles, bring them back to health and find them good homes. So glad to have this beautiful beardie.”

Reptile Rapture is a pet store that also serves as a living museum and can be visited online or in person.

Reptile Raptures carries a variety of breeds such as colubrids, boas, pythons, monitors, lizards, turtles, tortoises, amphibians and invertebrates.

More information on Dynamic Education Adventures can be found at Dynamiceducationadventures.com.