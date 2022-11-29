Montevallo Bulldogs defeated Holy Family Catholic in Monday night blowout Published 11:39 am Tuesday, November 29, 2022

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

BIRMINGHAM – Montevallo girls’ basketball team destroyed Holy Family Catholic Academy in a 60-14 blowout on Monday, Nov. 28. After obtaining over a team point lead over Holy Family Catholic in the first quarter, the Montevallo Bulldogs carried their momentum from there on out.

The Bulldogs’ defense dominated in the first quarter limiting Holy Family Catholic to being able to obtain only two points in the first quarter. Montevallo picked up 15 points of its own in the first part of the half and extended its lead in the second.

Holy Family Catholic was only able to walk off with seven more points before the half was called. Montevallo carried its first-quarter mentality into the second by knocking down an additional 16 points of its own.

The Bulldogs led Holy Family Catholic 31-9 before returning to the second half.

A powerhouse of a third quarter from the hand of Montevallo secured its victory and made a comeback unmanageable for Holy Family Catholic. Becoming more aggressive offensively, the Bulldogs acquired 22 points in the third quarter.

Holy Family Catholic finished the second half only having three points in the third quarter and two points in the final quarter of the Monday night game. The final quarter was the slowest out of the four for Montevallo, but they were able to finish the game with another seven points.

Montevallo defeated Holy Family Catholic 60-14.

The Bulldogs take on Thorsby at home on Tuesday, Nov. 29.