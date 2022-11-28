THS students tour Birmingham’s CMC Steel Published 9:18 am Monday, November 28, 2022

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

BIRMINGHAM – Students from Thompson High School had the opportunity to tour Birmingham’s Commercial Metals Company Steel earlier this month.

Eleven Industrial Maintenance students toured Birmingham’s CMC Steel with career coach Tony Huntley and Jeff State Industrial Maintenance Instructor Kelley Burrows. The tour was sponsored by the Alabama Technology Network.

“The purpose of the trip to CMC Steel was to expose our students to workplace settings for them to gain exposure in the area of industrial maintenance,” said George Pratt, workforce development coach for Alabaster City Schools. “Industrial maintenance is such a complex field with many avenues for employment. Students need to see firsthand what the work environment is like.”

In three years, the current sophomores in the field could graduate with a short certificate or an associate’s degree, in addition to their high School diploma, Pratt said.

“Students have had big name employers such as Mercedes Benz and KAMTEK visit Thompson for on campus recruiting,” Pratt said. “Students will visit these same employers in the spring. All of this is a plan to help them select what career (plan) meets their needs.”

Those who wish to keep up to date with Alabaster City Schools may visit its Facebook page at Facebook.com/AlabasterCitySchools.