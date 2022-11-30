Phillip Ralph Wells Published 9:26 am Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Phillip Ralph Wells passed peacefully on November 11, 2022 at University Hospital in Mobile, Alabama surrounded by family. Phillip R. Wells, 75, was born June 29, 1947 in Calera, AL, the son of Cecil R. and Myrtle Willis Wells. Philip was an accomplished musician that played the saxophone for a classical band and served in the United States Navy. Phillip later had a career in transportation from which he retired. He loved life, his family and had many friends that became family. He was predeceased by his parents, Cecil R. and Myrtle Willis Wells and brother John Richard Wells. Surviving family members are his brother Ted Wayne Wells (Betty Sue), his daughter: Aphillia Maria Millican (Philip), son; Zachary Lee Wells (Tiffany), grandsons; Philip Olen Millican Jr., and Jackson Lee Millican, nephew; Scotty Wells (Sharee) and niece; Kelli Wells. A memorial service/celebration of life will be held by family at a later date.