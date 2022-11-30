Davis, George Fredrick Published 9:28 am Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Davis, George Fredrick, of Sterrett, passed away on November 27, 2022, at the age of 85. A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 9AM at Mt. Signal Baptist Church. A funeral service will follow at 10AM. Bro. Leonard Irvin and Bro. Lee Bevan will be presiding. He will be laid to rest at Mt. Signal Cemetery.

He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years: Evelyn Davis; his children: Debbie Jones (Tim), Dawn Thomas (Vernon), and Donnie Davis (Danielle); his grandchildren: Landon Davis (Kayla), Jake Davis, Laura Jones, Natalie Jones, and Savannah Thomas; his great-grandchildren: Titan Davis and Ryker Davis; and his sister: Mary Wallin.

