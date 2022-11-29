Siluria Brewing to host cookie decorating event Published 2:56 pm Tuesday, November 29, 2022

By Emily Reed | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – Those looking to learn more about cookie decorating may participate at a Christmas cookie decorating event on Thursday, Dec. 15 at Siluria Brewing Company.

“The cookie event is a great way to get out and support two small businesses who are collaborating and supporting one another,” said Heather Ozment with Siluria Brewing Company. “We supply the location and tasty beverages, and Shannon brings her cookie decorating talent.”

Shannon Lescarini, who is the owner of Whisk Confections Custom Cakes and Cookies will be leading a class on cookie decorating.

The event is ticketed, and will begin at 6:30 p.m. and end at 8:30 p.m. Those interested in attending are encouraged to register for their tickets in advance.

“People enjoy the stress free, family friendly environment and possibly making new friends, all while enjoying our in-house made drinks,” Ozment said. “Often people don’t realize that in addition to making our own beer, we also make our own wine, cider and rootbeer, so we are able to accommodate everyone.”

Lescarini has led classes at the brewery before, most recently in October where she led a class on Halloween themed cookies.

For more information about the event, or to learn more about Lescarini’s cookie classes, visit Justawhiskaway.com or on Facebook under events, or the Siluria Brewing Page at Siluriabrewing.com.