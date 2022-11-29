Alabaster BOE hand delivers extra pay to employees Published 9:45 am Tuesday, November 29, 2022

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – On Monday, Nov. 21 Alabaster City Schools Superintendent Dr. Wayne Vickers and ACS Board of Education members visited schools to hand-deliver extra compensation checks to employees.

“We are so thankful for hard work and dedication of our teachers, administrators and all ACS employees,” Vickers said. “The Board has provided extra compensation for the past nine years at ACS.”

Compensation checks were given to all ACS employees with $1000 for certified and $500 for classified.

“We greatly appreciate all of our employees’ continuous, student-centered hard work,” read an official Facebook post by ACS.

