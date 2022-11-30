Panthers’ girls fall short in thriller against Patriots Published 10:53 am Wednesday, November 30, 2022

1 of 33

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

HOMEWOOD – Fighting from behind all night, the Pelham Panthers narrowly overcame a large early deficit, but the hole was ultimately too deep to climb out of as Homewood fended off the comeback attempt for a 47-43 win.

A big reason for the needed comeback attempt from Pelham was due to early struggles on the defensive end.

In the opening two quarters, Pelham gave up 16 or more points in both periods, allowing the Patriots to hit 14 total shots, including four 3-pointers.

In the opening period, the Panthers couldn’t overcome that with their offense as they were outscored 16-6 to fall into an early 10-point deficit.

Pelham responded in the second quarter with some signs of life offensively thanks to eight points from Niles Daniel and three each from Karma Wynn and Tee King.

With that, the Panthers posted 14 points, but the defense gave up 18, which allowed Homewood to extend the halftime lead to 14 at 34-20.

Out of the break, however, a different Pelham defense showed up.

Not only did the Panthers go from giving up 16-plus in the first two quarters to single digits, but they limited Homewood to a single point on one free throw.

Pelham still couldn’t find many made shots, hitting one 3-pointer in the quarter, but the Panthers did knock down six of eight from the free throw line in the period to claw back into the game.

Now trailing 35-29, they needed a big fourth quarter to pick up the win.

They gave themselves a chance thanks to four made 3-pointers and 14 total points, while Homewood missed seven of its eight free throws in the quarter.

The Patriots, however, hit five shots, including one from beyond the arc, ultimately holding on for a four-point win.

Wynn led Pelham with 11 points and two steals, while Katlyn Hollingsworth added nine points and five steals. King also finished with nine and added two steals.