Bobbie J. Payne, 84 Published 1:44 pm Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Bobbie J. Payne, 84, of Montevallo, Alabama passed away November 28, 2022 at her residence.

She was born April 14, 1938 in Alabama, daughter of the late Robert “Bob” Smitherman and the late Ola Dennis Smitherman.

She was a manufacturer.

Surviving are her Daughters, Karen (Camara) Kambon, Kathy (Kenny ) Blackmon Herzog, Kelly (Glen) Payne Stewart,Keela (Mike) Payne Pierce; Son, Robert Lynn Blackmon; Sister, Susan Limbaugh; Grandchildren, Brooke Jones, Brett Lunsford, Reilly Blackmon, Blaire Blackmon, Andy Polk, Kristen Gannon, Alan Stewart, Kimberly Pierce, Krissy Pierce, Michael Kane Pierce; A host of Great-Grandchildren and Great-Great Grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her Husband, Richard H. Payne; Father, Robert “Bob” Smitherman; Mother, Ola Pauline Dennis Smitherman; Granddaughter, Rachel Dawn Reach.

Friends will be received Friday, December 2, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Martin Funeral Home Chapel.

Services will be held Friday, December 2, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Martin Memorial Cemetery, Clanton, Alabama with Rev. Jack Jones officiating. Interment to follow.

Martin Funeral Home directing.

You may leave online condolences for the family on the guest registry at www.martinfuneralhomeinc.co