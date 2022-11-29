Buck Creek Park in Alabaster to receive new playground equipment this week Published 10:09 am Tuesday, November 29, 2022

By Emily Reed | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – The playground at Buck Creek Park in Alabaster is temporarily closed as crews work to renovate the area.

Tim Hamm, the city Parks and Recreation Director, said on Monday that the playground equipment was removed and will be replaced with new equipment and swings later this week, or possibly next week, depending on weather.

The bathroom facility at the park is being renovated as well.

“We are working on installing some more plumbing accessories to help with water pressure also,” Hamm said.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department will post updates to their Facebook page or the city’s Facebook page when renovations to the park are complete and the park is open again.

Buck Creek Park is located at 701 Sixth Ave. SW.