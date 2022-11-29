Albert L. Scott Library to host free hot cocoa event Dec. 13 Published 2:35 pm Tuesday, November 29, 2022

By Emily Reed | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – The Albert L. Scott Library will be hosting a special event on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in honor of National Hot Cocoa Day.

The event will be from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., featuring a tailgate in the parking lot of the library with free hot cocoa.

“We wanted to create a free, low-stress event that families can come and enjoy,” said Library Director Kim Roberts. “Dec. 13 is National Cocoa Day. The event is come and go, come for one or stay for all. We will have a cocoa tasting tailgate in the library parking lot in front of Piney Woods from 4 p.m. until dark, followed by ornament making in the Nan Abbott Room and wrapping up with Mr. Larry at 6 p.m.”

Mr. Larry the Magician’s Christmas show will begin at 6 p.m. and spots for the magic show are almost full, but those interested in attending can register for the “Magic of Christmas” show on Eventbrite.

“If magic is not your thing, you could still make a night of it with your friends and family and visit the Christmas Village across the street at Fire House No. 1, or follow the Alabaster Tour of Lights or by taking a stroll by City Hall to see the water tower and Festival of Trees,” Roberts said. “The holidays are so busy, but the library hopes that you will take a little time early in the season to relax and enjoy friends and family. We are offering a fun and festive way to connect with family, neighbors and friends outdoors to celebrate (the) winter and the holiday season.”

For more information about the event, visit the Albert L. Scott Library’s Facebook or Instagram pages, or by visiting the city of Alabaster’s web page at Cityofalabaster.com/library, or by calling at (205) 664-6822.