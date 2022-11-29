Chaney Mills appointed to USTA Southern Committee Published 1:46 pm Tuesday, November 29, 2022

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Pelham Racquet Club Director Chaney Mills was recently appointed as Adult Tournament Competition (NTRP) Committee Vice Chair with USTA Southern for the 2023-2024 term according to a Pelham Racquet Club Facebook post.

“According to Brett Schwartz, USTA Southern President and CEO, Chaney was selected based on her expertise and skills, and the recommendation of the state association,” The Facebook post read. “Schwartz said he believes the organization has a great opportunity, through the dedicated volunteers and staff, to make tennis available to everyone in the Southern section who wants to play and to provide great programming and play opportunities to current players.”

According to the Pelham Racquet Club Facebook post, Chaney has worked for the Pelham Racquet Club for 19 years and has served as director since 2020.

The city of Pelham shared the Facebook post with many commenting congratulatory messages to Mills.

More information about the United States Tennis Association can be found at Facebook.com/USTA-Alabama, and more information on the Pelham Racquet Club can be found at Facebook.com/Pelhamracquetclub.