Pelham BEAT holds Christmas decoration contest Published 1:02 pm Tuesday, November 29, 2022

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The Pelham Beautification Entertainment and Arts team will hold a Christmas light and decorating competition for the city to enjoy.

The contest will conclude on Monday, Dec. 5, and there are five different categories to compete for.

“Nominate yourself or a neighbor to be eligible to win,” a Facebook post by BEAT said. “One winner will be selected in each category and will receive a commemorative yard sign to be delivered during the week of December 11.”

The first category is Classic Christmas which is awarded to the most “well-decorated” house.

Next is the Griswold Christmas award that will be awarded to the “tackiest” decorated house or yard.

The Starry Night award will be given to the competitor with the most lights.

The Blown Award prize will be gifted to the house or yard with the most inflatables.

The last award category is the Best Business and Municipalities award.

Winners will also be announced at the annual “A Pelham Hometown Christmas Event” between the parade passing the Civic Complex and the Pelham Tree Lighting Ceremony during the lull between the two events according to a post by BEAT Facebook.

More information about Pelham Beautification Entertainment and Pelhambeat.org or through the Pelham BEAT Facebook at Facebook.com/PelhamBEAT.