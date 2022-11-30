Pelham boys take down Homewood on the road Published 10:59 am Wednesday, November 30, 2022

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

HOMEWOOD – Despite trailing much of the night and facing a 10-point deficit going to the final quarter, the Pelham Panthers were able to walk away from a road trip to Homewood victorious on Tuesday, Nov. 29 behind a strong finish.

The Panthers got at least five points from four different players in the final quarter to total 22 points, while the defense put together a dominant effort by limiting the Patriots to seven points, leading to a 57-52 comeback victory.

It capped off an up-and-down night for Pelham, who had five players score at least eight points in the victory.

In the opening quarter, however, the Panthers got off to a sluggish start defensively. While they struggled to knock down shots early, they managed 14 points in the period, but the defense allowed the Patriots to hit 10 shots, including three from beyond the arc.

That put Pelham in a 24-14 hole out of the gate.

But it was the start of a night in which the Panthers responded every time they faced adversity.

In the second quarter, the defense went from sluggish to dominant, limiting Homewood to a game-low of six points.

The offense still wasn’t clicking, but the Panthers were able to post 11 points to cut the deficit to five points at the half.

Trailing 30-25 entering the second half, the Panthers needed the offense to find a rhythm, but again, struggles arose.

Homewood caught fire again, specifically from the free throw line. The Patriots sank seven of eight in the period, hit three shots and made two from beyond the arc to score 15 points.

Meanwhile, Pelham only hit three shots and two free throws to total 10.

With that, Homewood grabbed back the 10-point advantage at 45-35 going to the final quarter.

That, however, is when Pelham responded for the second time in the game.

This time around, the defense started causing chaos again, which helped them hold Homewood to seven point.

On the other end, the Panthers capitalized with six fourth-quarter points from Jackson Germek and five each from Corey Perkins, Kamari Hollis and Thompson Gennari.

That helped them total 22 as a team and not only whipe away the deficit but storm back for a five-point road victory.

Hollis led Pelham with 15 points, while Joe Wimberly finished with 12 points. Gennari added a third scorer in double figures with 10 points, while Germek and Perkins had nine and eight, respectively.