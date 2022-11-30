Preston O’Neal Hughes Published 9:27 am Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Preston O’Neal Hughes, of Columbiana, passed away on November 25, 2022, at the age of 83. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 10AM at Bolton Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 11AM at Pinelawn Gardens. Bro. Kenneth Wilder is presiding.

He was preceded in death by his wife: Bonnie Dennis Hughes; his father: Emmett O’Neal Hughes; his mother: Daisy Pearl Vick Hughes; and his brother: William “Bill” Hughes.

He is survived by children: Kerry O. Hughes (Jennifer), of Homewood, and Paula Hughes Wilder (Keith), of Columbiana; his grandchildren: Josh Hallford (Nicole), Emery Wilder (Adrianna), Jennifer Evans (Justin), Rebecca Hobbs (Keith), Mitchell Hughes (Rachel), and Brent Hughes; his great-grandchildren: Abby, Lexi, Sophia, Aubrey, Hayden, Lucy, Brynleigh, Lily, Ryker, Logan, Ayzlynn, Zoey, and Rextyn; his sister: Patsy Armstrong, of Vestavia; and his brother: Earl Hughes (Angie), of Los Angeles, CA.

